11 best volumising hair products for noticeable lift, body and bounce

From contoured Nineties supermodel layers to sky-high ponytails, these are just some of the hair trends we’re seeing right now that show body (and bounce) is officially back. After years of sleek looks dominating, #hairvolume has been viewed millions of times on TikTok. But creating volume in most styles needs a little help, especially for those whose locks are on the fine, thin or flat side. Enter the best hair volumising products.

Designed to be used as part of your styling routine, gone are the days you only have a bunch of crunchy, sticky hair mousses to choose from. Today, next-generation foams come in lighter formulations, which blow up strands with soft-to-the-touch hold. But if the old-fashioned mousse formulations put you off for life, you’re still spoilt for choice with volumising creams, mists and sprays being just some of the other products that can amplify your look.

Don’t forget about getting the foundations right, either – sticking to a targeted volumising shampoo will make sure that you get a gentle cleanse, while a lightweight conditioner is vital to keeping your strands smooth without weighing them down.

It’s also important to look for the right formulation for your hair’s individual needs. Often used interchangeably, there’s a difference between fine and thin hair. Fine hair refers to the diameter of your strands or the thickness, while thin or thinning hair refers to the density or lack of hair growing.

How we tested

A selection of the best volumising hair products we tested for this review (Sabine Wiesel )

Our tester, an experienced beauty editor, lives by one hair philosophy: the bigger the hair, the better. She may have lots of hair, but the strands are fine, so she loves to put the latest volumising hair products to the test as they launch.

To make this winning line-up, each product was tested for a minimum of seven days, and not only helped create a more full-bodied effect but one that lasted, too.

The best volumising hair products for 2023 are: