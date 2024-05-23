10 best scalp scrubs that will transform lacklustre locks

Sign up to our free weekly newsletter for insider tips and product reviews from our shopping experts Sign up for our free IndyBest email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy Thanks for signing up to the

While many of us exfoliate the skin on our face and body, our scalp could also do with some TLC, which is where the best scalp scrubs come into play. If you’ve experienced a particularly itchy scalp, dandruff, greasy roots or lacklustre locks after you’ve just washed your hair, your scalp could probably do with some attention.

There are a number of reasons why introducing one of the best scalp scrubs into your haircare routine can be beneficial. “By removing dead skin cells, pollutants, and debris, scalp scrubs help eliminate build-up, excess oil, and dandruff flakes, leaving your hair feeling shiny and clean,” says Justmylook hair expert Hayley Walker. “Scalp scrubs also help to unclog hair follicles, promoting improved circulation and nutrient absorption, leaving you with a healthier scalp – an environment ideal for encouraging hair growth.”

However, “it’s important to use a scalp scrub that suits your particular hair type”, explains trichologist Jane Mayhead, from Harley Street’s The Private Clinic. “More abrasive scrubs are only suitable for very short hair and oily scalps,” adds Mayhead. People with “longer hair, porous, curly or chemically treated hair should opt for mild and non-abrasive formulas. Abrasive ingredients can cause damage to the cuticle layer of the hair.”

When shopping for a scalp scrub, there are a number of ingredients you’ll want to look for, for example, peppermint and tea tree help soothe itchy and irritated scalps, providing a cooling effect. “Many popular scalp scrubs will also include ingredients such as caffeine and sea salt, to help scrub away dead skin cells and balance the scalp, alongside acids. Glycolic acid works as a chemical exfoliator, and hyaluronic acid helps improve moisture,” says Wil Fleeson, Director of Trichology Scotland and Rainbow Room International’s Buchanan Street salon. Meanwhile, ingredients such as coconut oil and argan oil can also provide hydration.

With all this in mind, keep reading for our pick of the best scalp scrubs for every budget.

How we tested the best scalp scrubs

Ellis tested a whole host of scalp scrubs ( Ellis Cochrane )

To help you pick the best scalp scrub for your hair type, we put a number to the test, from myriad brands and at a range of price points. We assessed them on how well they dealt with different scalp issues, their ingredients and overall texture, as well as the eventual results.

In a bid to give each scalp scrub a fair trial, we kept the rest of our shower routine the same – using our normal shampoo and conditioner, so we could be sure any difference in our scalp was down to the scrub used.

The best scalp scrubs for 2024 are: