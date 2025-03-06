8 best nail files for manicures at home

Sign up to our free weekly newsletter for insider tips and product reviews from our shopping experts Sign up for our free IndyBest email Sign up for our free IndyBest email SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy

More of us than ever have turned to doing our own manicures rather than going to the salon this year, and a good nail file is key to that immaculate professional finish.

Even if you don’t want to faff around with cuticles and polish, everyone can appreciate a neat shape and no snags.

For such a simple job there is a lot of variation in both material and shape when it comes to choosing a nail file.

We find metal files too harsh (they can cause splintering), so we’ve avoided those here; our picks are either traditional emery board (card and sand), crystal (also sold as glass), or sandstone.

You may also opt for one that combines buffing (for the top of the nail) with filing for a professional finish.

If you choose an emery board, it will need replacing every three to six months, depending on how regularly you use it, and always file in one direction to prevent splitting.

