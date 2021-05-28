Heated styling tools are a surefire way to speedily dry your hair and transform your natural style into tight coils, loose waves or poker-straight styles. But while we love the way these tools can change our look, using them regularly can come at a cost to our hair health.

If your hair is already lacking protein and moisture, using heated tools will only make it worse, and too much heat can also speed up damage caused by environmental aggressors such as pollution, hard water, chlorine, along with chemical treatments and over-or under washing.

Additionally, many of us make the mistake of using our favourite heated styling tools incorrectly – another all-too-easy way to damage delicate hair. “This could be leaving the hair on the curling iron or straightener for too long, or when blowdrying, having the nozzle of the hair dryer too close to the hair on the brush,” explains Mads Bruun Ruus, stylist at the Blue Tit Portobello Salon.

“Healthy hair can resist heat up to 180 degrees naturally, but only for a short amount of time. If you use curling irons or straighteners, ensure hair is 100 per cent dry, otherwise the risk of damaging the hair by boiling it will increase.”

One way to combat this damage is with a heat protection spray, designed to be spritzed onto wet or dry strands ahead of using your heated tools.

“I can not stress enough how important it is to use heat protecting products for your hair before blow drying, straightening or curling,” Ruus says. “The protective layer that’s applied on to the hair will coat the hair as a shield, which will absorb the heat and leave the hair unharmed.”

We put a series of sprays to the test to seek out the best, rating them on texture, formula, how they made our hair feel and any changes we noticed. These are the 10 hero products you need in your hair care routine.

Moroccanoil perfect defense Unlike the other heat protection sprays on our list, this is a dry aerosol that feels like bursts or air when sprayed over your hair. As a result, it's a lot more comfortable to use on dry hair if you prefer to skip the hair dryer. It's lightweight with the instantly recognisable scent of argan oil that runs through all of Morrocanoil's products. The formula is also rich in panthenol, a form of vitamin B5 which aids hydration and leaves a subtle, glossy finish. It's great to use if you find wet sprays tend to weigh hair down and it's much easier to distribute product evenly across your scalp and hair without overapplying. ghd heat protect spray The experts at ghd sure know a thing or two about styling hair, so they're also clued up on the need for accompanying protectant products to ensure it doesn't end up frazzled. We used this on damp and dry locks and found it to feel weightless and ideal for finer hair types. It also came in handy at taming baby hairs and flyaways, especially when we used straighteners on our locks. The formula is a mix of polymers and conditioning agents to protect from root to tip, leaving hair with a lovely glossy finish once styled. Beauty Pie super healthy hair coconut water heat shield styler The refreshing coconut scent in this bottle from Beauty Pie is so good, we'd like in perfume form too. Fragrance aside, it's a compact bottle that's been created with fine hair prone to breakage in mind. Containing keravis to improve hair strength, coconut water to hydrate and peptides to smooth and protect from heat and antioxidants, it's a great fuss-free spray for your hair care routine. While we didn't find it maximised volume, as it claims to, it worked a treat on our reviewer's bleached hair and left it feeling silky smooth. It also costs just £7.83 for Beauty Pie members. Lee Stafford original heat protection shine mist If you're shopping on a budget this is a great affordable buy – it's very strongly scented, which may be a turnoff for some, but if you can get past that, it's well with picking up on your next trip to Boots. We discovered it worked best on straighter styles, with just a few spritzes needed over wet hair. The formula is packed with green tea extract that's designed to protect hair from both heat and UV (the latter can still be present even on cloudy days and weaken hair). If you're fond of using straighteners but not of static, this does a great job at reducing it. Philip Kingsley perfecting primer Philip Kingsley has a stellar reputation for top-performing products and this heat protection spray is no exception. If you like a minimal approach to blow drying or styling your hair without a 10-step hair care programme, this all-in-one is a nice compromise. It contains a trio of lipids, elastin and polyamides which work together to condition and nourish the hair, providing a little hold too. It can be used on all hair types.

Cantu thermal shield heat protectant Created for curls, this slim bottle is full of ingredients that will soothe and protect hair before you apply heat to it. Our reviewer tried this by spraying it into sections of hair before applying heated rollers , and found it greatly reduced the amount of frizz on her curly tresses. The main ingredient is pure shea butter, a fatty acid that adds moisture and shine to hair without leaving it looking or feeling greasy. It's a must-have for relaxed, texturized, coloured and permed hair.

Bumble and bumble hairdresser's invisible oil heat/UV protective primer Don't let the word "oil" put you off trying this spray – it's incredibly lightweight, doesn't weigh hair down and leaves it with a healthy shine. It's decent at detangling knots too, and we found brushing our wet hair was a much smoother process when this was spritzed on beforehand. If you have naturally straight or fine hair, take care to comb it through evenly to ensure there's no build-up in certain areas. It's well worth the investment, even for the most brittle of hair types.

Aveda heat relief thermal protector and conditioning mist Small but mighty, a few spritzes of this stuff is enough to keep hair in mint condition. It protects hair from heat of up to 230 degrees using a rich cocktail of conditioning ingredients including jojoba and sunflower seed oils. It left our hair feeling soft and shiny, a difference which increased with every use, but it didn't affect how well our carefully tonged curls held (we've found that soft hair can struggle to hold heat-induced styles). You only need a few sprays to feel suitably protected, so despite its size, we can foresee it lasting a long time. Living Proof restore perfecting spray This spray not only protects hair from heat of up to 200 degrees, it also works well to detangle a knotty mane and provide a much needed moisture boost to dry, damaged locks. It distributes a fine mist that is recommended for use on wet hair, but also worked well on our dry hair, though it's best to brush it through to ensure it has coated every strand. Containing plant and marine derived actives, it's a handy all-in-one treatment that delivers a noticeable difference in smoothness with continued use. The Hair Lab by Mark Hill heat protection spray The chic packaging on this spray suggests a much more luxurious product than the price tag, and its performance doesn't disappoint. It's a vegan-friendly blend of palmarosa, ylang ylang and argan essential oils, and at no point did our hair feel sticky or greasy after use. The bottle is made from 100 per cent post-consumer recycled material too, which is a nice eco-friendly touch. It's also the product used in Mark Hill salons, so a bargain that's worth snapping up if you're keen to recreate a salon-worthy 'do without the damage.

