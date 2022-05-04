Do you tend to wash your hair daily because it gets so greasy that you could fry an egg on it? You’re not alone – and not the only one that relies on dry shampoo a little too much.

Daily hair washing is time-consuming, especially when you’d rather be catching up on your favourite Netflix series. Plus, it can work out to be rather costly too. Think of all that product and water you’re using every day!

There are several contributing reasons as to why hair can become overly greasy. According to Daniela Maci, master stylist at House of Charles Worthington, “it can be caused by a variety of factors such as hormone imbalances, stress, pregnancy, vitamin deficiencies, food intolerances and using the wrong products for your hair”.

Read more: Best hair volumising products for full and bouncy locks

Swapping your regular shampoo for a specific shampoo for oily hair is a great starting point for transforming your tresses. These shampoos are typically lighter on the hair yet contain stronger detergents that exfoliate the scalp and lift excess oil. According to Maci, you should look out for natural, mineral-rich ingredients such as kaolin, glycine, vitamin B6, yuzu citrus, aloe vera and sea salt.

Your washing technique (did you even know you had one?) could also be a contributing factor. Maci suggests “applying a small teaspoon of shampoo and using the whole palms of your hands to lift the impurities from the hair and away from your scalp”.

This won't lather much, but it is not meant to. Repeat the process and avoid piling your hair on top of your head like in all the haircare adverts, as this will only tangle your hair. And don’t be too eager to wash off the shampoo – instead, leave on for 30 seconds. Just let it sit on your scalp and do its magic, then rinse thoroughly.

By using a targeted shampoo, you can wave goodbye to constant washing and get one step closer to making your greasy hair clean, balanced and healthy looking.

Over a four-week period, we tested umpteen shampoos specifically designed for oily hair, with the hope of lengthening the time between washes while having clean and fresh-smelling locks every day (and without it costing an arm and a leg). Here we've compiled the best and most hardworking shampoos to know.

You can trust our independent reviews. We may earn commission from some of the retailers, but we never allow this to influence selections, which are formed from real-world testing and expert advice. This revenue helps to fund journalism across The Independent.

Chāmpo kapha balancing shampoo This luxury, online-only British haircare brand is inspired by the founder’s Indian heritage. Chāmpo (pronounced shar-pour) is the sanskrit origin of the word "shampoo" and describes the practice of cleansing and massaging the scalp and hair. Taking a very holistic approach in both its use of active botanical ingredients and its adherence to ayurvedic principles, the brand cares for your locks according to your hair’s dosha (its ayurvedic character trait – like a star sign for your hair). This shampoo’s natural formulation means the ingredients are kind to those with sensitive skin. Turmeric root conditions the scalp while removing impurities, while coconut oil cleanses and purifies, leaving hair glossy, fresh and fragrant. We fell in love with the stunning, uplifting scent of eucalyptus, bergamot and frankincense, intended to bring harmony to your hair and mood. If this all sounds a bit hocus-pocus to you, you can buy travel-size bottles (£8.50, Chāmpo) that are surprisingly generous. Given our testers' enthusiasm, we have a strong feeling you’ll be buying the full-size product in no time. Buy now £ 18.50 , Champo {{#hasItems}} Price comparison {{/hasItems}} {{#items}} {{ merchant }} £{{ price }} Buy now {{/items}} {{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}} Redken oil detox This product is a firm favourite among those who are trying to extend the freshness of their hair between washes; the brand claims it swipes out oil without stripping any goodness. It’s been designed to balance the PH level of your scalp, so your hair doesn’t overproduce oil and become in desperate need of a daily wash. Consider this product as more of a hair treatment than a shampoo – leave it on for just one to two minutes so that it mattifies the scalp without leaving it dry. Simply wash off and your hair will feel and look silky. This is a great mid-range pick for serious grease bashing. Buy now £ 14.45 , Feel Unique {{#hasItems}} Price comparison {{/hasItems}} {{#items}} {{ merchant }} £{{ price }} Buy now {{/items}} {{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}} Ful.Vic.Health fulvic acid shampoo This unique haircare line contains hero ingredient fulvic acid, which delivers more than 65 minerals and nutrients to the scalp, with the brand claiming it helps to remove toxins that clog up your scalp, leading to oily hair. With added extras like B vitamins, to promote hair growth, and silica, to strengthen existing hair, this a multipurpose shampoo that does so much more than just cleanse and wash – which is reflected in the hefty price. Not only will this tackle grease, but the scent is enveloping yet subtle, luxurious and sexy all at the same time – we guarantee it will make you reluctant to exit the shower. Buy now £ 25 , Ful.Vic.Health {{#hasItems}} Price comparison {{/hasItems}} {{#items}} {{ merchant }} £{{ price }} Buy now {{/items}} {{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}} Aveda rosemary mint shampoo If you tend to wash your hair in the morning, this will give you some zing. It’s invigorating but soothing because of the perfect mix of mint and rosemary. The shampoo contains white wine vinegar (yes, you read that correctly!), which the brand claims draws out the excess oils from your scalp and hair, leaving your locks super shiny and feeling squeaky clean. It’s no surprise this shampoo has a loyal following – we saw a difference from the first wash. Buy now £ 16.50 , Feelunique {{#hasItems}} Price comparison {{/hasItems}} {{#items}} {{ merchant }} £{{ price }} Buy now {{/items}} {{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}} Sachajuan normalizing shampoo What this shampoo lacks in scent (it smells quite medicinal), it makes up for in aesthetics. If you’re willing to invest in your haircare, then know that this will deliver. Packed with a cocktail of proteins and mineral extracts from various types of sea algae, this shampoo left our hair wonderfully soft and bouncy. It also contains two powerful dandruff fighters – climbazole and piroctone olamine – to treat flakey roots without stripping the rest of your hair. Plus, it looks rather chic in your shower. Our only criticism is we would love this to be available in a larger bottle, as 250ml doesn’t last long, especially for those that wash their hair often. Buy now £ 23 , Cult Beauty {{#hasItems}} Price comparison {{/hasItems}} {{#items}} {{ merchant }} £{{ price }} Buy now {{/items}} {{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}} Klorane nettle shampoo Nettle is renowned for its purifying properties, so it makes sense that it's the key ingredient in this shampoo made specifically for greasy hair. This is a gentle product that is full of botanical ingredients to encourage fresher and cleaner hair for longer. On application it smells like a freshly cut salad, but the "green garden" scent doesn’t linger for long. Don’t expect too much lather – unlike other shampoos, this doesn’t foam up, but we promise this is no reflection of how clean your hair will be after it's washed out. If you’re looking for a shampoo that will add volume while also removing grease and regulating sebum production, this is the perfect choice. Buy now £ 13.81 , Escentual.com {{#hasItems}} Price comparison {{/hasItems}} {{#items}} {{ merchant }} £{{ price }} Buy now {{/items}} {{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}} Oribe serene scalp shampoo This an eye-watering amount to be spending on shampoo, but if it didn’t work it wouldn’t be on this list. This hardworking shampoo is packed with salicylic acid, which works to gently exfoliate, cleanse and remove scalp build-up, dirt, pollution and product build-up while soothing irritation and leaving hair beautifully fresh and shiny. We found it greatly reduced the time needed between hair washes: our oily-haired tester who normally shampoos her hair daily went for a full three days without feeling the need to wash it – that’s major! If you feel deflated by your greasy hair, then this may very well be the investment beauty buy that will transform your life. Plus, the pretty pink packaging will elevate any bathroom. Buy now £ 45.50 , Space NK {{#hasItems}} Price comparison {{/hasItems}} {{#items}} {{ merchant }} £{{ price }} Buy now {{/items}} {{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}} Pantene cleanse & reconstruct shampoo If you’re a daily hair washer, this bargainous shampoo will remove grease, dirt and excess oil without making your hair flat, leaving a clean and hydrated canvas that can be styled with ease. It’s worth investing in the full range to get the maximum benefits without breaking the bank. A great family-friendly choice if your partner or children tend to steal your products while they’re showering. Buy now £ 2.99 , Boots {{#hasItems}} Price comparison {{/hasItems}} {{#items}} {{ merchant }} £{{ price }} Buy now {{/items}} {{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}} Living Proof triple detox shampoo Don’t be put off by the black colour of this shampoo (the dark shade is thanks to the oil-absorbing charcoal powder). Not only does this give your scalp and hair a powerful cleanse, but we found it to brighten and add sparkle to hair that had been dulled by product build-up and water deposits. It feels surprisingly gentle and light on hair for a shampoo that’s so intensive. This is a hefty price to pay for a shampoo, but boy does it work! Buy now £ 25 , Living Proof {{#hasItems}} Price comparison {{/hasItems}} {{#items}} {{ merchant }} £{{ price }} Buy now {{/items}} {{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}} Kérastase genesis bain hydra-fortifiant There are not many haircare products that are available for those with oily roots who also suffer from weak and thinning hair, making this one special. This shampoo is designed to gently remove sebum and pollution particles from the scalp while strengthening the ends for added resilience and less breakage. It’s foaming formula lathers up well, with a little going a long way. Also, the smell deserves a special mention – it was created by a perfumer and is beautifully citrusy, lingering all day. Buy now £ 19.95 , Look Fantastic {{#hasItems}} Price comparison {{/hasItems}} {{#items}} {{ merchant }} £{{ price }} Buy now {{/items}} {{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}}