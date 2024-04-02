Sign up to our free weekly newsletter for insider tips and product reviews from our shopping experts Sign up for our free IndyBest email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

While we might slap suncream onto our faces and rub it into our bodies, one part that often gets forgotten about are the lips.

The skin on our lips is actually thinner and more delicate than on the rest of the body, yet many of us are guilty of leaving it unprotected in the sun.

Step in SPF lip balm, the product to chuck into your beach bag alongside a bottle of your favourite sunscreen. Just like the SPF creams, sprays and oils that we use elsewhere on our body, this type of lip balm is designed to protect the skin on our lips against UVA and UVB rays.

SPF lip balms often contain a host of moisturising ingredients too, so that they can address any chapping and dryness alongside the much-needed sun protection.

Whether you’re partial to a hint of colour or prefer something simple and unscented, then luckily there is a wide range of options on offer. Here’s our list of the SPF lip balms worth a space in your bag or pocket this summer.

How we tested

Over a number of months, we tried a range of SPF lip balms to see which delivered the best experience while still offering protection. From the scent, application and formula to the packaging, price and sun care performance, we looked at the full offering of each product.

All of those selected were tried in various situations – under lipstick, on the beach, on day-to-day errands – and the staying power and ease of reapplication of each was also noted.

The best SPF lip balms for 2024 are: