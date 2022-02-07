Famous in the world of haircare, ghd has revolutionised the way we style our locks by popularising at-home heat styling with its cutting-edge range of stylers.

Since its launch in 2001, the brand has created some of the best tools in the industry – from its soft curl tong to its helios hairdryer and curve thin wand – but it is the smoothing power of the brand’s plug-in flat irons that really cemented ghd’s place in the hairstyling hall of fame.

The one where it all started, the ghd original IV styler is the tool that kicked off the brand’s story, saving us all from bad hair days with its now infamous gold ceramic plates that delivered salon-worthy tresses in a matter of minutes.

Now, 21 years after its inception, the original straightener has been given a 21st century upgrade, with improved technology and a more contemporary look that’s more align with ghd’s latest launches. But how does it perform?

How we tested

Any new hair tool launch from ghd piques our interest but, as the one that truly transformed the hairstyling category, we were intrigued to see if this upgrade could live up to its predecessor’s status. To find out, we used the improved original straightener for two weeks, creating both sleek and wavy styles while rating the new design, improved tech and end result.

ghd original styler

(ghd)

Plate material: Ceramic

Ceramic Variable temperature control: No – 185C

No – 185C Corded/cordless: Corded

Corded Cable length: 2.7m

Design

The cult classic that started it all, ghd’s original styler has been given a modern makeover. The tool has kept many of the visual design features that made the first model so instantly recognisable, including its gold plates. But the brand has also made sure to streamline it to ensure the styler fits in with the rest of ghd’s latest offerings.

(Sarah Young)

Unlike the previous version, the plates on this tool have a shimmery finish, which is because they now come gloss coated – something ghd claims helps to guarantee sleek, smooth and shiny results. The barrel feels far less bulky than the old tool, too, boasting a matte black finish and softer, rounded edges.

Perhaps the biggest change to the original’s design though, is how you turn it on. While the earlier model came with an on/off button that you would need to slide up or down, the latest original styler features the same round power button as the rest of ghd’s tools, complete with light and sound indicators.

As well as its looks, the new original has been given a 21st century tech upgrade. The technology used in previous version, known as ceramic heat technology, was based on a sensor on one heater plate only but now ghd is using a combined sensor system, known as single-zone, which works to control the optimum styling temperature of 185C consistently across both plates. Similarly, the heater plates have been made larger to give users more styling area.

Fans of the previous model will be pleased to learn that some key features have remained, including the tool’s ability to heat up in 30 seconds and automatic sleep mode, which kicks in after 30 minutes.

Performance

Like ghd’s other tools, the original is a no-brainer straightener that even the most amateur of hairstylists can get to grips with – you simply plug it in, press the on button and wait for the satisfying ding to alert you it’s on and ready for use. There’s only one button, with no option for a lower or high heat setting, which takes any guesswork out of it and, because the straightener maintains an optimum core temperature of 185C, you get peace of mind that any heat-related damage is kept to a minimum.

(Sarah Young)

One of the greatest things about this tool is how quickly it heats up – when ghd promised a fast heat-up time, they weren’t lying, as we found it was even quicker than the promised 30 seconds, ready for use in around 20.

When it came to straightening, we divided our locks into just two sections – top and bottom – before gliding the tool’s floating plates through our hair. We instantly noticed a difference after just one stroke – our strands, which can be prone to flyaways, were pin-straight and styling our whole head took less than five minutes to complete. Even better, the results lasted all day, withstanding a windy walk without the need for touch-ups.

We also loved using the tool to create curls. The smooth, rounded barrel means the straightener is super versatile, so you can use it to produce a range of looks, from mermaid waves to bouncy coils and, again, the original styler delivered, leaving us with a head of glamorous waves in a matter of minutes. We also experienced zero catching or tugging and didn’t have to go over sections more than once – something we put down to the straightener’s new glossy plates that flex just enough to glide easily through hair.

The verdict: ghd original styler

While it may lack the bells and whistles of some of ghd’s more recent tools, we think the updated original model would be “the one” for hair straightening newbies or those who simply want to get the job done with ease and at a safe temperature.

Simple and effective, they create the same long-lasting and sleek results we’ve come to know and love from ghd and, for just £10 more than their predecessor, you’re able to benefit from the brand’s renowned tech. Ideal for quick, effortless straightening and easy curls and waves, the ghd original styler is a brilliant all-rounder for everyday styling.

