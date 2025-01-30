Sign up to our free weekly newsletter for insider tips and product reviews from our shopping experts Sign up for our free IndyBest email Sign up for our free IndyBest email SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy

If you don’t know Monday Haircare then get to know, because this aesthetically-packaged brand has become the key to a budget blow-dry in my house.

I first stumbled across Monday back in 2021, around one year after the brand’s market launch. Indeed, with its founder – Jaimee Lupton – being New Zealand-based, our lucky Kiwi friends got their hands on the haircare range 18 months before the products finally landed UK-side. Since then, the brand has expanded to over 40 countries – something which comes as no surprise given that the moment the baby pink bottles graced my shower stand, I was obsessed.

Four years since my first test, Monday now boasts seven different shampoo and conditioner ranges, each targeted toward a different haircare need. Namely, they are moisture, clarify, smooth, volume, repair, colour protect and gentle.

While I’ve tested over half the collection, including moisture, smooth, gentle and repair, the moisture range (shampoo: £5, Boots.com; conditioner: £5, Boots.com) is a personal favourite. If you struggle with knots and tangles, these formulas will be a surefire way to get through those tugs and they smell wonderful, too. Interested? Keep reading for my in-depth review.

How I tested

open image in gallery The shampoo is more gel-like while the conditioner is a thicker cream ( Lucy Smith )

As well as using the Monday haircare shampoo and conditioner back in 2021 (and several times since), I’ve been testing the moisture range from the brand more closely of late. I rinse and repeat with the shampoo before brushing the conditioner through my hair while in the shower. For context, I also brush my hair pre-shower but whether my hair brush glides through my wet hair is a completely different matter, so I’ve certainly been taking note of how detangling the moisture conditioner is. Plus, I have hair that grows halfway down my back so it most definitely gets tangled. Other things to note? I paid attention to the scent and the feel of my hair post-drying, as well as how long the wash lasted before I needed another.

Why you can trust us

As someone with more than five year’s of experience writing about beauty products, plus four years using Monday Haircare, Lucy is confident in her knowledge of which ingredients are good (and bad) for your hair. As for her wider expertise in the haircare field, she recently tested 14 out of the 35 products reviewed in our IndyBest shampoo and conditioner round-up. Within that edit, she crowned Monday Haircare the overall best buy, describing it as “a wonder for damaged hair.” In addition to real-world testing and experience, Lucy has accrued knowledge from various haircare experts, like Michael Douglas and Samantha Cusick (to name a few) – all of which have informed her writing and reviews.