Jump to content
UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe now
Independent
US election
Subscribe
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

The Independent's journalism is supported by our readers. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission. Why trust us?

The viral TikTok products that are actually worth buying, according to a beauty editor

We’ve got the lowdown on everything that’s worth a spot in your skinare and makeup routine

Louise Whitbread
Freelance beauty editor
Monday 03 June 2024 17:26 BST
From longwearing skin tints to glossy lip oils, these are the top ten TikTok viral beauty products worth every penny
From longwearing skin tints to glossy lip oils, these are the top ten TikTok viral beauty products worth every penny (Louise Whitbread/The Independent )

TikTok is one of the beauty world’s biggest social media platforms. Not only is it where playful trends emerge but it’s also become the go-to destination for professional make-up artists to share tips and tricks, and where you can discover the very best products that are truly worth a spot in your beauty routine.

Owing to its popularity, it can sometimes feel that there’s always something going viral, whether it’s the perfect glowy make-up primers or skin barrier strengthening moisturisers, and everything in between. However, it’s worth noting that there’s often a lot of gimmicky items too which are often hard to blend, painfully expensive or simply don’t deliver on their promises, leaving you disappointed and out of pocket.

To help filter through the noise, we’ve separated the hits from the misses to share the IndyBest-approved luxury products we believe are worth your money, as well as the budget-friendly brands you need to have on your radar and the items that will last in your beauty regime long after trends pass.

We’ve put many of the most loved beauty items on TikTok to the test, and now, we’ve curated the ultimate shopping guide to the top 10 that have left us impressed following months of use. Our list spans affordable makeup from the likes of E.L.F. and Maybelline to luxurious suncreams from Beauty of Joseon and hardworking La Roche-Posay creams.

How we tested

We spent months testing these products loved by TikTok’s beauty obsessives
We spent months testing these products loved by TikTok’s beauty obsessives (The Independent)

Across our daily skincare and makeup routines, we spent the better part of a year blending in blush, dabbling in highlighter, rubbing in creams and applying lip oils from TikTok’s viral product portfolio, to decide what has long lasting colour payoff, keeps skin hydrated, and most importantly, is worth your money.

Kosas bb burst tinted gel cream

indybest tiktok kosas bb gel.jpg
  • Why we love it
    • Lightweight, glowy formula
    • Can be worn alone or with other makeup products
  • Take note
    • Will only provide sheer coverage
    • Oily skin types may find this too dewy

Kosas is no stranger to TikTok success, having achieved viral fame with its concealer and setting powder in 2023. This skin tint however, has fast become our go-to for a lighweight base that doesn’t leave you looking greasy.

It’s perfect as an everyday complexion product to smooth skin, add sheer coverage and a dewy finish. The formula is rich in squalane, copper petitdes and sodium PCA to hydrate your skin while you wear it – think of this as the ultimate skincare-makeup hybrid product.

We love applying this with just our fingers and layering concealer over the top on areas we’d like a little more coverage, such as blemishes or dark circles. You can also wear it on its own if you want to even out your skin tone without committing to a full face of make-up.

It’s ideal for summer too, as it doesn’t feel heavy and maintains its dewy glow all day long. If you’re particularly oily, we’d recommend using powder to keep things in place.

  1. £34 from Cultbeauty.co.uk
Prices may vary
Back to top

La Roche-Posay cicaplast balm b5 multi-purpose repairing balm

indybest la roche posay CICAPLAST.jpg
  • Why we love it
    • Acts fast to soothe sore, dry, irritated and chapped skin
  • Take note
    • Thick texture that doesn’t absorb quickly

La Roche-Posay’s cicaplast balm is not just a passing trend – for years now it’s been loved by influencers, dermatologists and sensitive skin types on TikTok, thanks to its skin soothing properties.

Our beauty writer has used it for years to soothe sore, cracked skin, especially on her knuckles, heels, hands and face. It’s the perfect one-off treatment to use for a few days when your skin won’t play ball, but some people on TikTok use it as a moisturiser all over their face.

We wouldn’t advise this however, simply because of its balm texture that’s very thick and slow to absorb if you’re using a lot. Instead, apply a pea sized amount to your face before bed for a few days, then let it work its magic.

  1. £10 from Lookfantastic.com
Prices may vary
Back to top

Merit the minimalist perfecting complexion stick

indybest tiktok MERIT stick.jpg
  • Why we love it
    • Light to medium coverage that lasts all day
    • Easy to blend
  • Take note
    • Expensive

Minimalist makeup brand Merit has a number of viral products on TikTok, such as its dome-shaped blushes and tinted lip oils, but for us, the standout star is this foundation stick. It’s one of the few luxury items that is well worth the splurge.

It was designed by Merit to streamline your make-up bag so you can use just this one product instead of a foundation and concealer. Scribble some all over your face and blend, or apply on only areas you’d like a little more coverage.

It’s a buildable formula too, so you can enjoy a lightweight coverage or layer it up for a medium finish, and our beauty tester uses it for everything from covering up redness to hiding dark circles.

Once blended in – fingers or a dense brush works best – our skin doesn’t look chalky or flat. Instead it’s the perfect mix of a luminous glow with the staying power of a typical matte foundation, and it doesn’t exacerbate oiliness or dryness either.

  1. £40 from Meritbeauty.com
Prices may vary
Back to top

Summer Fridays jet lag mask

indybest tiktok SUMMER FRIDAYS mask.jpg
  • Why we love it
    • Can be used as a moisturiser and mask
    • Doesn’t leave skin feeling sticky
  • Take note
    • The full-size tube is expensive, try the mini version instead

Another multi-purpose product is this moisturising mask that you can apply like a typical moisturiser, or use a thicker layer before bed to wake up with smoother, softer and dewier skin. As the name may suggest, it does a stellar job at treating dehydration that can often arise after spending hours on an airplane.

A little goes a long way, so just a 10p sized piece is needed for the whole face, and we’d recommend snapping up this mini version rather than the full-size (£49, Cultbeauty.co.uk) for a more economical option. Plus it will fit in your liquids bag much easier, trust us, we’ve brought it on holiday many times.

If you’re using it as a mask, it needs just 10 minutes to get to work. Simply apply a thin layer to skin, and when the timer goes off, wipe away with a warm towel.

  1. £26 from Cultbeauty.co.uk
Prices may vary
Back to top

Rare Beauty warm wishes effortless bronzer stick

indybest tiktok rare beauty bronzer.jpg
  • Why we love it
    • Very easy to blend
    • Lasts ages
  • Take note
    • Expensive

Rare Beauty is one of the few celebrity beauty brands that are worth a spot in your make-up bag, as Selena Gomez has managed to build a lineup of highly pigmented, long lasting products that we can’t get enough of.

While its liquid blushes have previously taken TikTok by storm with their intense colour payoff, its bronzer stick companion is by far our most used item from the brand. The handy stick packaging makes it easy to apply directly onto your face and it blends like a dream. In seconds it melts into skin to transform into a matte, sunkissed flush of colour that’s flattering and long-lasting. What’s not to love?

It isn’t greasy, never looks cakey and can be used as eyeshadow too, without creasing on oily lids. You cannot go wrong with this in your kit.

  1. £25 from Spacenk.com
Prices may vary
Back to top

Maybelline super stay skin tint foundation

indybest tiktok MAYBELLINE skin tint.jpg
  • Why we love it
    • Very affordable
    • Long-wearing with lightweight medium coverage
  • Take note
    • Shade range could be better

Maybelline has always been reliable for affordable lipsticks, powders, concealers, you name it. But this skin tint has knocked it out the park.

Our beauty writer was pleasantly suprised by the medium coverage of this tint, which comes in a dropper bottle and has a very fluid texture. When applied to skin, it conceals redness, blemishes, dark circles and pigmentation so easily that she skipped concealer altogether.

It’s perfect if you don’t enjoy wearing traditional foundations thanks to its lightweight, easy-to-blend formula, and it’s much easier to customise how much you apply by adding one to two drops to the back of your hand first.

The staying power is equally impressive – after nine hours of wear in a sunny pub garden, it didn’t budge at all.

  1. £13 from Lookfantastic.com
Prices may vary
Back to top

E.L.F. halo glow blush beauty wand

indybest tiktok ELF blush.jpg
  • Why we love it
    • Affordable and easy to blend
    • Leaves a glowy finish
  • Take note
    • Very small tube

E.L.F. has no shortage of TikTok viral products, its primers, lip oils and even SPF, have amassed millions of views. When its halo glow blush beauty wand launched, everybody couldn’t stop talking about its striking similarity to Charlotte Tilbury’s beauty light wands.

For example, both have a cushion tip applicator and twist-up design, aswell as a glowy formula that makes a perfect highlighter and blush in one. The biggest difference is, of course, the price. While Charlotte Tilbury’s original retails for £30, you can snap up this from E.L.F. for under a tenner.

We love the radiant finish that brightens up cheeks without a tacky finish or shimmery formula that’s flattering even on very oily skin types. We found one dot of product was enough for a light make-up look, but for a bolder blush, two dots will suffice. Our only gripe is we wish the tube was bigger.

  1. £9 from Boots.com
Prices may vary
Back to top

Beauty of Joseon relief sun: rice + probiotics SPF50+

indybest tiktok beuaty of joseon spf.jpg
  • Why we love it
    • Fast-absorbing, leaves skin silky soft
    • Budget-friendly for a sophisticated formula
  • Take note
    • Has a minimal white cast, but may leave traces on deeper, darker skin tone

Korean beauty brands do sophisticated, luxurious suncreams better than anyone else. Case and point, the Beauty of Joseon relief sun: rice + probiotics SPF50+.

It’s everything you could want from a suncream, especially if you hate the traditional thick, sticky lotions you wore as a kid. It has the texture of a lightweight moisuriser and rubs in just as fast. Plus it doesn’t leave our oily skin looking greasy, nor does it disrupt make-up applied on top. You can reapply throughout the day without feeling sticky by the time you get home, too.

The formula is rich in rice extracts, grain probiotics and ginseng, which help to balance the skin’s microbiome and reduce inflammation – our writer found it didn’t cause any reaction on her sensitive, acne-prone skin.

  1. £16 from Superdrug.com
Prices may vary
Back to top

Clarins lip comfort oil

indybest tiktok CLARINS lip oil.jpg
  • Why we love it
    • Hydrating, non-sticky and leaves a glossy shine
    • Provides a sheer wash of colour
  • Take note
    • Very expensive

While Clarins’s lip oils have been around years, when TikTok’s beauty crowd discovered them, they quickly became a viral success story, and one of our most used lip products.

Firstly, we love the cushioned doe-foot applicator that spreads a glossy shine across lips with one swipe, as well as the satisfyingly luxurious embossed packaging and metal lid.

Made with a blend of plant-based oils, it provides the perfect high-shine finish that’s ultra-moisturising too. You can wear it as you would a lip balm, or over the top of your favourite lipstick for an extra dose of hydration and sheer colour payoff.

Our writer’s favourite shade is 04 ‘pitaya’, a sheer pink that compliments every makeup look. We can’t leave the house without it.

  1. £25 from Boots.com
Prices may vary
Back to top

Saie glowy supergel

indybest tiktok SAIE gel.jpg
  • Why we love it
    • Easy to blend, doesn’t feel sticky on skin
    • Can be applied with a brush or fingers
  • Take note
    • Expensive

If you love a glowy, radiant complexion, this gel highlighter is a must-have. It’s a fluid gel that melts into the skin beautifully. A tiny dot goes a long way and leaves behind the most flattering glow we’ve ever seen.

It’s not sticky, greasy or hard to blend, nor does it highlight texture. Instead you can dab it into skin in seconds with your ring finger (our writer’s peference) or buff into the tops of cheekbones with a fluffy brush.

There are two shades available; ‘starglow’ is a universal champagne shade, while ‘sunglow’ is a bronze gold tone.

It is expensive however, so if you’re keen to try it but don’t want to break the bank, we’d recommend picking up the mini verison (£16, Cultbeauty.co.uk) instead.

  1. £22 from Cultbeauty.co.uk
Prices may vary
Back to top

Verdict: TikTok viral beauty products

If you’re looking for an affordable glowy blush that won’t fade throughout the day, add the E.L.F. halo glow blush beauty wand to your basket ASAP. For glossy, hydrated lips on the go, you can’t go wrong with the Clarins lip comfort oil and for a summery skin tint that will leave you glowing and radiant, our top pick is the Kosas bb burst tinted gel cream.

Looking for more makeup recommendations? Read our review of the best foundations for all skin types

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in