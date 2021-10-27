A common scalp complaint which varies in severity, dandruff can be caused by anything from hormonal changes to stress, diet, and even not washing your hair often enough.

Occurring when the scalp’s microbiome becomes imbalanced, this triggers oily, itchy skin and scaly flakiness. You may see white flakes on your scalp and shoulders or notice subtle scaliness.

It's brought on by a type of yeast called malassezia, which causes skin cells to divide too quickly, in turn resulting in flakes and itchiness. Malassezia loves an oily environment and is likely to overgrow if you shampoo infrequently or have a naturally oily scalp, says consultant trichologist Anabel Kingsley. She recommends never leaving your hair more than three days in between washes and adds, “The oils that secrete from the scalp if not cleansed away frequently provide a breeding ground for dandruff.”

That myth in which too much shampooing strips away a protective barrier is clearly not true then. And turns out, dandruff isn’t symptomatic of dry scalp skin either.

So if you have a sore, flaky, or itchy scalp, look to our tried and tested round-up of anti-dandruff shampoos, where we’ve found the best solutions.

Read more:

Our tester’s scalp is sensitive to irritation, so each shampoo making the cut would need to be calming, cleansing and not too drying on strands. Designed to clear up flaky residue as well as treat an itchy scalp, read on for our top pick.

The best anti-dandruff shampoos for 2021 are:

Best overall – Philip Kingsley flaky/itchy scalp anti-dandruff shampoo: £25.50, Feelunique.com

– Philip Kingsley flaky/itchy scalp anti-dandruff shampoo: £25.50, Feelunique.com Best all-in-one – Mane ‘n Tail daily control 2-in-1 anti-dandruff shampoo and conditioner: £5.95, Beautybay.com

– Mane ‘n Tail daily control 2-in-1 anti-dandruff shampoo and conditioner: £5.95, Beautybay.com Best sulphate- and silicone-free – Percy & Reed I’m no flake anti-dandruff shampoo: £20, Marksandspencer.com

– Percy & Reed I’m no flake anti-dandruff shampoo: £20, Marksandspencer.com Best tried and true classic – Head & Shoulders daily protect shampoo: £5.99, Superdrug.com

– Head & Shoulders daily protect shampoo: £5.99, Superdrug.com Best for sensitive scalps – Revlon re-start balance anti-dandruff micellar shampoo: £8.22, Beautytheshop.com

– Revlon re-start balance anti-dandruff micellar shampoo: £8.22, Beautytheshop.com Best organic option – Dr Organic coffee mint anti-dandruff shampoo: £7.99, Hollandandbarrett.com

– Dr Organic coffee mint anti-dandruff shampoo: £7.99, Hollandandbarrett.com Best for normal to oily hair – Green People irritated scalp shampoo: £14, Greenpeople.co.uk

– Green People irritated scalp shampoo: £14, Greenpeople.co.uk Best for occasional flakes – L’Oreal professionnel serie expert instant clear shampoo: £10.05, Lookfantastic.com

