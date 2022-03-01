We’ve lost count of the number of celebrities that have turned to beauty entrepreneurship in the last few years. It seems like every actor, musician, model, or TV personality has launched a skincare, make-up or haircare brand.

But one we couldn’t wait to treat ourselves to was JVN Hair from Queer Eye’s resident hair and grooming expert, Jonathan Van Ness. Named after the star’s initials (and nickname) we watched on enviously as the brand launched in the US last summer. Now it’s finally landed in the UK via Space NK, and we got to treat our tresses to the range ahead of its release.

Van Ness’s flamboyant and infectious personality might be what makes him such a successful TV personality, podcaster and author, but it’s his passion and knowledge of hair that we can’t get enough of. You see this in action on the hit Netflix show when he transforms his clients, and he also shares brilliant hair tutorials to his millions of followers on social channels.

Jonathan is an ambassador for skincare brand Biossance, which is famed for using super-hydrating squalane as its hero skincare ingredient. Therefore, it’s no surprise that he’s worked with the same top team and chemists behind the clean brand as on the JVN haircare line. The hair expert has introduced his love of squalane to every product in the JVN range too, via a lightweight version called hemisqualane that won’t weigh hair down. It also comes from sustainably sourced sugarcane too. Think of it as a natural alternative to silicone that smoothes and strengthens strands.

The JVN collection doesn’t focus on hair types or genders and rather chooses to address hair concerns instead. You’ll find 10 products in total, all housed in aluminium or glass that’s 100 per cent recyclable, vegan and all silicone and sulphate free. But in a saturated haircare market, how does the new JVN line fare? Read on to find out.

How we tested

We incorporated the JVN hair products into our daily cleansing and styling routine, without using anything else on our strands – marking each product on ease-of-use, how they made our strands feel and look. For reference, our tester has blonde highlights, with a dry, naturally wavy texture that’s prone to frizz.

JVN complete air dry cream

(JVN)

Rating: 9/10

Whether you have natural texture or tight curls, this light hold styling cream fights frizz and provides manageability to all types of kinks that are left to dry naturally. It’s perfect for those work from home days, minimal beauty routines and those wanting to take a healthy break from heat styling.

A pea-sized amount combed through and left to air dry worked wonders on our natural waves, leaving them defined and glossy, with moringa seed oil keeping strands soft, supple and touchable. For a more polished look, you can add more to hair ends when dry. A new must-have for waves!

Buy now£24, Spacenk.com

JVN complete instant recovery serum

(JVN hair)

Rating: 9/10

Think of this as a styling cream, heat-protectant and leave-in treatment in one. It’s designed with weak and damaged hair types in mind, so anyone that colours their hair or suffers from dry strands or frizz will benefit from the nourishment this provides. With two stand-out hair-strengthening ingredients, including niacinamide and a lemon protein that bonds to hair, this both repairs the outer shaft as well as works on the inner strength of each strand.

Apply to damp hair and comb through to ensure even distribution for best results. Whether you apply heat or leave it to dry naturally, you’ll be left with stronger, glossy-looking, silky-soft strands that stay frizz-free, and all without any heaviness to weigh the hair down. We watched as JVN finger-brush it through his natural curls on TikTok for beautiful definition when used with a diffuser, but we were impressed with the smoothness of our waves when we left it to air-dry too.

Buy now £21, Spacenk.com

JVN nurture deep moisture mask

(JVN hair)

Rating: 8.5/10

Next-generation hair masks like this one work harder and faster than traditional types which you have to leave on, turn off the shower for and wait as they work their magic. After 3-5 minutes you’ll be ready to wash off this rich and luxuriously creamy formula that fills the shower with a zesty floral scent and notes of sandalwood and vanilla. Nobody is too busy to replace their conditioner once a week with this product, and give it a vital extra hit of hydration.

Hair-strengthening hemisqualane and rice proteins are joined with camellia seed oil, which is having a real beauty-buzz at the moment for its moisturising ability, and is the ingredient Chanel has based its new No1 collection around. Expect your mane to not only feel but look instantly healthier after just one use – strands are left softer, smoother and shinier.

Buy now£21, Spacenk.com

JVN complete pre-wash scalp oil

(JVN hair)

Rating: 8/10

If you’re someone who suffers from a dry, itchy scalp (like our tester) you’ll benefit from using this pre-shampoo. Like every product from JVN, this hydrating elixir is enriched with hemisqualane to repair, protect and promote stronger stands. Added to this is the superstar skin-soother bisabolol, which comes from the chamomile plant and is often found in the best skincare for sensitive skin, and basil root extract to prevent hair breakage and hair loss.

Simply part hair into sections to reveal the scalp and drop directly onto the skin. We’d suggest massaging it in so it breaks up any build-up on the scalp, before working it through to the ends and leaving it on for a further 15 minutes. The zesty musk fragrance makes it feel extra luxurious as you do this. Like a good moisturiser for the scalp, ours felt incredibly calm, comfortable and well-nourished after first use – we can’t wait to see further results after treating our scalp to it once a week.

Buy now£24, Spacenk.com

JVN undamage strengthening shampoo and conditioner

(JVN)

Rating: 8.5/10

Our favourite shampoo and conditioner from JVN is this reparative duo. If your strands are frazzled and over-processed, or damaged, fragile and prone to breakage (like ours) this combo will give you the best results. Or as JVN says, “it’s for hair that’s been through some stuff.”

Hemisqualane works together with ceramides for a truly restorative formula that strengthens strands – further helped with jojoba esters that fill in cracks in the cuticle which usually lead to breakage. We found our hair softer, smoother and much more manageable after just one use, and the luxe scent with bergamot and musk notes really came through to just add to the appeal.

Buy shampoo now £16, Spacenk.com

Buy conditioner now £16, Spacenk.com

JVN nurture hydrating shampoo and conditioner

(JVN)

Rating: 8/10

For dry strands, or hair that’s prone to frizz, this is the duo for you. The main cause of the latter is hair that’s lacking moisture, so products that increase hydration levels but are also gentle enough, so they don’t strip the moisture that’s already in it, should be your go-to.

Like a big drink for our mane, after just one use we saw smoother strands that oozed a glossy, well-nourished finish, thanks to standout nourishing haircare ingredients like aloe leaf juice and camellia seed oil. Elsewhere, a cocktail of hemisqualane, panthenol and amino acids work to smooth and straighten the hair while working to improve the health of your strands over time too. We also loved the beautiful zesty scent with florals, sandalwood and vanilla that lingers throughout the day.

Buy shampoo now£16, Spacenk.com

Buy conditioner now £16, Spacenk.com

JVN embody daily volumizing shampoo and conditioner

(JVN)

Rating: 8/10

The top option for those with fine or thinning hair types, this set gets the difficult balance of boosting moisture (without weighing it down) as well as providing body and volume just right. The shampoo is infused with hydrating aloe vera juice, stimulating caffeine to encourage growth and, once again, hero hemisqualane. This is paired with a thickness-promoting conditioner, thanks to biotin and bamboo extract.

With another opulent fragrance, this time it’s jasmine, sandalwood and bergamot that becomes prominent – JVN really has the fragrances nailed in all of the shampoo and conditioners here. And, you’ll be left with shiny, bouncy well-hydrated hair.

Buy shampoo now £16, Spacenk.com

Buy conditioner now £16, Spacenk.com

The verdict: JVN haircare

It’s been a long time since we’ve seen a new haircare brand launch we were not only excited to try, but are super impressed with. JVN Hair is as extra as JVN and we mean that in the most positive way.

Every detail from the aluminium and glass packaging to the sumptuous fragrances has been well thought out. And that goes for the formula too, with first-rate ingredients that are backed by science, to really boost not only the look of the hair but importantly its health too.

We’re struggling to pick a favourite, as they’re all worthy of a place in your styling routine, but our tester loves to air dry her waves, so the JVN complete air dry cream will probably be the first she empties.

