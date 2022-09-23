Sign up to our free weekly newsletter for insider tips and product reviews from our shopping experts Sign up for our free IndyBest email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

IndyBest email {{ #verifyErrors }}{{ message }}{{ /verifyErrors }}{{ ^verifyErrors }}Something went wrong. Please try again later{{ /verifyErrors }}

Blusher is a classic make-up buy for adding a splash of cheek colour in an array of different shades. This colourful cosmetic go-to is a failsafe way of warming up your face and adding a healthy-looking glow, plus extra freshness – whether you’ve had a full night’s sleep or not.

While it’s important to pick the shade which works best with your skin tone, formula is pretty crucial too. Compact powder blush picks will always be a popular choice, and they’re undoubtedly a timeless make-up buy. But, if your skin is prone to dryness, or you’re wary of choosing a product which might cling to fine lines, cream blush is your cheek-brightening best friend.

Cream blushers can be found in stick, pot, bottle, and tube packaging, with their consistency varying from lightweight to rich. The beauty of these blendable buys is that they’re easy to layer and build, so the exact amount of cheek coverage can be tailored to your preference. Whether applied with a brush or fingertips, the creamy texture serves up a smoothing splash of colour, which may either be matte or dewy.

And just because these blush types tend to be found in a gel, liquid, or balm-like formula, it doesn’t mean they should slide about or slip off easily. There are plentiful long-wearing options to enjoy, offering cheek coverage that stays put all day.

With all that in mind, we’ve been researching the best cream blushers to buy, in pink, coral, neutral and warm shades. Read on to see our full tried and tested findings.

How we tested

Our reviewer sampled a selection of cream blushers over a few weeks, including old favourites and brand-new finds. We looked at formula, shades, staying power and finish, when worn as part of our usual make-up routine. Look no further than our pick of the best cream blushers across all price points.

The best cream blushers for 2022 are: