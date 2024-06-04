14 best anti-frizz products for super-sleek locks

Sign up to our free weekly newsletter for insider tips and product reviews from our shopping experts Sign up for our free IndyBest email SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy

Whether it shows up in between washes, following heat damage or as a result of the great British weather, frizz can get the better of us all sometimes. Our hair can be really sensitive to its surroundings but the best anti-frizz products are capable of smoothing things over.

Frizz, in its simplest form, happens when hair is damaged or is not properly moisturised or hydrated. This can cause hair cuticles (the outer layer of strands) to lift up, so that more moisture can pass through, giving us that frazzled, fluffy look. This is why the problem can often increase in humid areas where there is lots of moisture in the air – Remember that episode of Friends when Monica’s visits Barbados? “It’s the humidity!”

Now, before you go reaching for the hair straighteners, there are easier and healthier ways to manage frizz. The first may break some hearts but those lovely hot showers might be making frizz worse, as the heat strips hair of its natural oils. If you can’t abide the idea of taking a tepid shower, at least try a 30-second cold blast at the end to help close hair cuticles.

Other tips include not over-brushing, using a sulphate-free shampoo and a microfiber towel instead of a regular one, and using a good quality heat protectant.

Thankfully, there are plenty of beauty buys dedicated to defeating frizz and we’ve tried and tested a whole range of them to bring you the best anti-frizz products on the market.

How we tested the best anti-frizz products

open image in gallery Our tester used a range of anti-frizz products over the course of a few months ( The Independent/Ella Duggan )

We spent a few months trying a range of products on our hair, in an attempt to banish the frizz. We tested for price, ease of use, convenience, smell and, of course, the frizz-busting results. We tested on both wet and dry hair, where appropriate, and took note of both the look and feel of our hair, which is naturally curly, once dried. We also kept an eye on how long results lasted before needing a touch-up and made sure not to change the rest of our hair routine too much, so each anti-frizz product could shine individually.

The best anti-frizz hair products for 2024 are: