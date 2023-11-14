Jump to content

11 best volumising hair products for noticeable lift, body and bounce

Say hello to oomph and goodbye to fine or flat strands with these tried and tested products

Sabine Wiesel
Tuesday 14 November 2023 14:33
<p>Amplify your limp locks from root to top with these creams, mists and sprays </p>

Amplify your limp locks from root to top with these creams, mists and sprays

(The Independent)

Our Top Picks

  • JVN embody volumising foam
    JVN embody volumizing foam
    Best volumising hair product overall

    This is what a next-generation hair mousse looks like in 2023. A non-aerosol, ultra-light foam that pumps up the volume with flexible long-lasting, weightless hold – all without any crunch or stickiness in sight.

    Schwarzkopf full hair 5 hairspray
    Schwarzkopf full hair 5 hairspray
    Best budget hair volumising hair product

    Sometimes it’s the oldest tricks in the book that still work the best, and we have to say the most cost-effective way to create a bigger, bouncier mane still lies in a good old-fashioned hairspray.

  • Olaplex volumizing blow dry mist
    Olaplex volumizing blow dry mist
    Best volumising hair product for dry and damaged strands

    The much-loved bond building haircare brand has just added this all-in-one styling mist to its collection, which helps create a full-bodied effect. Ideal for all hair types, it’s particularly great for those with dry, damaged or coloured hair types, as it’s infused with Olaplex’s patented hair-repairing ingredient.

    Philip Kingsley density thickening protein spray
    Philip Kingsley density thickening protein spray
    Best hair thickening spray

    For targeted hair thinning and loss, Philip Kingsley offers many expert services and scientifically formulated products in its density range. If you only pick one product, make it this innovative hair thickening spray. When testing, we found that our locks looked instantly fuller, and much stronger and healthier over time, with less breakage and fallout.

  • MoroccanOil root boost
    MoroccanOil root boost
    Best volumising hair product for root lift

    Elevate your look (literally) with this root lift hair mousse. When using this product, we found that it not only makes it much easier to create height but, crucially, makes sure that our hair doesn’t fall flat throughout the day.

    Amika un:done volume and matte texture spray
    Amika un:done volume and texture spray
    Best volumising texture spray

    Turn to vegan haircare brand Amika for a dry finishing spray that packs a volume-boosting punch. It’s ideal for those looking to amplify their waves, coils or curls, as it enhances your natural hair pattern. That said, it also works brilliantly on straight hair by encouraging a more lived-in, tousled style.

  • John Frieda volume lift thickening blow-out spray
    John Frieda volume lift thickening blow-out spray
    Best budget volumising blow-dry spray

    You can always rely on John Frieda for effective, purse-friendly formulas, which are all readily available on the high street, including this volumising styling spray. It provides heat protection, tames frizz and flyaways and encourages volume to stay in place all day with the help of a multi-styler or a round brush blow-dry.

    Umberto Giannini volume boost thickening shampoo
    Umberto Giannini volume boost shampoo and conditioner
    Best high street volumising shampoo and conditioner

    The best cleansing double acts don’t need to cost the Earth, as this one proves. The star ingredient in both is arginine, known to strengthen the hair shaft and promote healthy hair growth. With ongoing use, we felt our strands were stronger, with less breakage and fallout in the shower.

  • Briogeo destined for density shampoo
    Briogeo destined for density caffeine and biotin peptide density shampoo and conditioner
    Best luxury volumising shampoo and conditioner

    Made for those concerned about thinning hair or density (no matter what your hair type), this lightweight duo provides a gentle cleanse and hydrating condition while infusing several key actives that support healthy hair growth, including a dose of caffeine and CoQ10. These are teamed with biotin (or vitamin B7) to strengthen and nourish the hair follicle, as a deficiency can lead to thinning hair.

From contoured Nineties supermodel layers to sky-high ponytails, these are just some of the hair trends we’re seeing right now that show body (and bounce) is officially back. After years of sleek looks dominating, #hairvolume has been viewed millions of times on TikTok. But creating volume in most styles needs a little help, especially for those whose locks are on the fine, thin or flat side. Enter the best hair volumising products.

Designed to be used as part of your styling routine, gone are the days you only have a bunch of crunchy, sticky hair mousses to choose from. Today, next-generation foams come in lighter formulations, which blow up strands with soft-to-the-touch hold. But if the old-fashioned mousse formulations put you off for life, you’re still spoilt for choice with volumising creams, mists and sprays being just some of the other products that can amplify your look.

Don’t forget about getting the foundations right, either – sticking to a targeted volumising shampoo will make sure that you get a gentle cleanse, while a lightweight conditioner is vital to keeping your strands smooth without weighing them down.

It’s also important to look for the right formulation for your hair’s individual needs. Often used interchangeably, there’s a difference between fine and thin hair. Fine hair refers to the diameter of your strands or the thickness, while thin or thinning hair refers to the density or lack of hair growing.

How we tested

A selection of the best volumising hair products we tested for this review

(Sabine Wiesel )

Our tester, an experienced beauty editor, lives by one hair philosophy: the bigger the hair, the better. She may have lots of hair, but the strands are fine, so she loves to put the latest volumising hair products to the test as they launch.

To make this winning line-up, each product was tested for a minimum of seven days, and not only helped create a more full-bodied effect but one that lasted, too.

The best volumising hair products for 2023 are:

  • Best volumising hair product overall – JVN embody volumizing foam: £25, Spacenk.com
  • Best budget volumising hair product – Schwarzkopf full hair 5 hair spray: £4.80, Superdrug.com
  • Best for dry and damaged strands – Olaplex volumizing blow dry mist: £27.36, Amazon.co.uk
  • Best for root lift – MoroccanOil root boost: £19.35, Amazon.co.uk

JVN embody volumizing foam

  • Best: Volumising hair product overall
  • Size: 200ml
  • Key ingredients: Hemisqualane, biotin
  • How to use: Spread through damp hair
  • Why we love it
    • Suitable for all hair types
    • Long-lasting hold

This is what a next-generation hair mousse looks like in 2023. A non-aerosol, ultra-light foam that pumps up the volume with flexible long-lasting, weightless hold – all without any crunch or stickiness in sight.

Two pumps brushed through our mid-length hair and blow-dried with a round brush gave strands the kind of enviable body and bounce normally only a salon can create.

It doesn’t dry out hair like some hair mousses, which we’re putting down to the hero-ingredient, hemisqualane, that’s found in all JVN products. It’s a powerhouse, lightweight version of squalane (you may know it from your day cream) that adds softness and strength to strands, as well as smoothing frizz.

Read the full JVN hair review

Continue reading...

Loading...

Schwarzkopf full hair 5 hairspray

  • Best: Budget hair volumising hair product
  • Size: 400ml
  • Key ingredients: Not specified
  • How to use: Spray onto dry hair
  • Why we love it
    • Great value
    • No residue

Sometimes it’s the oldest tricks in the book that still work the best, and we have to say the most cost-effective way to create a bigger, bouncier mane still lies in a good old-fashioned hairspray.

More modern than old-school, Schwarzkopf’s huge value-for-money volumising hairspray achieves that fine balance of leaving hair flexible while creating hold, without stiffness or stickiness.

This hairspray isn’t just for setting styles in place – we’ve been using it to amp up the volume in multiple ways. For root lift, flip your hair upside down and spray into your roots, teasing downwards with your fingertips. And for all-over body, shake your hair and spray sections in the same position.

Continue reading...

Loading...

Olaplex volumizing blow dry mist

  • Best: Volumising hair product for dry and damaged strands
  • Size: 150ml
  • Key ingredients: Bond-building tech
  • How to use: Spritz onto clean, damp hair before blow-drying
  • Why we love it
    • Speeds up blow time
    • Repairs and protects against heat

The much-loved bond building haircare brand has just added this all-in-one styling mist to its collection, which helps create a full-bodied effect. Ideal for all hair types, it’s particularly great for those with dry, damaged or coloured hair types, as it’s infused with Olaplex’s patented hair-repairing ingredient.

Team this mist with your hairdryer, and you really need nothing else in your styling arsenal, as it’s also a heat-protection spray.

Spray onto clean, damp hair, and blow-dry until it’s 75 per cent dry. Then give it another layer before blow drying your hair in sections with a round bristle brush. This left us with the bouncy blow dry of dreams, which felt beautifully smooth and silky to the touch.

Read the full Olaplex review now

Continue reading...

Loading...

Philip Kingsley density thickening protein spray

  • Best: Hair thickening spray
  • Size: 120ml
  • Key ingredients: Hydrolyzed pea peptides, panthenol
  • How to use: Spray onto clean, damp hair
  • Why we love it
    • Ideal for fine, thin or fragile hair
    • Makes hair feel strong and healthy

For targeted hair thinning and loss, Philip Kingsley offers many expert services and scientifically formulated products in its density range. If you only pick one product, make it this innovative hair thickening spray. When testing, we found that our locks looked instantly fuller, and much stronger and healthier over time, with less breakage and fallout.

If you’re into the science behind it, key ingredients include pea peptides to smooth and plump strands, styling polymers that push hair apart to create volume and smoothing, and moisturising and strengthening panthenol. Thinning hair, this is your new must-have!

Continue reading...

Loading...

MoroccanOil root boost

  • Best: Volumising hair product for root lift
  • Size: 250ml
  • Key ingredients: Argan oil
  • How to use: Apply to towel dried roots
  • Why we love it
    • Delicious scent
    • Staying power

Elevate your look (literally) with this root lift hair mousse. When using this product, we found that it not only makes it much easier to create height but, crucially, makes sure that our hair doesn’t fall flat throughout the day.

Designed to be used as part of your blow dry, simply apply to towel-dried roots and use a round brush to lift strands away from the scalp in sections.

Of course, it’s enriched with hair-nourishing argan oil, like all of the brand’s line, so it provides a natural source of heat protection. We also found that it keeps strands silky smooth without any of the dreaded stickiness you can get from other formulas.

It’s upgraded our ponytails, creating next-level crown height, and all with its delicious signature scent.

Continue reading...

Loading...

Amika un:done volume and texture spray

  • Best: Volumising texture spray
  • Size: 192ml
  • Key ingredient: Rice starch, sea buckthorn
  • How to use: Spray onto dry hair
  • Why we love it
    • Vegan friendly
    • Includes antioxidants and vitamins

Turn to vegan haircare brand Amika for a dry finishing spray that packs a volume-boosting punch. It’s ideal for those looking to amplify their waves, coils or curls, as it enhances your natural hair pattern. That said, it also works brilliantly on straight hair by encouraging a more lived-in, tousled style.

Simply spritz to areas where you want to add height or fullness and use your fingers to encourage style. We also found it useful for adding grip to hair accessories, and adding hold to braids.

Key ingredients include rice starch, which encourages volume, as well as mineral zeolite, which helps keep frizz at bay. Plus, there’s an infusion of “superfruit” sea buckthorn, rich in fatty acids, antioxidants and vitamins for healthier-looking locks.

Continue reading...

Loading...

John Frieda volume lift thickening blow-out spray

  • Best: Budget volumising blow-dry spray
  • Size: 100ml
  • Key ingredients: Not specified
  • How to use: Apply to clean, damp strands, then again to almost dry hair
  • Why we love it
    • Fights frizz
    • Good value for money

You can always rely on John Frieda for effective, purse-friendly formulas, which are all readily available on the high street, including this volumising styling spray. It provides heat protection, tames frizz and flyaways and encourages volume to stay in place all day with the help of a multi-styler or a round brush blow-dry.

Apply to clean, damp strands evenly from root to tip – combing through ensures it’s distributed evenly. For best results, we found the trick was to spray a second layer to nearly dry hair before finishing the blow-dry. You’ll be left with a natural-looking smooth and fuller style.

Continue reading...

Loading...

