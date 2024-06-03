Kosas bb burst tinted gel cream
- Why we love it
- Lightweight, glowy formula
- Can be worn alone or with other makeup products
- Take note
- Will only provide sheer coverage
- Oily skin types may find this too dewy
Kosas is no stranger to TikTok success, having achieved viral fame with its concealer and setting powder in 2023. This skin tint however, has fast become our go-to for a lighweight base that doesn’t leave you looking greasy.
It’s perfect as an everyday complexion product to smooth skin, add sheer coverage and a dewy finish. The formula is rich in squalane, copper petitdes and sodium PCA to hydrate your skin while you wear it – think of this as the ultimate skincare-makeup hybrid product.
We love applying this with just our fingers and layering concealer over the top on areas we’d like a little more coverage, such as blemishes or dark circles. You can also wear it on its own if you want to even out your skin tone without committing to a full face of make-up.
It’s ideal for summer too, as it doesn’t feel heavy and maintains its dewy glow all day long. If you’re particularly oily, we’d recommend using powder to keep things in place.