8 best nail files for manicures at home

Tweezerman neon filemates set
- Best: Overall
- Material: Emery
- Grit: 100/180
- Why we love it
- Two types of grit for different degrees of rough/jaggedness
- Works to work away top layer of gel polish
These are traditional dual-sided emery boards but in two-tone neon, which makes the whole experience more fun. They’re a little thick and cushioned, and have a different grit texture on each side: 100 and 180. Use the finer grit on natural nails and the heavier on acrylics; we’ve also used it to buff the shine off gels before removal. While you could just use one of the three and save the others for when it needs replacing, we like to keep one in our handbag (in the case provided), one on our desk and one by our bed, so you always have one in reach for those pesky snags.