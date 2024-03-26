Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in
The Djerf Avenue Beauty line has debuted with a breezy styling mist and on-the-go styling gel
Swedish influencer turned entrepreneur Matilda Djerf has officially launched a beauty line. Spoiler: it includes the hero styling products behind her signature bouncy blowout.
An evolution of the beloved Scandi-minimalist fashion label Djerf Avenue (worth $34m/£29m alone), Djerf Avenue Beauty has bottled up Djerf’s hair secrets in the form of two styling products: the breezy styling mist and on-the-go gel.
Reminiscent of Bridget Bardot’s Seventies look, Matilda Djerf’s hair has amassed as much of a cult following as the influencer herself. With 3 million followers on Instagram and 1.5 million on TikTok, her own styling videos have been watched countless times while the TikTok tag #matildadjerfhair has garnered more than 36 million views.
Whether it’s a slicked-back bun, sleek ponytail or voluminous shaggy do, the new products are designed to slot seamlessly into your everyday routine, helping you recreate her statement look. Plus, they won’t break the bank, with the gel costing £19 and the mist setting you back £25.
When asked about why these products were important to her, Djerf told The Independent that she felt that she was “missing them in my beauty cabinet”. She added that she often uses two or three different products to achieve her desired look, so with the new launches, she minimises the number of steps in her routine.
With Matilda Djerf’s Hollywood hair-do on so many people’s mood boards (mine included), I gave Djerf Avenue Beauty’s styling duo a try. To give some context, I have a lot of hair– it’s wavy, fine and frizz-prone, meaning it struggles to hold curly and straight styles, while my scalp is quite oily so I tend to avoid gels as they can appear quite greasy.
I tested the breezy mist after washing my hair and before blow drying and tried the formula as a touch-up between washes and before heat styling. As for the styling gel, I put it through its paces with both straight styles and slick back buns. Here’s my verdict on Djerf Avenue Beauty’s new breezy styling mist and on-the-go styling gel.
Designed to streamline your hair routine, Djerf Avenue Beauty’s breezy styling mist addresses two concerns in one. “I knew I wanted heat protection in it, as well as hold [for] a beautiful bouncy look”, Djerf told me.
Doubling up as a heat protector (an essential step before any heat styling, of course), the formula contains hero ingredients, such as aloe vera, hydrolyzed wheat protein and linseed extract that work to repair, hydrate and strengthen hair while soothing the scalp.
Eliminating another step (and extra product), the multipurpose formula also works as a styling spray thanks to panthenol, which enhances the hair’s flexibility and sunflower seed extract helping with softness and shine.
Reducing the time it took to style my locks, I simply divided my hair into sections and spritzed the mist evenly from root to tip before blow drying. Unlike some styling sprays, I found that the breezy mist didn’t feel sticky or tacky, instead helping to soften and smooth hair for an effortlessly tousled look.
When it came to waving my hair with the Dyson airwrap (also Djerf’s go-to hair tool), I sprayed a bit more of the product over each section before styling as normal. My hair still felt lightweight and soft, but had extra grip and plenty of hold. Keeping its waves well into the next day, my mane felt weightless, but looked far more voluminous than it usually would the day after washing.
Djerf told me she also loves to use the mist as a touch-up: “I’ll spray my roots then go in with a round brush or curling wand, and I’m good to go.” So, I gave that a go and found it the right amount of oomph for my lacklustre hair between washes.
The luxurious scent is the cherry on top. Reminding me of Le Labo’s cult santal 33 fragrance, the breezy styling mist has a subtly floral aroma that lingers well into the next day (so much so I was complimented on my “perfume”). There’s also an unscented formula for those who prefer their hair products fragrance-free.
After getting her signature bangs cut in 2017, Djerf told me she had to combine two or three products to create her trademark slicked-back buns and sleek ponytails. But she needn’t anymore thanks to her on-the-go styling gel. Eliminating the need for multiple products with one easy-to-use formula, a little of the generously sized gel goes a long way.
Whether you’re creating a sleek look or want more defined curls, the formula is pleasingly lightweight and creamy. While some styling gels can feel waxy, sticky or even have that dreaded “crunch” texture, this doesn’t leave a residue or greasy finish. I have dark hair and an oily scalp, so tend to steer clear from styling gels, but the on-the-go formula left a soft shine to my hair when I slicked it back in a bun. It’s also great for scrunching into curls for soft beach waves.
“The gel is so good for taming frizz,” Djerf told me. “I always have the on-the-go in my bag so if I’m in a meeting, I can quickly do a little touch-up and I’m ready to go.” Similarly, I was easily able to tame pesky baby hairs when wearing my hair down and slick back flyaways throughout the day with an up-do (the product is perfect for throwing in your gym bag to use after sweating it out).
Not only does it help to visibly improve the appearance of hair, but the formula also works to add texture and soften tresses thanks to hero ingredients like aloe vera, marula oil and glycerin. Plus, the on-the-go gel has the same smokey and sweet scent as the breezy styling mist, so you can smell fresh all day long.
With so much hype around Matilda Djerf herself, let alone her venture into beauty, I was pleased to find her new haircare products lived up. Aligning with Djerf Avenue’s pledge to sustainability, both the products are vegan and are a generous size considering the reasonable price. I love the luxurious and subtly floral fragrance of both products, as well as the pared-back packaging that’s in keeping with Djerf Avenue’s Scandi-minimalist aesthetic.
The lightweight breezy mist slotted easily into my daily routine, not only protecting my hair before heat styling but adding volume, bounce and styling hold to create a shaggy style à la Djerf herself. Plus, it helps revive lacklustre locks between washes. The gel similarly lends itself to daily use, from slicking back baby hairs for a ponytail, defining curls in a bouncy blowout or taming flyaways in a sleek straight look. The secret behind Matilda Djerf’s Bardot-inspired hair-do is officially out.
