We put the two products to the test to find the best way to protect your head in the heat
Nowadays we have a multitude of skincare advice at our fingertips, and the importance of daily SPF (yes, even in winter) has been made abundantly clear. Wherever you look in the beauty sphere SPF and facial sunscreens dominate and, while we proudly reinforce the importance of working these products into your skincare routine, it appears as though a particularly sensitive bit of skin continues to miss out from the same level of protection.
Anyone who has spent the day basking in the sun sans hat will be the first to tell you the pain of a burnt scalp. Once damaged they sting uncontrollably, before becoming mind-numbingly itchy, resulting in a flaky scalp. Not fun.
Luckily, the beauty world does have a little-known solution, scalp suncream. Often designed for use on both your face and scalp, these products can protect our precious heads from blistering pain and sun damage this summer. But it can be tricky to find one that both protects you and doesn’t require an immediate and desperate burst of dry shampoo.
We’ve found two sun creams, both from reputable beauty brands but with very differing approaches to the issue, coming in spray and powder formulas. We put both through their paces to find the best way to protect your parting this summer. Here’s what we found.
Our tester trialled both SPFs for a couple of weeks, giving them both enough time to shine in their own right. They looked at how straightforward the application was, the level and quality of SPF, and how well they felt the product covered their scalp. Of course, you want a scalp suncream to protect you, but you also don’t want a greasy streak along your roots either, so our tester made sure to note the effects the products had on the hair as well as their scalp.
Design
The first word that comes to mind with this SPF is versatile. This fast-absorbing spray is made with both the face and scalp in mind, an attention to detail we appreciated. It can be worn underneath or over the top of make-up, meaning it can be topped up during the day, and it’s available in multiple sizes, including a handbag or hand luggage-friendly 75ml size.
The aerosol spray is powerful yet produces a lightweight mist that is deliciously cooling to the scalp and face on a hot muggy day.
The formula is a hardworking one, too. It’s said to work for all skin types, which we would be inclined to agree with as it is not greasy and absorbs quickly. The sun cream is enriched with an antioxidant complex called InfraGuard, which combines natural ingredients such as organic sunflower shoots and antioxidants from the Tara tree to help defend skin from not only UVA and UVB rays but also infra red and blue light.
Performance
This sun cream took a little practice and adjustment each time we applied it to our scalp. Initially our tester held the spray quite close to their parting, resulting in a pretty greasy and wet streak down the centre of their head, not a good look. But it wasn’t long before they perfected the best distance to hold the product in order to avoid a shiny scalp (about 15 cm worked best).
At this distance we felt the scalp was fully coated but the hair was not disrupted, leaving us to feel confident that our scalp was protected and that our hair still looked good. We also found that we didn’t feel the need to reapply as often, especially thanks to the higher factor 50 SPF rating. Our parting stayed cool and was not the least bit inflamed during a whole day BBQing in the garden. We found that because it was a spray we could reach every nook and cranny that needed protection, making it a great one for those with receding or exposed hair lines.
The texture of the product on our skin was not greasy, but perhaps slightly tacky with an almost velvety finish. It wasn’t the most hydrating facial SPF we’d ever used but we did like how it didn’t disrupt our make-up at all, whether it was used underneath or on top.
Design
To say our tester was obsessed with the packaging and design of this sun cream would be an understatement. Making a scalp SPF a powder is a great and versatile idea that means the product doubles as both sunscreen and dry shampoo, genius! While the initial idea behind the product is for it to be a mattifying powder to put over make-up and protect the skin without adding sheen, we were impressed by its ability to double as a scalp suncream.
The built-in brush and powder combo means all you need to do is simply swipe and the powder emerges between the bristles of the brush. This, combined with its compact size, makes it a perfect on-the-go and mess-free SPF for touch-ups. Simply chuck it in your handbag and head to the sunshine.
The SPF also uses clever nano-particles to provide a broad spectrum defence against UVA and UVB rays. It has an SPF of 30, but we would have preferred a higher level as scalps are so sensitive, and certainly in no need of a tan.
It did take a couple of attempts for us to get the brush going, as we struggled to get the powder to come through. But with some perseverance the mineral SPF emerged in clouds. Although it has to be said, getting the lid back onto the brush is a very fiddly task.
Performance
We were very excited to try out this product, feeling safe in the assurance it would not lead to prematurely greasy roots. We dabbed and swiped along our scalp with the soft brush, finding it hard to gauge how much product we were applying. Thanks to our tester’s darker roots it was a little easier to see where it had been applied, as a light white powder, similar to a dry shampoo, lined their parting. Once rubbed in the product became invisible but we do recommend applying with a heavy hand to guarantee good coverage.
We also swept the brush over our face after applying our make-up to test its full capabilities. We liked and appreciated the lightweight, mattifying finish it gave, but again struggled to believe this really gives a thorough enough coverage to be used as your sole SPF.
This being said, on a day sat in a beer garden with some rare British sunshine, we did find ourselves reaching for this product over a spray, thanks to its ease of application. It helped mattify a sweaty forehead (much to our tester’s relief) and added more protection to our scalp as we started to feel the heat.
Overall, we felt as though the lightweight powder made it tricky to know how much product is used and where. By the end of the day, our scalp was not burnt but perhaps a little pink. It does, however, make for a brilliant addition to your handbag and is a great way to touch up scalp and face protection throughout the day, especially as it leaves no marks or unwanted shininess.
Both of these scalp SPFs have a lot going for them but, ultimately, it’s all about the coverage and protection for us, and Ultrasun simply does this better.
Its clever and antioxidant-packed formula reassures us that both our face and scalp will be protected from multiple kinds of damaging rays. And, while it does take some practice, we were impressed by how non-greasy our hair looked after using it. Strong protection and clean-looking hair are what we wanted, and Ultrasun delivered.
While we loved the idea behind Supergoop!’s packaging, we simply did not get enough product out to feel truly protected. Instead, this SPF would be ideal, as the name implies, for touch-ups and re-applying on the go. Or for those with particularly shiny skin that needs a little mattifying throughout those warm summer days.
