Now an essential part of our everyday routines, the mighty hair straightener has come a long way since the early Noughties when the heat-styling tool went mainstream. So much so that brands have started to rename them as “stylers”, as gone are the days when hair straighteners just smoothed out our strands. Today’s best straighteners won’t give you just Y2K poker-straight strands but beachy s-waves and tight curls, too.

While their versatility isn’t the only thing that’s evolved, so is the sheer number of hair straighteners on the market. With a constant stream of new launches, it can be a minefield if you’re looking for an upgrade. But, you’ll need to invest in a new tool if there’s any damage to the plates or you’re finding you’re going over hair too much to get results, as both can cause irreversible damage to your strands.

One of the first things you may want to consider when looking for your perfect pair of hair straighteners is budget. Cordless tools are the latest innovation on the market but therefore also the priciest. The cable-free irons make styling travel-friendly and are easy to manoeuvre but they’ll also cost you considerably more than the corded options.

Next, you need to think about your hair type. Heat can be damaging to your locks, so if you have fine, dry or damaged strands, a hair straightener with adjustable temperatures will allow you to turn down the heat. In reverse, if you have particularly thick or coarse hair, you may need to turn up the heat to get the best results. Just remember to never skip the trusty heat-protection spray to keep your hair from frazzling.

It’s also worth noting that longer or thicker tresses may love the ease of a wider straightener but it may not give you the desired curl – the thicker the plate, the looser the wave. And then there’s the material of the plate to consider, too. Ceramic is what most brands use for even heat distribution, but titanium is a top choice for harder-to-style, thick, curly or coarse hair types, as they generally use a higher harder-working heat.

With so much to weigh up, there’s no one-size-fits-all hair straightener, so we’ve done the hard work for you. We rounded up the best straighteners on the market and tried them out on our very own tresses to find you the best tool for every hair type and budget.

How we tested

Testing our way through the latest tools, we marked each one on design, ease and speed of use, and the all-important result of both straightening and curling our tresses.

The best hair straighteners for 2022 are: