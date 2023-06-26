Sign up to our free weekly newsletter for insider tips and product reviews from our shopping experts Sign up for our free IndyBest email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

IndyBest email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

It’s no secret that many essential beauty buys find fame across the pond. From CeraVe to Jones Road, the US is responsible for some of our most-loved beauty arsenal items, and in February this year a new range launched UK-wide.

Merit is a minimalist vegan-friendly brand founded by Katherine Power of Who What Wear and Versed Skincare fame. It landed in the States in January 2021 and focuses on skincare-style ingredients, sleek packaging and vegan-friendly formulas.

There’s huge hype surrounding this brand and the hashtag #meritbeauty has garnered 7 million views and counting on TikTok. Plus, it can count celebs such as Bella Hadid, Cameron Diaz and Sarah Jessica Parker as fans. In fact – as recently revealed by make-up artist Elaine Offers – the product line-up was used on SJP during seasons one and two of Sex and the City spin-off show And Just Like That, as well as for the show’s recent premiere event.

The range includes a bronzing balm, tinted lip oil, flush balm, a minimalist complexion stick and lengthening mascara, which were all seen on Carrie in the much-loved series. There’s a mid-range price tag and it’s worth noting that all of the brand’s products feature ingredients such as vitamin E, rosehip, shea butter and jojoba oil.

The packaging encapsulates luxury, with gold tones seen throughout, and the holders are either recyclable, reusable or compostable.

They certainly look worthy of elevating our make-up bags, but what are the formulas and finishes like on skin? I’ve spent five months incorporating some of the range’s most popular buys into my daily make-up routine.

How we tested

I spent several months testing a few core products from Merit, and looked at each buy’s formula, finish and packaging. I also explored the multi-tasking benefits of these products, and how simple they are to apply. Keep scrolling to see my full tried and tested review.

The best Merit beauty products for 2023 are: