7 best women’s razors to remove unwanted hair, from Estrid to Gillette and more

Sign up to our free weekly newsletter for insider tips and product reviews from our shopping experts Sign up for our free IndyBest email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

IndyBest email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

While there are now some excellent alternatives to removing unwanted body hair, some of us, naturally, prefer the good, old-fashioned manual razor.

Previously, it was all the rage to epilate your legs, with many women also investing in home waxing kits. Nowadays, at-home IPL and laser hair removal is increasingly popular – and if you’re still wanting to shave, many opt for an electric razor as opposed to a manual one.

However, the humble women’s razor is not to be underestimated or discarded for a newer, more popular model. Easy to use, convenient, and you’re able to sort out those hairs on your knee you somehow missed in the shower as quick as anything.

There are many things to consider, though. Is your skin more sensitive? How often will you be reaching for your razor? Do you want to opt for a more eco-friendly way of removing your hair. In the case of the latter, you’ll be pleased to know that many razor brands are moving down the path of subscription boxes. We’ve come a long way since that first Venus Gillette ad, let us tell you.

If your current bathroom razor is looking a little tired – or you didn’t get quite the close shave and hairless results you were hoping for, fear not, as we’ve done the hard work for you and tested out a variety of women’s razors to see which ones make the cut.

How we tested

We tested each razor on two occasions – once after several days had passed without us removing hair from our legs (we’ve all been there), and again to keep things in check with a couple-of-days-old stubble. We assessed how well the razors removed our hair, as well as how long it took them to do so.

Best women’s razors to use in 2023