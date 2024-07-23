Philip Kingsley elasticizer
- Size : Available in: 75 ml, 150 ml, 500 ml and 1000 ml
- Key ingredients : Hydrolyzed elastin, cator oil, olive oil and glycerin
- Key benefits : Adds elasticity and bounce to fine, medium and coarse hair
- Why we love it
- Instant results
- Silky soft hair
- Makes hair lightweight and bouncy
- Hair is shinier and colour more prominent
- Take note
- Time-consuming
My first reaction to elasticizer was in regards to its texture. Super thick, bright-white and scentless, it reminded me of some type of skin ointment. Its stiffness meant it applied onto my hair with great ease, almost like glue (in a good way) and it coated each strand well. I felt as though the product was being instantly absorbed by my thirsty curls and, because of this, I found that I did end up using quite a lot of the product. This is worth keeping in mind as, while I think the price is fitting for the brand’s prestige, it isn’t the cheapest conditioning treatment out there.
Then I simply clipped my gloopy strands atop of my head and let the waiting game begin. I left the product on my hair for 30-minutes to sink, using the time to enjoy a moment of self-care or an opportunity to clean the bathroom. This 30 minutes, which Ross was quite strict on, is possibly the biggest downside with the product. While it’s not unusual to have to let a mask rest before rinsing, as someone whose hair routine is already very time-consuming, this did feel like a big ask.
Once I started to wash off the treatment though, I instantly began to see what all the hype was about, making the wait worth it. The hair underneath felt silky smooth to the touch and, while it sounds strange to refer to one’s hair as creamy, it felt just that. I would have liked some kind of a scent from the treatment but it does make sense to keep it fragrance-free given its no-nonsense, effective nature. The elasticizer not only adds moisture to hair follicles, but retains it by using castor and olive oil to seal the cuticles. Despite its thickness, the excess residue is easily rinsed away, so it won’t weigh down even the finest hair.
Once I began to diffuse my locks, I could see a new shine and brightness to it. As someone who dyes their hair (sorry Ross) this helped my blonde strands look lifted and more prominent, potentially giving me more time in between my next dye job. And my curls certainly were not weighed down. The product seemed to encourage my hair pattern’s natural spring, making it feel lightweight, which is a godsend for thick hair. If you feel as though you have dry or coarse hair then I highly suggest you pick up a pot of this. The softness from just the first wash is undeniable and the silky feeling lingers for days, which I appreciated and, so far, seems to only build the more I use it.