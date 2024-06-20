Design

To say our tester was obsessed with the packaging and design of this sun cream would be an understatement. Making a scalp SPF a powder is a great and versatile idea that means the product doubles as both sunscreen and dry shampoo, genius! While the initial idea behind the product is for it to be a mattifying powder to put over make-up and protect the skin without adding sheen, we were impressed by its ability to double as a scalp suncream.

The built-in brush and powder combo means all you need to do is simply swipe and the powder emerges between the bristles of the brush. This, combined with its compact size, makes it a perfect on-the-go and mess-free SPF for touch-ups. Simply chuck it in your handbag and head to the sunshine.

The SPF also uses clever nano-particles to provide a broad spectrum defence against UVA and UVB rays. It has an SPF of 30, but we would have preferred a higher level as scalps are so sensitive, and certainly in no need of a tan.

It did take a couple of attempts for us to get the brush going, as we struggled to get the powder to come through. But with some perseverance the mineral SPF emerged in clouds. Although it has to be said, getting the lid back onto the brush is a very fiddly task.

Performance

We were very excited to try out this product, feeling safe in the assurance it would not lead to prematurely greasy roots. We dabbed and swiped along our scalp with the soft brush, finding it hard to gauge how much product we were applying. Thanks to our tester’s darker roots it was a little easier to see where it had been applied, as a light white powder, similar to a dry shampoo, lined their parting. Once rubbed in the product became invisible but we do recommend applying with a heavy hand to guarantee good coverage.

We also swept the brush over our face after applying our make-up to test its full capabilities. We liked and appreciated the lightweight, mattifying finish it gave, but again struggled to believe this really gives a thorough enough coverage to be used as your sole SPF.

This being said, on a day sat in a beer garden with some rare British sunshine, we did find ourselves reaching for this product over a spray, thanks to its ease of application. It helped mattify a sweaty forehead (much to our tester’s relief) and added more protection to our scalp as we started to feel the heat.

Overall, we felt as though the lightweight powder made it tricky to know how much product is used and where. By the end of the day, our scalp was not burnt but perhaps a little pink. It does, however, make for a brilliant addition to your handbag and is a great way to touch up scalp and face protection throughout the day, especially as it leaves no marks or unwanted shininess.