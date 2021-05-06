Time for a new TV? To help you make your choice, we’ve rounded up the offers that represent the best discounts you’ll find on TVs that we recommend.

If you’re not quite sure which type of TV is right for you, here are some tips that can help you decide.

If in doubt about size, we’d generally suggest you go bigger: the high resolution of all the TV screens here means you won’t see the individual pixels that make up the picture on even the largest screen.

OLED is sumptuously good, but expensive and not quite as bright as LED. LED is the backlight behind LCD screens and the better LED TVs have more than one backlight to add to contrast levels. Image processing is everything: it’s what gets rid of motion blur and makes pictures look their best, including upscaling, which is where a regular standard-definition TV programme is enhanced to make it look almost as good as 4K (on a 4K screen, that is).

Almost all the TVs in our edit are 4K or ultra high definition – the previous high definition standard is still around but mostly consigned to smaller displays.

You could go also for 8K, which looks amazing, but it’s still early days for this kind of TV, so expect to pay very high prices, even when there’s a discount up for grabs. Most screens also offer HDR – that’s high dynamic range – which enables a TV to show detail in dark shadows and bright highlights at the same time.

Whether you’re after a bargain 43-inch TV for the family or a supersize glossy 77-inch TV deal to stream your favourite shows in all their glory, here’s our pick of the top TV offers you can snap up this month.

The best TV deals in the UK

Samsung 55in QLED TV with voice assistant: Was £1,999.99, now £1,024.99, Smartappliancesuk.com

Was £1,999.99, now £1,024.99, Smartappliancesuk.com Panasonic 55in 4K multi HRD LED LCD smart TV: Was £559, now £489, Amazon.co.uk

Was £559, now £489, Amazon.co.uk Samsung 55in QLED 4K quantum HDR smart TV: Was £999, now £599, Amazon.co.uk

Was £999, now £599, Amazon.co.uk Samsung QE65Q80TATXXU 65in Smart 4K Ultra HD HDR QLED TV: Was £1,799, now £1,058, Currys.co.uk

Was £1,799, now £1,058, Currys.co.uk LG 65in Ultra HD 4K smart TV: Was £899, now £649, Very.co.uk

Was £899, now £649, Very.co.uk LG OLED77CX6LA 77in smart 4K ultra HD HDR OLED TV: Was £3,999, now £3,199, Currys.co.uk

Was £3,999, now £3,199, Currys.co.uk Sony Bravia 77in OLED HDR 4K ultra HD smart Android TV: Was £3,699, Now £3299, Currys.co.uk

55in TV deals

Samsung 55in QLED TV with voice assistant: Was £1,999.99, now £1,024.99, Smartappliancesuk.com

The 55in 4K QLED TV, Samsung QE55Q95TATXXU, is reduced by a massive £975 to £1,099.99, which is an amazing price for one of Samsung’s flagship screens for 2020. Picture quality is outstanding, thanks to 120 separately dimmable backlight zones, making deeper black hues and greater contrast possible.

Panasonic 55in 4K multi HDR LED LCD smart TV: Was £559, now £489, Amazon.co.uk

Panasonic TX-55HX600BZ is an accomplished 55in 4K LED TV with Dolby Vison and Dolby Atmos, so the picture and sound are both great. Dolby Atmos uses speakers to bounce sound off the ceiling for a more immersive effect. It’s reduced to £489.

Samsung 55in QLED 4K quantum HDR smart TV: Was £999, now £599, Amazon.co.uk

Another of our favourites from Amazon’s TV deal selection this month is the Samsung Q60T, a 55in 4K QLED TV with sumptuous picture quality. Previously £999, it’s now just under £600.

65in TV deals

Samsung QE65Q80TATXXU 65in smart 4K ultra HD HDR QLED TV: Was £1,799, now £1,058, Currys.co.uk

You can save a pretty amazing £741 on the Samsung QE65Q80TATXXU at Currys right now – with Bixby, Alexa and Google Assistant, not the mention that impressive 65in screen, this smart 4K TV is more than worthy of pride of place in your living room.

LG 65in ultra HD 4K smart TV: Was £899, now £649, Very.co.uk

This UN7100 LG TV is £250 off at Very right now. It’s a massive 65 inches and you get active HDR and ultra-surround sound, meaning the action remasters in real-time as the scene unfolds. It’s powered by the impressive LG Quad core processor.

75in TV deals

LG OLED77CX6LA 77in smart 4K ultra HD HDR OLED TV: Was £3,999, now £3,199, Currys.co.uk

Fancy something bigger? Then how about taking the plunge with this heavily discounted screen from LG? The Samsung QE75Q900TSTXXU is a huge TV, 77in, and is currently reduced to £3,199. Of course, that’s far from cheap, but a screen this big will showcase whatever you’re watching in the most incredible way.

Sony Bravia 77in OLED HDR 4K ultra HD smart Android TV: Was £3,699, Now £3,299, Currys.co.uk

Another big, big screen is the 77in Sony Bravia KD77AG9, a top-flight 4K OLED with great picture quality. It’s reduced by £400 to £3,299. It has the same cool Acoustic Surface Audio+ system where the display is the speaker. Sony’s image processing is second-to-none and the X1 Ultimate processor here manipulates the image to make it look its best.

