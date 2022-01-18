Everyone needs a pair of trusty hair straighteners in their styling kit but with so many different models on the market, it can be tricky to work out which ones are best for you.

If, despite slathering on serums and heading to the salon for regular trims, you still struggle to tame flyaway hair, Panasonic claims to have the solution.

In 2018 the tech giant, which specialises in everything from speakers and TVs to microwaves and beard trimmers, added a new hair tool to its roster, which aims to simultaneously show frizz who’s boss and protect your hair from the worst of the heat.

The tool does this by harnessing Panasonic’s innovative nanoe technology, which produces nano-sized electrostatic atomised water particles that help moisture to penetrate into the hair, leaving it looking sleek and feeling healthy. But does it really work?

How we tested

To find out, we put the straightener to the test, using it for a number of weeks on our fine hair, which is prone to flyaways, to create both sleek and wavy styles. As well as the end result, we looked at how the tool’s design differs from other straighteners, how easy it was to use and if its smart technology really made a difference to the health of our locks.

Panasonic's straightener is as much a treat for the eyes as it is your locks, with a sleek design that features a smooth black exterior and rose gold-coloured accents. It has an ergonomic design that makes the tool easier to hold and thanks its improved plates, which are 20 per cent longer than the brand's previous model, it feels sturdy in your hands. But, is the straightener as technologically impressive as it is good-looking? Absolutely. The tool is packed with high-tech features, including the aforementioned nanoe technology. Though not visible to the eye, this technology uses tiny air holes on the plates that generate nanoe-atomised water particles containing 1000 times more water than regular particles with the aim of delivering smooth, shiny and moisture-rich hair. It also comes with anti-static technology that helps to maintain this level of hydration. It also features plus and minus buttons on the inside of the tool, which allow you to adjust the temperature (it ranges from 150C to 230C). This is a key feature that makes it a great option for all hair types as, lower heat tends to suit fine hair best, while thick or coarse tresses may require more heat to be effective. Performance So, what about the results? After a couple of weeks of extensive use, we found that Panasonic's claims about the tool's ability to reduce frizz were legit. Our hair was left looking smooth and shiny with just one sweep, leaving it noticeably less frizzy, especially at the crown where we suffer from wispy baby hairs. Read more: 10 best anti-frizz products for sleek and glossy hair A result we can only attribute to the nanoe technology, our hair was also left feeling incredibly nourished – a rarity for a tool that relies on high temperatures. The brand states that the straightener helps users achieve healthier hair by tightening the cuticle and moisturising as they use the appliance, and while we can't say whether the health of our locks was improved, its appearance certainly was. When it came to manoeuvring the tool, we found that the longer plates delivered speedy results, as it took us just five minutes to finish our straight look, while the slanted tip and thumb-holder meant it was easy to reach our roots. To test the tool's versatility, we gave styling waves a go too. The curved barrel of the straightener meant it was ideal for creating both natural-looking waves and tighter curls, depending on the look you're hoping to achieve, and we experienced zero-snagging. Read more: 8 best cordless hair straighteners for sleek locks wherever you go Other features worth a mention include the ability to lock the straightener's plates and a complimentary case, which make them a top choice for frequent travellers. The verdict: Panasonic's EH-HS99 nanoe ceramic hair straighteners Proving that beauty doesn't always have to break the bank, Panasonic's EH-HS99 straighteners really impressed us. We found that the nanoe technology lived up to its claims, leaving our hair feeling hydrated and noticeably less frizzy, while also giving long-lasting results in less time. Despite the lower price point, the straightener felt nothing short of professional and boasts all the same features you'd expect from a more luxury offering, including temperature control and auto switch-off after an hour of no use for safety. The only downside? There is a slight buzzing noise when the straightener is in use but, if you're looking for a new tool that delivers smooth styling and protection from heat damage for less, we wouldn't consider it a deal breaker.