Umberto Giannini volume boost shampoo and conditioner

  • Best: High street volumising shampoo and conditioner
  • Size: 250ml
  • Key ingredients: Arginine, salicylic acid
  • How to use: Massage the shampoo into the scalp before rinsing, then apply the conditioner through mid-lengths and ends
  • Why we love it
    • Less hair fallout
    • Lovely fragrance

The best cleansing double acts don’t need to cost the Earth, as this one proves. The star ingredient in both is arginine, known to strengthen the hair shaft and promote healthy hair growth. With ongoing use, we felt our strands were stronger, with less breakage and fallout in the shower.

Fine hair needs a shampoo that will provide a thorough cleanse, as any excess oils will only weigh the hair down, and this one goes the extra beauty mile with scalp-exfoliating salicylic acid.

The anti-frizz conditioner is equally effective. It’s a beautifully lightweight detangler with coconut oil in the formulation that leaves its lovely woody floral fragrance behind.

Continue reading...

Loading...

Briogeo destined for density caffeine and biotin peptide density shampoo and conditioner

  • Best: Luxury volumising shampoo and conditioner
  • Size: 236ml
  • Key ingredients: Biotin, caffeine, CoQ10
  • How to use : Lather into wet hair
  • Why we love it
    • Gentle formulation
    • Stronger hair with ongoing use

Made for those concerned about thinning hair or density (no matter what your hair type), this lightweight duo provides a gentle cleanse and hydrating condition while infusing several key actives that support healthy hair growth, including a dose of caffeine and CoQ10. These are teamed with biotin (or vitamin B7) to strengthen and nourish the hair follicle, as a deficiency can lead to thinning hair.

With Briogeo’s strict ingredient blocklist, you won’t find any sulphates, silicones and parabens in these products. What you will find is that it provides a good cleanse and a light condition that doesn’t weigh the hair down. You’ll also be treated to a luxurious experience with woody-vanilla notes filling the shower.

After just one use, our hair looked healthier and oozed gloss and it started to feel stronger the more we used it.

Continue reading...

Loading...

Ouai volume spray

  • Best: Volumising hair spray for blow-dry hold
  • Size: 140ml
  • Key ingredients: Panthenol, volume polymers
  • How to use: Apply to damp roots
  • Why we love it
    • Root lift and volume spray in one
    • Fights frizz and promotes shine

US celebrity hairstylist to the Kardashian-Jenner tribe, Jen Atkins has this volumising hair mist in her collection of minimalistic and chic-looking vegan products, made without sulphates and parabens.

Team it with your blowdry for root raising height, as well as giving your styler a helping hand pumping up the volume and then holding it in place.

Taming frizz and boosting the shine of strands too, we loved how this spray seems to do it all. We also couldn’t get enough of its North Bondi scent (one of Quai’s eau de perfums), a musky floral that made us feel like we were wearing perfume in our hair.

Continue reading...

Loading...

Living Proof full thickening blow-dry cream

  • Best: Volumising hair styling cream
  • Size: 109ml
  • Key ingredients: Peptides
  • How to use: Comb through damp hair
  • Why we love it
    • Acts as heat protection up to 232C
    • Clean, citrus scent

If the thought of adding a styling cream to your fine strands fills you with fear, you haven’t used one like this before, which is targeted to your hair type.

Its lightweight, silicone-free texture promotes thickness without weight and is as simple to use as combing through clean, damp strands before blow-drying. A bonus is that it also provides heat protection.

You’re left with a fuller-looking mane, thanks to peptides in the formulation, which plump the hair fibres, and a resin blend, which adds hold to keep the body in place.

And the benefits don’t stop there – we also found it left our stands oozing shine and smelling incredible, as it has Living Proof’s clean, citrus signature scent.

Continue reading...

Loading...

The verdict: Volumising hair products

Our best buy is the JVN embody volumizing foam, a hair mousse that has a lightweight texture for weightless long-lasting volume and can be used for creating root raising new heights, as well as body and bounce. If you’re looking for a styling product that can be used on dry hair, the Amika un:done volume and texture spray offers a quick fix solution to amplify your look.

For nourishing hair recommendations, read our round-up of the best hair oils

