This is the one tool I rely on to tame my frizzy hair

After a life-long fight with frizz, this hair dryer gives me Carrie Bradshaw-style locks

Sponsored by
Ella Duggan
Thursday 13 June 2024 14:13 BST
I use the tool to dry my hair to curly perfection without causing too much damage
I use the tool to dry my hair to curly perfection without causing too much damage (Ella Duggan/The Independent)

If there’s one person who has used their fair share of frizz-fighting products over the years, it’s me. I have naturally thick curly hair and have spent more time than I care to admit trialling products and searching for the one product that promises me Carrie Bradshaw-style locks.

Little did I know that the secret to unlocking my curl’s frizz-free potential did not come in a bottle. It wasn’t an oil, mousse or serum. It was, in fact, a hair dryer. Frizz occurs when strands become damaged or lack moisture, resulting in flyways. While the majority of us use heat to dry our hair, hot temperatures can exacerbate frizz, as heat strips our cuticles of their natural oils, leaving them defenceless and dry.

But when I realised that the problem could also be the solution, I felt I was onto something. Using a hairdryer at a lower temperature, I dry my hair to curly perfection without causing too much damage or stress that leads to frizz. And it’s Babyliss’s hydro fusion anti-frizz hair dryer that I’ve come to rely on. Keep reading why I won’t look back.

How I tested the Babyliss hydro fusion anti-frizz hair dryer

Our tester in action perfecting their curls with the Babyliss hair dryer
Our tester in action perfecting their curls with the Babyliss hair dryer (The Independent / Ella Duggan)

This has been my go-to hair dryer for the last two months, after testing it for my review of the best anti-frizz products. I’ve used it to diffuse my curls twice a week and assessed how well the curls hold and whether it really does fight my frizz. To get a fully-rounded perspective on its capabilities for all hair types, I also asked my straight-haired friends to test out how well it smoothes their locks. Here’s why I think you need this frizz-busting tool in your life.

Babyliss hydro fusion anti-frizz hair dryer

Babyliss-anti-frizz-hair-dryer-indybest
  • Number of attachments : Two – a concentrator nozzle and a diffuser
  • Speed settings : Two
  • Heat settings : Three
  • Cool shot: Yes
  • Why we love it
    • Keeps hair soft and well moisturised
    • Decreases heat damage
    • Lightweight yet durable
    • Really great diffusing capabilities
    • Varied temperature controls
    • Affordable
  • Take note
    • A little slower than other hair dryers

I have to spend a long time drying my locks so that my curls look defined, so a hair dryer has to be light – and thankfully, Babyliss’s tool is exactly that. There are two attachments: the slim concentrator nozzle, perfect for blowouts or straighter hair, and of course, the diffuser head. The prongs are perfectly spaced to allow airflow to be broader and gentler, so it can cradle curls and not blow them away.

The hair dryer has three heat settings, two speeds and a cool shot mode. Be warned, the cooler and lower temperatures take longer to dry locks. And while it took me about 30 to 40 minutes to dry my hair, my curls will thank me for it in the long run and the instant results are springy, defined curls. I’ve been told time and time again to go low and slow when diffusing curly hair, but I have to agree with the old clichés – good things come to those who wait. It really is the one tool I rely on for taming my frizzy locks.

While it is not the fastest or strongest hair dryer I’ve ever tried, one of the advantages it does have over its competition is its affordability. After all, hair care that actually works, while also not breaking the bank, is always the goal.

  1. £40 from Lookfantastic.com
Prices may vary
Back to top

The verdict: Babyliss hydro fusion anti-frizz hair dryer

The Babyliss hydro fusion anti frizz hair dryer is the perfect combination of lightweight yet durable, clever tech yet affordable and just downright cute. It stops frizz before it even starts by drying hair with a smoothness I have yet to see elsewhere. The advanced technology allows my hair to maintain its natural moisture and essential oils, even while being dried. The diffuser can not be overlooked as it created vibrant springy curls that give me the Carrie Bradshaw look, but dare I say with even less frizz. I don’t see myself picking up any other hair dryer soon.

