Sign up to our free weekly newsletter for insider tips and product reviews from our shopping experts Sign up for our free IndyBest email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

IndyBest email {{ #verifyErrors }}{{ message }}{{ /verifyErrors }}{{ ^verifyErrors }}Something went wrong. Please try again later{{ /verifyErrors }}

Once upon a time, dry shampoos were just for keeping on standby for hair emergencies, but today they’re an everyday essential. While the hair saviour is still a godsend for covering-up greasy roots when we oversleep or want to fit in a sweaty workout in the middle of the day, we use them more for prolonging the days between hair washes, saving time, water and energy.

If there’s a haircare product that’s come of beauty age, it’s the humble dry shampoo. Gone are the heavy talc-in-a-bottle formulas, as with new innovation comes light, invisible sprays that do more than just mop up grease. The latest spritzes work much harder.

You can use dry shampoo to boost volume and add root lift to limp, lifeless strands; spray in texture for cool-girl strands; add grip and hold to an up-do, as well as bring a new lease of life to second-day curls, braids or whichever style you’ve spent time perfecting.

The key to getting the best results, and avoiding any chalkiness, with your dry shampoo is to do two things: the first is to spray and leave the dry shampoo for a couple of minutes, so it absorbs the excess oils and sweat properly – don’t just rub in and go as most people do.

The second is to brush or blow-dry the product out and not just let it sit and build up on the scalp. Do both and your stands will not only look clean but feel it too, especially if you’re using one from our round-up of best dry shampoos.

How we tested

To help you find the best formula for your wants and needs, we put the latest sprays on trial, using them on hair that hadn’t been washed for a day or two, to see how they fared on a tester with oily roots, who usually has to wash their hair every other day without fail. We looked for ease-of-use, fragrance, oil-absorption, how it left stands feeling and whether it created volume and texture.

The best dry shampoos for 2022 are: