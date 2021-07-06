Pre-order now £299, Ghdhair.com

Ghd straighteners have been a beauty staple of ours since our teenage years and, while the unplugged model is the only one of its kind in the ghd line-up, cordless tools have been growing in popularity in recent months, so expectations were already high for this launch. But now we can confirm that it does not disappoint.

As soon as we opened the box and held the unplugged in our hands we were shocked by just how lightweight and compact it felt – for reference, it weighs 300g, which is 35 per cent lighter than the brand’s platinum plus styler, and is just 22cm long. But, while it might be smaller than ghd’s other tools, it packs just as much punch and features all the same technology including dual-zone heaters that ensure a consistent optimum styling temperature of 185C across both plates for quick, sleek and smooth styles with no extreme heat.

It couldn’t be easier to use either. Before our first go, we charged the straightener using the provided USB-C cable and plug (this can also be used via a laptop port) and it took around two hours to fully charge – it has five indicator lights that build as it charges, with each one representing around 20 per cent. Unlike some ghd models, the unplugged version has a slide switch to turn it on instead of a button, which is a great safety feature that prevents it being accidentally turned on while in your bag. It takes around 45 seconds to heat up. We also love that it has a sleep mode, which automatically kicks in after three minutes of non-use.

We tested the tool on its ability to both straighten and curl hair, and we were thrilled by the outcome. Despite being smaller in size, the unplugged gave us exactly the same results that we’d usually get from a standard ghd tool, instantly reducing frizz and even delivering on its claims of shiny tresses with zero snagging. It was a breeze to curl with too, as the lack of cord meant we were able to reach the back of our head easily and rotate the gadget without getting tangled. While styling didn’t take much time at all – just four minutes to straighten and eight to curl – we did leave the unplugged switched on throughout the entire process (which involved taking several progress snaps, of course), and after about 20 minutes it ran out of juice. While this was more than enough time for us, anyone with particularly thick hair might struggle to complete their look before the battery runs out. However, we would still highly recommend it up for quick touch-ups.

The convenience factor of the unplugged is undeniable, as it fits neatly into most handbags without weighing you down and even comes with a heat-resistant carry case. Whether you’re going on a date straight from work or need to freshen up after a lunchtime gym session, it’s the perfect tool for switching up your look while out and about.

The verdict: Ghd unplugged

For some, a cordless straightener might seem like more of a nuisance given the fact that it needs to be charged. But we think the unplugged will prove a game changer for those who are always on the go. With the freedom to style your locks wherever and whenever you like – straight, wavy or curly – all without compromising on effectiveness or hair health, it is one of the most truly portable cordless straighteners we have tried.