TikTok is one of the beauty world’s biggest social media platforms. Not only is it where playful trends emerge but it’s also become the go-to destination for professional make-up artists to share tips and tricks, and where you can discover the very best products that are truly worth a spot in your beauty routine.

Owing to its popularity, it can sometimes feel that there’s always something going viral, whether it’s the perfect glowy make-up primers or skin barrier strengthening moisturisers, and everything in between. However, it’s worth noting that there’s often a lot of gimmicky items too which are often hard to blend, painfully expensive or simply don’t deliver on their promises, leaving you disappointed and out of pocket.

To help filter through the noise, we’ve separated the hits from the misses to share the IndyBest-approved luxury products we believe are worth your money, as well as the budget-friendly brands you need to have on your radar and the items that will last in your beauty regime long after trends pass.

We’ve put many of the most loved beauty items on TikTok to the test, and now, we’ve curated the ultimate shopping guide to the top 10 that have left us impressed following months of use. Our list spans affordable makeup from the likes of E.L.F. and Maybelline to luxurious suncreams from Beauty of Joseon and hardworking La Roche-Posay creams.

How we tested

open image in gallery We spent months testing these products loved by TikTok’s beauty obsessives ( The Independent )

Across our daily skincare and makeup routines, we spent the better part of a year blending in blush, dabbling in highlighter, rubbing in creams and applying lip oils from TikTok’s viral product portfolio, to decide what has long lasting colour payoff, keeps skin hydrated, and most importantly, is worth your money.