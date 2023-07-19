Jump to content

7 best women’s razors to remove unwanted hair, from Estrid to Gillette and more

If you’re still a fan of the good old-fashioned razor, these could be for you

Amira Arasteh
Wednesday 19 July 2023 13:19
Secure a smooth shave with these tried-and-tested razors

Secure a smooth shave with these tried-and-tested razors

(The Independent)

Our Top Picks

While there are now some excellent alternatives to removing unwanted body hair, some of us, naturally, prefer the good, old-fashioned manual razor.

Previously, it was all the rage to epilate your legs, with many women also investing in home waxing kits. Nowadays, at-home IPL and laser hair removal is increasingly popular – and if you’re still wanting to shave, many opt for an electric razor as opposed to a manual one.

However, the humble women’s razor is not to be underestimated or discarded for a newer, more popular model. Easy to use, convenient, and you’re able to sort out those hairs on your knee you somehow missed in the shower as quick as anything.

There are many things to consider, though. Is your skin more sensitive? How often will you be reaching for your razor? Do you want to opt for a more eco-friendly way of removing your hair. In the case of the latter, you’ll be pleased to know that many razor brands are moving down the path of subscription boxes. We’ve come a long way since that first Venus Gillette ad, let us tell you.

If your current bathroom razor is looking a little tired – or you didn’t get quite the close shave and hairless results you were hoping for, fear not, as we’ve done the hard work for you and tested out a variety of women’s razors to see which ones make the cut.

How we tested

We tested each razor on two occasions – once after several days had passed without us removing hair from our legs (we’ve all been there), and again to keep things in check with a couple-of-days-old stubble. We assessed how well the razors removed our hair, as well as how long it took them to do so.

Best women’s razors to use in 2023

  • Best women’s razor overall – Estrid the starter kit: £9.95, Estrid.com
  • Best women’s razor for sensitive skin – Gillette Venus deluxe smooth sensitive rose gold razor: £12.66, Amazon.co.uk
  • Best women’s razor for travel – Gillette Venus snap extra smooth razor: £5.50, Sainsburys.co.uk
  • Best for a smooth shave – FFS beauty shaving essentials premium razor: £12.95, Amazon.co.uk
  • Best for its conditioning strip – Wilkinson Sword quattro for women: £5.75, Sainsburys.co.uk

Estrid the starter kit

  • Best: Overall
  • Vegan: Yes
  • Razor blades: Five
  • Blades in pack: Two

We put cult-favourite razor Estrid to the test first. Opting for the starter kid, which includes a steel handle, a holder and two five-blade razor heads (with a soothing, lubricating strip, which is vegan-friendly), we found this razor was gentle on our skin and resulted in a very smooth and close shave. Not only were our legs smooth for a long time but we had no consequential razor bumps or ingrown hairs afterwards.

If this is your first experience switching from a plastic razor, the metal handle will obviously feel different at first but you’ll get used to it in no time. In fact, we actually found it made us shave in a more controlled fashion, meaning less chances of nasty cuts.

While the razor’s pretty aesthetic made it a pleasure to put in our bathroom, the one slight downside was that the holder kept dropping from its spot on the wall.

Continue reading...

Gillette Venus deluxe smooth sensitive rose gold razor

  • Best: For sensitive skin
  • Vegan: No
  • Razor blades: Five
  • Blades in pack: Three

For many of us, Gillette Venus was our first introduction to shaving and hair removal in general. So, it’s safe to say we have a soft spot for the brand. We’re also a huge fan of the fact Gillette has stepped up and ditched the jagged-edged plastic packaging in favour of a carboard box, with the brand having an all-round more sustainable focus than previously. It has also partnered with Terracycle, so you can recycle your old razors instead of just throwing them away.

Anyways, the deluxe smooth sensitive rose gold razor was a more aesthetically pleasing addition to our bathroom than some of the older models we remember. Featuring five blades for a long-lasting smooth shave and an elixir that protects your skin as you rid it of unwanted hair, we must say we felt zero irritation during and post-shave.

This specific razor boasts a water-activated seal of moisture to provide 10 times more lubrication to guard your skin against nicks, cuts and any other irritation. We also found it easy to get to harder-to-reach areas, thanks to the pivoting head.

Continue reading...

Gillette Venus snap extra smooth razor

  • Best: For travel
  • Vegan: No
  • Razor blades: Five
  • Blades in pack: One

This has long been our go-to travel razor, as it’s compact but still delivers the close shave we know and love. Featuring five razor blades to cut hair closer to the skin, we loved this product’s ability to get us smooth skin (that lasts), even when away from our own bathroom. The case is also really handy for when packing toiletries and wanting your razor to stay safe and sanitary. While the case itself is plastic (the razor, too), Gillette Venus has also swapped the plastic packaging here for cardboard.

We were really impressed at how smooth a shave this razor delivered, as well as leaving our skin bump-free afterwards. While there’s no special, lubricating strip, the razor’s blades still cut hair closely and with ease.

Continue reading...

FFS beauty shaving essentials premium razor

  • Best: For a smooth shave
  • Vegan: Yes
  • Razor blades: Six
  • Blades in pack: One

FFS is a subscription-based razor service that prides itself on being vegan-friendly, as well as animal-cruelty-free. The brand also champions sustainability, promoting a blade-recycling scheme and recycling packaging.

It was one of the first razors to be designed with a metal handle, and we were immediately drawn to the rose-gold look of this shaving tool. Not only does it look cute and trendy in our bathroom, it’s made from zinc alloy metal with a grooved grip, to allow for a more controlled shaving experience.

The razor itself features a vitamin E-infused conditioning strip, which was appreciated as we tested it out on our body. We have to say it left our legs feeling extra smooth and there was no irritation or any bumps afterwards.

This razor features six blades (the most among those we tested). We did find it a little harder than other razors to clean the blades on the razor head, as they were quite small, but we must say this did help deliver us a close shave.

Continue reading...

Wilkinson Sword quattro for women

  • Best: For its conditioning strip
  • Vegan: No
  • Razor blades: Four
  • Blades in pack: Four

Another OG in the shaving world, who hasn’t owned a Wilkinson Sword shaving device at some point? We’re going to assume the majority raised their hands.

The quattro razor for women claims it shaves so close that you can skip a day or two, which was certainly music to our ears. We did find, upon testing it out, that our skin was left smooth and spike-free, thanks to the thin blades and conditioning strips, which are infused with acai berry and jojoba extracts.

A key difference between this razor and others we tested is that there are only four blades (as opposed to five), but we didn’t see a hugely noticeable difference, with our shave still being long-lasting.

Continue reading...

Flamingo razor pomelo and silver

  • Best: For shaving at all angles
  • Vegan: No
  • Razor blades: Five
  • Blades in pack: One

Flamingo is a hair-removal brand connected to shaving brand Harry’s, as they share the same parent company, Harry’s Inc.

The razor features a weighted, ergonomic handle, plus a flexible hinge with rounded edges to ensure you can achieve a smooth shave, no matter the angle. We found this particularly helpful when trying to get to those harder-to-reach and fiddly areas, such as the bikini line and around the knees.

Flamingo’s blades are made in its own factory in Germany, using high-quality Swedish steel to deliver the closest shave possible. Its five-blade cartridge delivered a smooth shave, too, with little to no irritation afterwards. We also enjoyed the accompanying razor holder, to make things neater and easier in the shower.

Continue reading...

Tweezerman Facial Razor

  • Best: For facial shaving
  • Vegan: Yes
  • Razor blades: N/A
  • Blades in pack: Four

We don’t just get unwanted hair on our legs, of course, and if you’re someone who’s opting to remove some facial fuzz, too, this facial razor from Tweezerman could be your shaving saviour. The brand has positioned itself as a beauty tool expert over the years, and is known for its eyebrow tweezers. However, this facial razor is raising the stakes a bit. With an ergonomic design, you can angle the razor to the best position for you to remove any peach fuzz from your face.

Upon testing this razor, we found that it definitely worked in easily removing hair from our face, without damaging the skin there (which is typically more sensitive than that on our legs, for example). Make no mistake, this blade is sharp, to ensure a close shave, however, it glided across our skin with complete ease. In addition to removing unwanted hair, it left our skin glowing, as it gently exfoliated away dead skin in one swift movement.

The razor also comes with safety caps for the blades, which we appreciated when taking our facial razor on the move.

Continue reading...

Women’s razors FAQs

How many blades should my razor have?

Using the right blade, including the right number of them, will help you achieve the shave that’s right for you and your skin. According to Gillette Venus, if you have sensitive skin, you should consider using a razor with five blades for a closer shave with less irritation. A razor with five blades, for example, has them spaced closer together, “which prevents the skin bulging up in between the blades for a more comfortable shave on sensitive skin”. Furthermore, more razor blades usually means that the hairs are cut at the surface in a single stroke, which will reduce the possibility of any skin irritation.

How often should you change razor blades?

There is no strict schedule on how often you should change your razor blades. Ultimately, it depends on how often you shave your body – which, again, is a frequency to be determined only by you.

According to Gillette Venus, the best way to tell if you need to replace your razor blade is by assessing the dullness of your tool. If your razor blade is pulling at your hair, feeling rough on your skin or causing more irritation to your skin, then it might be time to change razor blades.

However, how often you shave impacts the longevity of your razor and its blades. The loose rule is that if you shave daily, you should consider changing your razor blade every one to two weeks; if you shave every other day, replace your razor blade every two to three weeks; and finally, if you only shave twice a week, you can go four to six weeks before you need to consider switching razor blades.

Can you take your razor with you in hand luggage?

The age-old question. Despite knowing the answer, even we find ourselves doing a quick Google as we pack for holiday.

However, the answer is yes. You’re allowed to take certain types of razors in your hand luggage on most flights. According to the UK Government website, fixed-cartridge razor blades (disposable razors) are allowed on flights. You aren’t allowed to take double-edged blades on flights, so this means razor blades on their own are banned. However, if you want to pack extras, if the new blade heads are still in their packaging, then that’s fine.

The verdict: Women’s razors

Cult-favourite Estrid’s razor won our approval in this test, as we achieved a smooth and close shave that lasted for days to come. We also enjoyed using the metal handle, as it slowed us down a bit, ensuring we were more controlled and less likely to risk any nicks and cuts when shaving. However, we also loved Gillette Venus’s deluxe smooth sensitive razor, as it really left our skin feeling conditioned and irritation-free. Also, hats off to Gillette for switching up its packaging.

Tame those brows and achieve a professional-style pluck with the best tweezers

