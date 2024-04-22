Sign up to our free weekly newsletter for insider tips and product reviews from our shopping experts Sign up for our free IndyBest email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

IndyBest email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

For those of you who choose to remove hair from various parts of your body, we don’t have to explain how annoying this process can be. From razor bumps to ingrown hairs, there are a whole host of issues that come with being clean-shaven, so you may want to rid your hair with something other than a razor.

Of course, shaving has its benefits. It’s quick, easy and delivers immediate results that are often pain-free, so long as you don’t cut yourself. While waxing may be preferred for those in search of a longer-lasting result, it can be painful. Meanwhile, IPL and other laser machines make for a near-permanent solution when it comes to getting rid of unwanted hair, but such gadgets tend to come with a hefty price tag.

So, is there a solution that’s pain-free, easy to use and not too costly? The simple answer is yes: hair removal cream. Also called depilatory creams, hair removal creams “contain certain alkaline chemicals that safely react with the hair on your body,” as explained by hair removal brand Veet. “They break down the keratin (the protein structure of your hair), causing it to weaken and dissolve. This leaves the hair in a jelly-like state, which can be easily wiped away with the cream.”

Sound simple? It is but, as they contain chemicals strong enough to break down keratin, you need to proceed with caution, so please follow all instructions carefully, patch test before use and seek a doctor’s opinion if you have sensitive skin or any other concerns.

With that in mind, keep reading this article to find out which creams performed best during our testing.

How we tested the best hair removal creams

We put a selection of formulas to the test ( Lauren Cunningham )

Our tester couldn’t have been more perfect for this process, as they are incredibly hairy. So pain-free, quick and easy hair removal solutions certainly catch their eye. From shaving to waxing to laser hair removal, there’s next to nothing they haven’t tried to banish the strands from their body, but could hair removal creams come to the rescue?

Looking at ease of application, how they felt and the result post-use, our tester spent one whole month trying each of the hair removal creams out – and these were their favourites.

The best hair removal creams for 2024 are: