If you’re looking to invest in a new hair tool for spring, then a straightening brush could be the way to go. These multi-tasking marvels are often eclipsed by their siblings, straightening irons, but they offer silky smooth hair and a range of benefits.

If your hair is feeling a little fragile due to heat damage, then swapping your traditional straighteners for a straightening brush can be a smart move. Brushes can be a gentler option than straighteners, due to the fact that you are running them through the hair, rather than clamping down on it.

Some straightening brushes not only smooth your hair, but also enable you to add volume and movement without the tell-tale ridges that straighteners can leave. Other models offer a range of temperatures, so you can be safe in the knowledge that you aren’t subjecting your hair to more stress than is necessary.

And, if you want to cut down on styling time and heat stress, then a straightening dryer brush is an excellent investment. These gadgets can provide gorgeous blow-dry in minutes, and don’t require you to straighten your hair afterwards. A few more minutes in bed plus a salon-worthy look each morning – what’s not to like?

How we tested

We tried these brushes over a couple of weeks on long, thick hair that’s prone to unruliness and waves. We noted how easy they were to use, how versatile they were, and how our hair looked after styling.

Read more:

The products that most impressed us left our hair looking sleek and frizz-free. They were simple to use even on the back of our head and weren’t too heavy either. We also made sure that they didn’t cause obvious damage to our hair, and there was no frazzled feeling after use. Here are the results…

The best straightening brushes are:

Best overall – Revamp progloss multiform hot styling brush: £100, Very.co.uk

– Revamp progloss multiform hot styling brush: £100, Very.co.uk Best for travelling – BaByliss 9000 cordless hot brush: £129.99, Argos.co.uk

– BaByliss 9000 cordless hot brush: £129.99, Argos.co.uk Best for a sleek finish – Amika polished perfection straightening brush: £90, Cultbeauty.co.uk

– Amika polished perfection straightening brush: £90, Cultbeauty.co.uk Best bargain buy – Glamoriser detangle and dry, £39.99, Glamorizer.com

– Glamoriser detangle and dry, £39.99, Glamorizer.com Best for thick hair – Revlon pro collection one step dryer & volumiser, £62.99, Boots.com

– Revlon pro collection one step dryer & volumiser, £62.99, Boots.com Best for volume – Ikoo E-Styler hair straightening brush, £142.96, Ikoohair.com

– Ikoo E-Styler hair straightening brush, £142.96, Ikoohair.com Best for taming frizz – TYMO ring hair straightening brush, £108, Amazon.co.uk

– TYMO ring hair straightening brush, £108, Amazon.co.uk Best for versatile styling – Nicky Clarke frizz control hot air styler, £49.99, Nickyclarke.com