Philip Kingsley flaky/itchy scalp anti-dandruff shampoo Best: Overall A jelly consistency, this shampoo creates a lightweight frothiness that's a dream to lather into the scalp. The apple scented product soothed our scalp significantly and thoroughly cleansed hair from root to tip. It's infused with anti-microbial properties, which is the stuff that stops itching and removes any flakes or scaly build-up. A luxurious anti-dandruff shampoo that won’t strip colour either, we found hair felt and looked shiny after first wash. Impressively moisturising, the result is softened strands and a noticeably clearer scalp. Buy now £ 25.50 , Feel Unique {{#hasItems}} Price comparison {{/hasItems}} {{#items}} {{ merchant }} £{{ price }} Buy now {{/items}} {{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}} Mane ‘n Tail daily control 2-in-1 anti-dandruff shampoo and conditioner Best: All-in-one This all-in-one daily formula contains natural herbs, an olive oil complex and active ingredient zinc pyrithione which works to relieve itchiness and irritation. These ethically sourced ingredients create an invigorating scent with almond and floral elements, too. Made without any parabens, alcohols or dyes, the plant-based formula felt both nourishing and comforting on our tester’s scalp. Suitable for all hair types, we found the built-in conditioner was a bonus and brought amazing increased volume. Buy now £ 5.95 , Beautybay.com {{#hasItems}} Price comparison {{/hasItems}} {{#items}} {{ merchant }} £{{ price }} Buy now {{/items}} {{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}} Percy & Reed I’m no flake anti-dandruff shampoo Best: Sulphate- and silicone-free A sulphate and silicone free formula, ingredients such as aloe vera and chamomile ensure this shampoo is really gentle on the scalp. Meanwhile, piroctone olamine targets dandruff flakes. Hair looks smooth, and healthy after use, with no tangles (as often associated with harsh anti-dandruff remedies) thanks to nourishing pro-vitamin B5. The addition of bergamot makes for an uplifting scent, and it’s vegan-friendly and gluten-free too. We also love how the balmy consistency transforms into a foam that's kind to our scalp. Bonus points are awarded for the tube’s fun name and illustration, a finishing touch Percy & Reed always excels at. Buy now £ 20 , Marksandspencer.com {{#hasItems}} Price comparison {{/hasItems}} {{#items}} {{ merchant }} £{{ price }} Buy now {{/items}} {{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}} Head & Shoulders daily protect shampoo Best: Tried and true classic A new addition to the most famous anti-dandruff brand's range, daily protect is a shampoo designed for regular use. The active ingredient piroctone olamine works against dandruff-causing microbes, addressing flakes and stopping them before they start too. Rebalancing our locks, these anti-microbial properties left our tester’s scalp clean and clear. Strands were more hydrated after using daily protect than with previous Head & Shoulders shampoos. The citrus scent is energising too. Buy now £ 5.99 , Superdrug {{#hasItems}} Price comparison {{/hasItems}} {{#items}} {{ merchant }} £{{ price }} Buy now {{/items}} {{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}} Revlon re-start balance anti-dandruff micellar shampoo Best: For sensitive scalps Specifically formulated to look after the scalp using micellar ingredients designed to cleanse, this shampoo focuses on nourishment for all skin types. So much so that it includes kaolin, which is also used in clay face masks, to absorb oils. Designed with sensitivity in mind, the gel-effect product becomes a creamy foam which our tester noted to be calming on scalp skin too. The inclusion of strengthening biopeptides meant we saw strands which felt less knotty when styling and brushing through. Buy now £ 8.22 , Beautytheshop.com {{#hasItems}} Price comparison {{/hasItems}} {{#items}} {{ merchant }} £{{ price }} Buy now {{/items}} {{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}} Dr Organic coffee mint anti-dandruff shampoo Best: Organic option A blend of organic coffee bean extract, purifying ginger and peppermint oil, this cooling formula targets scalp irritation while clearing dandruff flakes. The clear gel foams up before releasing a minty scent, which is subtle rather than overpowering. The coffee, plus accompanying patchouli and cedarwood aromas, came through when we rinsed. We were particularly impressed with how deeply cleansing this shampoo is, for both the scalp and hair. The organic coffee element is a thumbs up for both natural beauty and morning cuppa fans. Buy now £ 7.99 , Hollandandbarrett.com {{#hasItems}} Price comparison {{/hasItems}} {{#items}} {{ merchant }} £{{ price }} Buy now {{/items}} {{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}} Green People irritated scalp shampoo Best: For normal to oily hair A stimulating shampoo for normal to oily hair, pineapple enzymes and Fair trade rosemary oil are included here to lift away dead skin. Our tester has used this shampoo during hormonal fluctuations when her scalp was incredibly sensitive and sore, reporting its formula to be extremely comforting. The SLS, silicone and gluten-free formula is gently cleansing, which left us with softened hair too. We'd recommend this for alleviating irritated scalp skin and mild dandruff, rather than full-on flakes. Buy now £ 14 , Greenpeople.com {{#hasItems}} Price comparison {{/hasItems}} {{#items}} {{ merchant }} £{{ price }} Buy now {{/items}} {{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}} L’Oreal professionnel serie expert instant clear shampoo Best: For occasional flakes Active ingredient zinc pyrithione helps this clarifying shampoo tackle dandruff. Designed for use on towel dried hair, we follow the instructions, working the product into a mild lather. Purifying and cleansing, the results were impressive and it’s kind on the scalp. This shampoo is best for occasional flakes or maintaining a barrier to prevent dandruff. Our hair felt noticeably light with no remaining build-up. Buy now £ 10.05 , Lookfantastic.com {{#hasItems}} Price comparison {{/hasItems}} {{#items}} {{ merchant }} £{{ price }} Buy now {{/items}} {{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}}

IndyBest product reviews are unbiased, independent advice you can trust. On some occasions, we earn revenue if you click the links and buy the products, but we never allow this to bias our coverage. The reviews are compiled through a mix of expert opinion and real-world testing.