Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe: $6 for 6 months
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

The Independent's journalism is supported by our readers. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission. Why trust us?

I tried Estrid razors and I’m never going back – here’s why

The eco-conscious razors look as good as they perform

Daisy Lester
Friday 19 April 2024 11:52
Estrid offers a flexible subscription model to suit your beauty regime
Estrid offers a flexible subscription model to suit your beauty regime (iStock/The Independent )

Any hair removal is entirely down to personal preference, but if you’re opting-in then a razor should not be underestimated. While nowadays you can expect to see everything from epilators, high-tech IPL and laser tools, wax strips, creams and more lining the shelves, razors still lead the way for affordable and hasty hair removal.

But change is afoot, with long overdue awareness of the damage that the cheap disposable razors we’re all guilty of buying cause to the planet. A regular part of many of our beauty regimes, it’s thought that up to 2 billion disposable razors end up in a landfill each year in the US – and all for less than 10 uses.

Enter Estrid’s razors, the slick TikTok-viral brand (it’s got more than 37 million views and counting) that is shaking up the hair removal scene. Even if you haven’t heard of the cult company, you’ll likely recognise Estrid’s playfully-hued razors (the odds are at least one housemate or friend on holiday has one).

But the brand’s appeal isn’t just aesthetic, with its flexible subscription model, vegan-sensitive strips and nifty holders, it’s tempting millions to cast aside disposable razors for good. Created with sustainability at its heart, the razor’s steel handle has been designed with longevity and reusability in mind, plus the packaging is 100 per cent recyclable and the hydration strip is fully vegan.

Related stories

7 best women’s razors to remove unwanted hair, from Estrid to Gillette and more
8 best epilators for removing hair on legs, underarms and bikini lines
Best hair removal creams tried and tested: A pain-free way to achieve silky-smooth skin
10 best IPL machines and laser hair removal devices to buy now for at-home salon results
10 best body moisturisers that nourish, hydrate and soothe dry skin

How we tested Estrid’s razor

Estrid’s razer in its holder and with the four blade delivery (Daisy Lester)

With so much hype around Estrid’s subscription service and razors, I was keen to see whether it really is a game-changer. Testing it for more than two months, both at home and away (thanks to the handy portable case), I assessed how kind the blades are against the skin, how sturdy the razor is and how it compared to other models on the market.

I have quite tough, dark hair and am prone to some irritation when shaving (especially with disposable razors), so I was keen to see if the hydration strip and five blades on Estrid’s razor helped with a closer and smoother shave. Here’s my verdict.

Estrid razor starter kit

estrid.png
  • Colourways: Blue, black, pink, green, yellow-green, guava
  • Starter pack includes: Razor, five blades, holder
  • Frequency: Every month, every other month, every three months
  • Why we love it
    • Ergonomic design
    • Playful colours
    • Customisable subscription
    • Skincare benefits
    • Closer and more precise shave
  • Take note
    • Holder falls place occasionally
    • Razor blades can fall off
The design

Making shaving a more stylish affair, Estrid’s razors come in five mood-boosting colourways: blue, light pink, dark pink, yellowy green, black and green. The starter kit comes complete with five razor blades and a matching steel holder for attaching it to a wall or shower. While the holder is a handy touch (and a sleek addition to any bathroom), I found it falls off quite easily on damp surfaces, which is a setback if you’re looking to store it in the shower.

The razor itself is made from the same sturdy steel and the brand promises it will last a lifetime. Compared to flimsy and plastic disposable razors, Estrid’s was a dream to use thanks to the ergonomic weighted handle that helped with a more precise shave. Despite the claims that the razor handle is non-slip, the steel design feels slippery when in the shower, and the razor blade is difficult to get back on if it falls off.

The shave

Setting it apart from many other razors I’ve used before, Estrid’s blades feature a vegan hydration strip that soothes and moisturises the skin as you shave – my skin immediately felt softer after use. I didn’t see any irritation or pesky razor bumps (friends who suffer similar irritation usually have cited similar benefits). The five-blade design also helps with a closer shave and a smoother finish. An obvious sign of a stand-out razor, a hurried and haphazard shave one day didn’t result in even a single cut.

The subscription

As for the subscription itself, the starter kit kicks you off with five blades and you can choose the frequency of future deliveries to suit your own beauty regime and how often you like to shave (each one includes four new blades). Plus, you can pause or skip the deliveries at any time if your blades are piling up, helping to reduce waste. This costs just £9.95 per delivery, whether once a month, every other month or every three months – a steal in my opinion considering I’ve spent a similar amount regularly on disposable razors.

Add-ons

As well as the starter kit, Estrid sell a kind-to-skin shaving foam (£4.95, Estrid.com) that makes hair removal even easier, a washable silicone travel case (£5.95, Estrid.com), so my razor dry, clean and secure while on-the-go and a body lotion (£6.95, Estrid.com) for after-care.

  1. £7 from Estrid.com
Prices may vary
Back to top

The verdict: Estrid razor starter kit

Thanks to Estrid’s razor and subscription model, I won’t be adding a cheap disposable razor to my supermarket shop any longer. The brand’s playfully coloured razors and matching holders have not only elevated my bathroom interiors but have helped with a closer and more precise shave. My skin feels smoother and looks softer after hair removal, with no irritation, redness or cuts.

Plus, unlike other subscription models, Estrid puts the customer first with the ability to pause, skip and customise your deliveries to suit your personal beauty regime. I’m sold.

Interested in trying an IPL and laser hair removal? We’ve rounded up the best at-home devices

Voucher Codes

TUI Discount Code
Save up to £250 on selected hotels with your unique TUI discount code
ASOS Discount Code
Up to 30% off selected lines at ASOS
Travelodge Discount Code
Exclusive 5% off all bookings - Travelodge discount code
The Body Shop Discount Code
Save 20% on everything - The Body Shop discount code
The Perfume Shop Discount Code
Save 15% on everything with birthday orders at The Perfume Shop
Cult Beauty Discount Code
15% off orders over £25 with this Cult Beauty voucher code

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in