Revamp progloss multiform hot styling brush Best: Overall Rating: 10/10 This four-in-one hero product has a variety of different settings – a gentle or more powerful drying setting, and a hot brush setting for use on dry hair. And, if you needed to, you could even use it as a regular detangling hairbrush. It’s lighter than a regular hairdryer and left our hair looking ultra sleek. The brush very impressively dried our hair quicker than a normal blow-dry, and cut the time required for styling since we didn’t need to use our irons afterwards. It’s a quick and easy option for hair-wash day – it only took around ten minutes to transform our bushy, wet hair into a dry, straight look. The only downside was that it required a little effort to get into our roots, meaning that you run the risk of leaving them slightly damp. However, we found that by angling the brush we could blow hot air onto our scalp as we pulled the hair backwards. This also helped to tame flyaways, for a super polished finish. Buy now £ 100 , Very.co.uk {{#hasItems}} Price comparison {{/hasItems}} {{#items}} {{ merchant }} £{{ price }} Buy now {{/items}} {{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}} BaByliss 9000 cordless hot brush Best: For travelling Rating: 8/10 This styler comes with a cute carry case, ideal for popping into your bag before going on trips. One charging session will give it power for forty minutes, and the lithium batteries mean that you can take it through the X-ray machine at an airport. Once you’re ready to use the styler, simply unplug it from the cord and press the button to heat it up. We found that, without having a cord to restrict our motions, it was exceptionally easy to use. No piece of hair was in too awkward a place – we could always reach it – and found it was ideal for smoothing out kinks or adding a touch of volume when on-the-go. With three different temperature settings going up to 180 degrees, this brush is suitable for a variety of different hair types – we found that a higher setting worked best on our locks. Our hair wasn’t left poker straight, but rather it became a smoother, glossier version of its natural look – in short, it was still our hair, but better. Buy now £ 129.99 , Argos.co.uk {{#hasItems}} Price comparison {{/hasItems}} {{#items}} {{ merchant }} £{{ price }} Buy now {{/items}} {{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}} Amika polished perfection straightening brush Best: For a sleek finish Rating: 9/10 Amika’s haircare and styling products are cult favourites, thanks to their combination of cool packaging and excellent results. Now the Brooklyn-based brand also offers hot tools, including this straightening brush. The sleek, unfussy aesthetic makes this brush a welcome addition to any dressing table. The instructions are simple – plug it in and select a temperature, then wait for it to heat up. The range of heat settings means this brush is suitable for different hair types, from fine, damaged hair to courser textures. After one pass of the brush on a high setting, we didn’t see too much of a difference to our hair – however, after running it through our hair again, we noticed that it was left looking much smoother, without compromising on softness. With a long cord and the lightweight design, we found that our arm didn’t get too tired during styling. Plus, the sophisticated aesthetic makes this brush a welcome addition to any dressing table. Buy now £ 90 , Cultbeauty.co.uk {{#hasItems}} Price comparison {{/hasItems}} {{#items}} {{ merchant }} £{{ price }} Buy now {{/items}} {{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}} Glamoriser detangle and dry Best: Bargain buy Rating: 9/10 This blow-dry brush uses Infrared technology to dry your hair, rather than more traditional methods which can be damaging. The brush has two heat settings, low and high, and is infused with black diamond oil to reduce frizz and add luminescence. We selected the high setting and ran the brush through our clean, wet hair until it was sleek and dry. It does feel a little less powerful than a regular hairdryer, but given its small size, it still dried our hair at a good speed. The result was impressive, especially given this product’s price point, and our hair looked like we had just stepped out of the salon. The petite dimensions of this tool also make it very portable – it’s perfect for taking on holiday when you don’t want to drag both a hairdryer and a straightening iron with you. Plus, it really helped us to achieve great hair without breaking the bank. Buy now £ 39.99 , Glamoriser.com {{#hasItems}} Price comparison {{/hasItems}} {{#items}} {{ merchant }} £{{ price }} Buy now {{/items}} {{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}} Revlon pro collection one step dryer and volumiser Best: For thick hair Rating: 9/10 It’s little wonder that this brush has been causing a stir online, thanks to its versatility and effectiveness on unruly hair. There are two heat settings – we selected the higher option and it dried our hair in just over ten minutes. The brush is wide and allowed us to dry a lot of hair at once, cutting down our regular styling time. The size of the brush also means it’s a great option for those with long or thick hair that can be difficult to deal with. However, our hand did feel a little tired after using it, so for longer styling sessions we would recommend taking a short break halfway through. That said, this brush doesn’t limit you to creating only poker straight styles either – with bristles on both sides, you can turn the brush as you use it. Whether you want some added volume at the root or a gentle flick at the end, it’s easy to achieve the style that you want. The tip of the brush is also kept cool, meaning that it is safe to touch when you need to use your second hand during a styling session. Buy now £ 62.99 , Boots.com {{#hasItems}} Price comparison {{/hasItems}} {{#items}} {{ merchant }} £{{ price }} Buy now {{/items}} {{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}} Ikoo E-Styler hair straightening brush Best: For volume Rating: 9/10 From the moment we opened the box, we knew we were in for a treat with this beautiful styler. The stylish black brush with bronze detailing is both elegant and effective, offering a range of different ways to use it. Once it had heated up to our desired temperature, we slowly ran it through our hair. After a few passes, our locks were left looking straighter with some added shine too, thanks to the ionic technology that seals the cuticles. The even distribution of heat means that there’s less stress on the hair, and a memory function even remembers your favourite temperature for next time. The brush also has additional heat plates on the sides, making it simple to create a few different styles while still smoothing the hair. We were able to easily use the brush to add some volume to our roots, and even create some soft waves. This premium product is an excellent way to add some movement into your hair while still creating a sleek look. Buy now £ 141.90 , Ikoohair.com {{#hasItems}} Price comparison {{/hasItems}} {{#items}} {{ merchant }} £{{ price }} Buy now {{/items}} {{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}} TYMO ring hair straightening brush Best: For taming frizz Rating: 9/10 The TYMO ring hair straightening brush is a bit of a cult favourite in the US, and for good reason. With a sixty-second heat up time, we were off to a flying start, and small details like the 360 degrees swivel cord made styling simple. We especially liked the anti-scald technology, which meant we could use the tool close to our roots without burning our head. As with many of the other brushes, one pass through our hair didn’t change it too much, but after running it through our hair a couple more times, we started to see some excellent results. Our hair was much less bushy, and looked strong and healthy with a heavy dose of shine. It worked well on our long hair, but we think that it would provide equally great results on shorter hair too. And, as an added bonus, this brush comes with a travel bag, a glove for heat protection and two sectioning clips, making styling that little bit easier. Buy now £ 103 , Amazon.co.uk {{#hasItems}} Price comparison {{/hasItems}} {{#items}} {{ merchant }} £{{ price }} Buy now {{/items}} {{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}} Nicky Clarke frizz control hot air styler Best: For versatile styling Rating: 8/10 This hot brush comes with a range of four different attachments, which help you to create a range of looks. Along with a straightening head, there is a 20mm brush, a 38mm brush and a concentrator nozzle, meaning that you can create a selection of different styles with the same tool. We focused on the straightening head, which was different from any of the other ones that we tried – rather than having hard bristles, these bristles are very soft. The attachment clamps down on the hair, as with traditional straighteners, but it felt like the most gentle brush out of all the ones we tried, as the soft bristles are very flexible. Our hair wasn’t left poker straight, but it was much smoother than previously due to the ionic technology which eliminates frizz. This would be an excellent choice for fine or colour-treated hair that is prone to feeling damaged, and the lower price point makes it a good bargain too. Buy now £ 49.99 , Nickyclarke.com {{#hasItems}} Price comparison {{/hasItems}} {{#items}} {{ merchant }} £{{ price }} Buy now {{/items}} {{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}}

IndyBest product reviews are unbiased, independent advice you can trust. On some occasions, we earn revenue if you click the links and buy the products, but we never allow this to bias our coverage. The reviews are compiled through a mix of expert opinion and real-world testing.