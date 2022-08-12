Sign up to our free weekly newsletter for insider tips and product reviews from our shopping experts Sign up for our free IndyBest email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

There are two types of people in this world: those who have multiple lip balms on the go at once (and who’ll probably find one in every bag, drawer and pocket) and those who are yet to become reliant on them.

Whether or not you’re a self-confessed balm addict, there’s no denying that it’s worth having at least one in your arsenal.

After the delicate eye area, the skin on our lips is among the thinnest on the whole body, and so it’s important to keep it as hydrated as possible. And that’s even more important during the winter months – not least because having dry, chapped lips can be uncomfortable at best and painfully sore at worst.

So, to help solve that issue and to ensure lips stay plump and nourished all year round, we’ve pulled together a list of some of the best products out there.

From overnight masks to tinted balms and super-hydrating, sunscreen-enhanced formulas, this is our selection of the products we think are worth buying.

How we tested

We used these lip balms as per the instructions. Some were applied a couple of times a day (mostly after eating or drinking) or with our tester’s make-up as necessary, while others were applied liberally at bedtime to allow them to do their best work through the night. We used each for a minimum of a week.

The best lip balms for 2022 are: