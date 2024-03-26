Sign up to our free weekly newsletter for insider tips and product reviews from our shopping experts Sign up for our free IndyBest email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Swedish influencer turned entrepreneur Matilda Djerf has officially launched a beauty line. Spoiler: it includes the hero styling products behind her signature bouncy blowout.

An evolution of the beloved Scandi-minimalist fashion label Djerf Avenue (worth $34m/£29m alone), Djerf Avenue Beauty has bottled up Djerf’s hair secrets in the form of two styling products: the breezy styling mist and on-the-go gel.

Reminiscent of Bridget Bardot’s Seventies look, Matilda Djerf’s hair has amassed as much of a cult following as the influencer herself. With 3 million followers on Instagram and 1.5 million on TikTok, her own styling videos have been watched countless times while the TikTok tag #matildadjerfhair has garnered more than 36 million views.

Whether it’s a slicked-back bun, sleek ponytail or voluminous shaggy do, the new products are designed to slot seamlessly into your everyday routine, helping you recreate her statement look. Plus, they won’t break the bank, with the gel costing £19 and the mist setting you back £25.

When asked about why these products were important to her, Djerf told The Independent that she felt that she was “missing them in my beauty cabinet”. She added that she often uses two or three different products to achieve her desired look, so with the new launches, she minimises the number of steps in her routine.

How I tested Djerf Avenue Beauty

The breezy styling mist and on-the-go gel (Daisy Lester)

With Matilda Djerf’s Hollywood hair-do on so many people’s mood boards (mine included), I gave Djerf Avenue Beauty’s styling duo a try. To give some context, I have a lot of hair– it’s wavy, fine and frizz-prone, meaning it struggles to hold curly and straight styles, while my scalp is quite oily so I tend to avoid gels as they can appear quite greasy.

I tested the breezy mist after washing my hair and before blow drying and tried the formula as a touch-up between washes and before heat styling. As for the styling gel, I put it through its paces with both straight styles and slick back buns. Here’s my verdict on Djerf Avenue Beauty’s new breezy styling mist and on-the-go styling gel.