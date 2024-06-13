This is the one tool I rely on to tame my frizzy hair

Babyliss hydro fusion anti-frizz hair dryer
- Number of attachments : Two – a concentrator nozzle and a diffuser
- Speed settings : Two
- Heat settings : Three
- Cool shot: Yes
- Why we love it
- Keeps hair soft and well moisturised
- Decreases heat damage
- Lightweight yet durable
- Really great diffusing capabilities
- Varied temperature controls
- Affordable
- Take note
- A little slower than other hair dryers
I have to spend a long time drying my locks so that my curls look defined, so a hair dryer has to be light – and thankfully, Babyliss’s tool is exactly that. There are two attachments: the slim concentrator nozzle, perfect for blowouts or straighter hair, and of course, the diffuser head. The prongs are perfectly spaced to allow airflow to be broader and gentler, so it can cradle curls and not blow them away.
The hair dryer has three heat settings, two speeds and a cool shot mode. Be warned, the cooler and lower temperatures take longer to dry locks. And while it took me about 30 to 40 minutes to dry my hair, my curls will thank me for it in the long run and the instant results are springy, defined curls. I’ve been told time and time again to go low and slow when diffusing curly hair, but I have to agree with the old clichés – good things come to those who wait. It really is the one tool I rely on for taming my frizzy locks.
While it is not the fastest or strongest hair dryer I’ve ever tried, one of the advantages it does have over its competition is its affordability. After all, hair care that actually works, while also not breaking the bank, is always the goal.