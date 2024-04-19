I tried Estrid razors and I’m never going back – here’s why

Estrid razor starter kit
- Colourways: Blue, black, pink, green, yellow-green, guava
- Starter pack includes: Razor, five blades, holder
- Frequency: Every month, every other month, every three months
- Why we love it
- Ergonomic design
- Playful colours
- Customisable subscription
- Skincare benefits
- Closer and more precise shave
- Take note
- Holder falls place occasionally
- Razor blades can fall off
Making shaving a more stylish affair, Estrid’s razors come in five mood-boosting colourways: blue, light pink, dark pink, yellowy green, black and green. The starter kit comes complete with five razor blades and a matching steel holder for attaching it to a wall or shower. While the holder is a handy touch (and a sleek addition to any bathroom), I found it falls off quite easily on damp surfaces, which is a setback if you’re looking to store it in the shower.
The razor itself is made from the same sturdy steel and the brand promises it will last a lifetime. Compared to flimsy and plastic disposable razors, Estrid’s was a dream to use thanks to the ergonomic weighted handle that helped with a more precise shave. Despite the claims that the razor handle is non-slip, the steel design feels slippery when in the shower, and the razor blade is difficult to get back on if it falls off.The shave
Setting it apart from many other razors I’ve used before, Estrid’s blades feature a vegan hydration strip that soothes and moisturises the skin as you shave – my skin immediately felt softer after use. I didn’t see any irritation or pesky razor bumps (friends who suffer similar irritation usually have cited similar benefits). The five-blade design also helps with a closer shave and a smoother finish. An obvious sign of a stand-out razor, a hurried and haphazard shave one day didn’t result in even a single cut.The subscription
As for the subscription itself, the starter kit kicks you off with five blades and you can choose the frequency of future deliveries to suit your own beauty regime and how often you like to shave (each one includes four new blades). Plus, you can pause or skip the deliveries at any time if your blades are piling up, helping to reduce waste. This costs just £9.95 per delivery, whether once a month, every other month or every three months – a steal in my opinion considering I’ve spent a similar amount regularly on disposable razors.Add-ons
As well as the starter kit, Estrid sell a kind-to-skin shaving foam (£4.95, Estrid.com) that makes hair removal even easier, a washable silicone travel case (£5.95, Estrid.com), so my razor dry, clean and secure while on-the-go and a body lotion (£6.95, Estrid.com) for after-care.