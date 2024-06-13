This is the one tool I rely on to tame my frizzy hair

Sign up to our free weekly newsletter for insider tips and product reviews from our shopping experts Sign up for our free IndyBest email SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy

If there’s one person who has used their fair share of frizz-fighting products over the years, it’s me. I have naturally thick curly hair and have spent more time than I care to admit trialling products and searching for the one product that promises me Carrie Bradshaw-style locks.

Little did I know that the secret to unlocking my curl’s frizz-free potential did not come in a bottle. It wasn’t an oil, mousse or serum. It was, in fact, a hair dryer. Frizz occurs when strands become damaged or lack moisture, resulting in flyways. While the majority of us use heat to dry our hair, hot temperatures can exacerbate frizz, as heat strips our cuticles of their natural oils, leaving them defenceless and dry.

But when I realised that the problem could also be the solution, I felt I was onto something. Using a hairdryer at a lower temperature, I dry my hair to curly perfection without causing too much damage or stress that leads to frizz. And it’s Babyliss’s hydro fusion anti-frizz hair dryer that I’ve come to rely on. Keep reading why I won’t look back.

How I tested the Babyliss hydro fusion anti-frizz hair dryer

open image in gallery Our tester in action perfecting their curls with the Babyliss hair dryer ( The Independent / Ella Duggan )

This has been my go-to hair dryer for the last two months, after testing it for my review of the best anti-frizz products. I’ve used it to diffuse my curls twice a week and assessed how well the curls hold and whether it really does fight my frizz. To get a fully-rounded perspective on its capabilities for all hair types, I also asked my straight-haired friends to test out how well it smoothes their locks. Here’s why I think you need this frizz-busting tool in your life.