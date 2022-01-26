Ghd needs no introduction – its range of styling tools has cemented its status as haircare royalty.

While its original straighteners have amassed a cult following for their long lifespan (our reviewer’s own pair have lasted well over a decade), the brand also has an extensive and equally impressive line-up of curling tongs, hair dryers and hot brushes.

Its latest launch is the curve thin wand, a chopstick styler curling tool with a 14mm thin barrel, designed to create defined curls claiming to last for up to 24 hours. We got our hands on the gadget ahead of its 26 January launch, and have been putting it to the test to see if it’s worth a spot in your hairstyling arsenal.

How we tested

We put its claims that it can heat up in 30 seconds and create tight, long lasting curls in just three seconds to the test, looking at how well our newly styled tresses stayed intact on our reviewer’s poker straight hair.

Given its luxury price tag, we also considered its versatility and value for money. Read on for everything you need to know about ghd’s latest styling tool.

ghd curve thin wand: £139, Ghdhair.com

Plate material: Ceramic

Ceramic Variable temperature control: No

No Corded/cordless: Corded

Corded Cable length: 2.7m

2.7m Weight: 180g

Design

This lightweight wand comes in a fuss-free box, accompanied by gloves to prevent singed hands. The barrel is a slim 14mm, the thinnest of all ghd’s tools, and is every bit as slick as the rest of its range.

It heats to 185 degrees, the optimum temperature, according to ghd, for perfect curls without damaging your strands. A no-brainer tool, it’s something even the most amateur can get to grips with – simply plug in, press the on button and wait for the satisfying ding to alert you it’s on and ready for use. There’s only one button, with no option for a lower or high heat setting, which takes any guesswork out of it too.

The tip of the wand also remains cool so you can use it to twist the barrel and maneuver it around strands, meaning that the curl can begin from the root. It’s also made with a sleep mode which will automatically turn the gadget off if it’s been left on for 60 minutes.

A feature we particularly appreciated was the safety stand that comes attached to the handle, which keeps it from sitting flat on any hard surface it’s placed on. We were skeptical of its safety when we first opened the box and saw no heat protectant mat included, but the stand ensures you can place it on carpet, hardwood flooring, desks or dressers without it having contact and leaving behind a scorched mark.

No matter how haphazardly you place it down in between choosing different strands of hair to curl, it doesn’t roll over or touch any surfaces. While small and seemingly insignificant at first, it’s a thoughtful finishing touch.

Performance

When ghd promised a fast heat-up time, they weren’t wrong – it was even quicker than 30 seconds, ready for use in less than 10. We worked through our hair in sections and found that, as expected, the smaller the strand of hair, the tighter the curl.

With our first use of this tool, we tried it on smaller strands, creating ringlet-style curls that were tight and defined. Once we’d curled every piece, we brushed them out with a wide tooth-comb to separate them, and added hair oil on the ends to reduce any frizz, and were left with a dramatically voluminous look.

(Louise Whitbread )

Our reviewer’s poker-straight hair often struggles to hold a curl all day, dropping within an hour to a limp strand, but with this, due to how tightly the wand curls the hair, they kept their bounce, shine and volume for two days. By the third day we were left with tousled, beach waves that, with a burst of dry shampoo, still looked freshly styled.

We were also impressed with the versatility of the curls that this tool can produce. If you’d prefer a looser style, simply wrap wider strands of hair around the barrel and on fine hair – and it takes less than 20 minutes to style every bit of hair.

The verdict: ghd curve thin wand The thin wand is another winner from ghd, and a versatile tool which will work on a multitude of hair types. Heat up takes seconds, the wand is extremely lightweight and easy to use, the cord is helpfully long and most importantly, the curls are long lasting. It's fuss-free and can be used to create many different styles, each with excellent hold and impressive volume that lasts for days.

