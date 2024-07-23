Sign up to our free weekly newsletter for insider tips and product reviews from our shopping experts Sign up for our free IndyBest email SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy

To say I have high-maintenance hair would be an understatement. I am lucky enough to be “blessed” with very thick, very curly hair, and a lot of it. As much as I have grown to love my locks it has been a very long process. A process involving extensive research, the help of more than one hair expert and a carefully curated collection of hero products. As well as a framed picture of Julia Roberts’s hair in the 90s to idolise over.

As a curly girl who is proud of her mop, it is only right that I share some of the products that have helped me get here. Of course, you need a quality shampoo and conditioner, as well as a nourishing hair oil, curl cream, frizz product, brush and microfiber towel – the list goes on and on. But what we often overlook in our hair routines, whether it’s for a lack of time or money, is a conditioning treatment.

It may seem like overkill or a particularly luxurious step to add, but the impacts a deep conditioning treatment can have on our hair is grossly underrated. For me, I’ve spent the last month relying on a tried and true classic in the hair world, Philip Kinglsely’s elasticizer.

A few months ago I went to Mayfair for my consultation at the Philip Kingsley clinic. Here I met with trichologist consultant Ross Clubb to learn everything I was doing wrong with my hair. While he certainly didn’t use those words, he did show me there was a lot I needed to be doing for my hair beyond my standard curly routine. After whipping out a mortifyingly powerful microscope, we found my so-called healthy hair may not be so healthy after all. My scalp health was waning, my thick hair was thinning in random spots, and I had a lot more breakage and split ends than I realised.

Post-consultation I was prescribed my new hair routine, which featured the brand’s bestselling elasticsizer, the history of which is just as iconic. Celebrating its 50th anniversary this year, with the recipe remaining exactly the same, I spoke to brand president and trichologist Anabel Kingsley herself, to learn more about elasticizer’s inception. “Elasticizer was originally formulated by my father (Philip Kingsley) for Hollywood movie star Audrey Hepburn,” Anabel explained. “She had visited him with distressed tresses from the toll of onset styling and was in desperate need of something to get her hair in better condition, but also to give it body and shine.” From there the world’s first pre-shampoo hair treatment was created, and the rest is history.

“So how does it do it?” I hear you cry. Well, Anabel broke it down into four major contributors for me. Firstly, the product contains hydrolyzed elastin, which she explained is a protein that “penetrates the hair shaft, increasing elasticity without weighing your hair down”. “Elasticity is what gives your hair stretch (resistance to breakage),” she added. “Elastin is a protein, and proteins are the building blocks of our hair strength.” Then there’s the oils. Both castor and olive are included in the formula to help lock in moisture and add essential fatty acids for that shiny healthy look. Lastly comes glycerin, which Anabel says “helps your hair to retain moisture, which makes the effects last longer”.

So with my new chemistry lesson in hair and the spirit of Audrey Hepburn beside me, it was time I tried this treatment for myself.

How we tested Philip Kingsley’s Elasticizer

open image in gallery Ella in action testing out the famous pre-shampoo hair treatment ( The Independent / Ella Duggan )

During my consultation, I was shown how best to use the Elasticizer, and how often. I sectioned my damp hair and combed generous amounts of the product through each strand, avoiding the scalp and focusing on the lengths instead. Once massaged in it was suggested that I pile my hair into a plastic shower cap and let it sit for 20- 30 minutes (the longer the better) before rinsing off and returning to my usual shower routine. I did just this more or less every time I washed my hair for the next month, averaging out at about 2-3 times a week. I took note of the change in texture, shine and how much breakage or split ends I noticed.