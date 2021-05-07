10 best hair curlers for salon-worthy hair at home

Curling your hair is often easier in theory than practice. Whether you want beach waves or glamorous curls, without the right tools or plenty of practice, it’s easy to leave your hair frazzled, frizzy and limper than ever.

The best curling tongs should be easy to use, eliminating any concerns about technique. Those looking for tighter ringlets should stick to narrower barrels, while bigger blow dry curls are created by wider wands.

Then you have to consider the pre-existing state of your hair. If you’re regularly styling, dying or bleaching your hair, the lower the temperature the better, as the odds are your hair is already slightly damaged.

However, higher temperatures will set curls in place for longer – a necessity for those with thicker, straighter or softer hair that’s determined to fall out of place. If you fall into this category, be sure to thoroughly prep your mane with a quality heat protectant beforehand.

Looking for salon-worthy polish from the comfort of our home, we put a range of tongs and wands to action creating tight and big curls alike.

While it’s relatively easy to create perfect curls off the bat, we wanted a tool that fixed the finished look in place through the day and beyond.

We were also wary of the temperatures involved in the process – even the most perfect curl isn’t worth heat damage. Bearing all this in mind, here are our top picks.

You can trust our independent reviews. We may earn commission from some of the retailers, but we never allow this to influence selections, which are formed from real-world testing and expert advice. This revenue helps us to fund journalism across The Independent.

Mark Hill pick ‘n’ mix If you switch up your hair on a daily basis, this was designed for you. It’s borderline genius – after buying the curl fix handle, you customise the tool with the barrel that best suits your desired curl. These range from deep waves to corkscrew curls, but our favourite was the loose waver. The biggest of all Mark Hill barrels, it creates the most relaxed, beachy waves. It’s super easy to use – just wrap hair around the circumference of the rounded barrel, hold in place for a few seconds and unwind to reveal your most glamorous self. On the more technical side of things, it reaches a maximum of 185C. We were initially worried about singeing our fingers, but it’s tipped with rubber to give you a cool spot to help control your curl. The results lasted morning to night and even survived a 5k run in a ponytail. You can’t ask for much more than that. While the loose waver is our top choice, those with shorter or thinner hair might prefer the small curl or easy tong barrels. Buy now £ 24.99 , Mark Hill {{#hasItems}} Price comparison {{/hasItems}} {{#items}} {{ merchant }} £{{ price }} Buy now {{/items}} {{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}} Dyson airwrap smooth + control styler As the reigning royalty of hair technology, Dyson had a lot to live up to with its multipurpose hair styler. Not only does it promise to leave you with perfect waves or curls, but it also features additional detachable heads to detangle and partially dry your hair. Despite all the hype, we were sceptical but quickly won over – whether you want voluminous curls or gentle beach waves, the Dyson styler can do it in half the time and effort of any other gadget. Hair holds its curl all day and both feels and looks like you’ve just stepped out of the salon. It’s extremely pricey, but potentially the best investment you’ll ever make in your beauty routine. Buy now £ 399 , Dyson {{#hasItems}} Price comparison {{/hasItems}} {{#items}} {{ merchant }} £{{ price }} Buy now {{/items}} {{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}} ghd curve creative curl wand ghd has plenty of options when it comes to curling your hair, but the curve creative curl won out for its versatility. Ranging from 23mm to 28mm along the wand, you can easily control the size of your curl – stick to the very top for tighter ringlets but move further down for more volume. However, we found that the curls lasted better if you set them around the centre of the wand. It reaches 185C and heats up the fastest of all the wands we tried, but the tip stays cool, allowing you to hold it in place as you style. It also features a reliable 30-minute timer, in case (like us) you’re prone to accidentally leaving them on. Buy now £ 129 , ghd {{#hasItems}} Price comparison {{/hasItems}} {{#items}} {{ merchant }} £{{ price }} Buy now {{/items}} {{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}} BaByliss air style 1000 For just £40, BaByliss has released a multi-purpose tool relying on ionic technology to style hair. By releasing conditioning ions, it blow dries, neutralises frizz and boosts shine, all while straightening or curling hair. To do the latter, we attached the conical curling attachment and wrapped each strand as we would around a regular wand. It was tricky to nail the technique at first, but we had it down after a few minutes. We attempted styling on both damp and dry hair but definitely preferred the finish on pre-dried hair – while it did the trick both times, the curls fell flat earlier in the day when styled on freshly-washed hair. To extend the life of your curls, we recommend blasting hair with the cool setting. Buy now £ 40 , BaByliss {{#hasItems}} Price comparison {{/hasItems}} {{#items}} {{ merchant }} £{{ price }} Buy now {{/items}} {{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}} Remington advanced coconut therapy curling wand Heat styling is always risky, so we’re open to anything that minimises damage. Remington has come up with the answer. The brand has infused the ceramic barrel of this wand with coconut and UV filters, which help shield hair from the worst of the heat and smooth out stray strands in the process. It also prevents hair from slipping during styling, so you can wrap each piece around any spot of the 25 to 38mm barrel and not have to rejig it while it sets in place. This was really easy to use, warming up in 30 seconds and styling a whole head of thick, coarse hair in less than 10 minutes. We especially liked the ability to customise the temperature, allowing those with finer hair to keep heat to a minimum. Curls on the thinnest and widest parts of the barrel lasted just as long as each other, but we preferred the look of those styled on the 38mm end. Buy now £ 69.99 , Remington {{#hasItems}} Price comparison {{/hasItems}} {{#items}} {{ merchant }} £{{ price }} Buy now {{/items}} {{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}} We Are Paradoxx supernova cordless 3-in-1 hair tool Cordless styling tools still feel like they belong in the future, but here we are. We Are Paradoxx is renowned for its quirky yet effective styling products, so it makes sense that it has created a 3-in-1 straightener, wand and tong. By closing the side latch that turns the device into straighteners, you can create waves and curls that last for hours on end. Not only are they effective, but they’re easy to use on the go and can only be activated by human touch, so no need to worry about accidentally setting fire to your suitcase. Personally, we preferred the waves over the curls, which looked subtle yet defined (an impossible combination, usually) but loved having the ability to touch up our hair wherever and whenever. A worthy investment. Buy now £ 195 , We Are Paradoxx {{#hasItems}} Price comparison {{/hasItems}} {{#items}} {{ merchant }} £{{ price }} Buy now {{/items}} {{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}} Toni & Guy style fix curler Perfectly sized to slip into your bag, this curler is designed to transform your hair on the go. It’s incredibly small and lightweight, but has a disproportionately broad 25mm ceramic barrel. This is great for creating big, bouncy curls, but the issue with such a comparatively short wand is that those with longer hair might struggle to style the whole head. Its portability is also a major flaw in that the cord is quite short so doesn’t give you much flexibility. Putting these more practical issues aside, our curls held shape all day. However, make sure you douse your locks in protective spray first – it has a top temperature of 210C which is great for wrangling thicker hair but poses the risk of heat damage. Buy now £ 29.99 , Toni & Guy {{#hasItems}} Price comparison {{/hasItems}} {{#items}} {{ merchant }} £{{ price }} Buy now {{/items}} {{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}} Beauty Works professional styler Of all the curling tools we tried, this styler gives you the most control over the temperature, ranging from 80 to 220C. It heats up extremely fast, which is especially impressive considering the fact that the barrel is 18.5cm long and designed to accommodate longer, thicker hair and hair extensions. You’re left with glamorous, Hollywood-style curls, which last all day when combined with hairspray. Buy now £ 70 , Beauty Works {{#hasItems}} Price comparison {{/hasItems}} {{#items}} {{ merchant }} £{{ price }} Buy now {{/items}} {{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}} BaByliss curl styler luxe This styler looks different from any other entry on this list, with a unique split barrel design and system that uses a combination of heat and air to perfect your curls. It’s simpler to use than we anticipated. Lock hair into place between the two ceramic barrels, before wrapping your strands around the outer shell. Gently glide down the length of your hair and voila – beautiful curls. For a deeper curl, you can also forgo that first stage and simply wrap your hair around the entire 36mm barrel and use it as you would a regular wand. To extend the life of your style, cool air channels along the barrel to set it in place. This made a massive difference to the longevity of our curls, giving it more of a salon blow dry finish that lasted overnight. A miracle. There are three temperature settings (160, 180 and 200C), it heats up in a matter of seconds, and it even comes with a handy heat mat to prevent any accidental carpet burns. Most importantly, we were really impressed with the finished result of both methods – those looking for something dramatic might be disappointed, but the curls looked really natural, even on coarse and stubbornly straight hair. Buy now £ 47.99 , Boots {{#hasItems}} Price comparison {{/hasItems}} {{#items}} {{ merchant }} £{{ price }} Buy now {{/items}} {{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}} Balmain professional ceramic curling wand 32mm Designed for Balmain’s professional stylists, this wand is clearly the result of years of experience. Starting with the design itself, it comes without a clip, which prevents any awkward kinks in your hair. It also features a handy built-in safety stand, meaning no more accidental burns in the carpet. But most impressively, it transforms the styling process and your curls, thanks to incredibly even heat distribution which doesn’t leave some sections limp. While it comes in two different barrel sizes, we chose the 32mm for bigger curls and found that they stood up even without the help of hairspray, but those with shorter hair might prefer the 25mm. Buy now £ 120 , Balmain {{#hasItems}} Price comparison {{/hasItems}} {{#items}} {{ merchant }} £{{ price }} Buy now {{/items}} {{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}}

The verdict: Curling tongs and wands For the ultimate styling freedom, we love the Mark Hill pick ‘n’ mix. However, those looking to curl on a daily basis, consider investing in the Dyson airwrap or the similarly designed BaByliss air style 1000 which are healthier – if not less dramatic – options for your hair. Voucher codes For offers on hair curlers and other hair and beauty products, try our discount code pages: Boots discount codes

Very discount codes

IndyBest product reviews are unbiased, independent advice you can trust. On some occasions, we earn revenue if you click the links and buy the products, but we never allow this to bias our coverage. The reviews are compiled through a mix of expert opinion and real-world testing.