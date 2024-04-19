I tried Estrid razors and I’m never going back – here’s why

Sign up to our free weekly newsletter for insider tips and product reviews from our shopping experts Sign up for our free IndyBest email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

IndyBest email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Any hair removal is entirely down to personal preference, but if you’re opting-in then a razor should not be underestimated. While nowadays you can expect to see everything from epilators, high-tech IPL and laser tools, wax strips, creams and more lining the shelves, razors still lead the way for affordable and hasty hair removal.

But change is afoot, with long overdue awareness of the damage that the cheap disposable razors we’re all guilty of buying cause to the planet. A regular part of many of our beauty regimes, it’s thought that up to 2 billion disposable razors end up in a landfill each year in the US – and all for less than 10 uses.

Enter Estrid’s razors, the slick TikTok-viral brand (it’s got more than 37 million views and counting) that is shaking up the hair removal scene. Even if you haven’t heard of the cult company, you’ll likely recognise Estrid’s playfully-hued razors (the odds are at least one housemate or friend on holiday has one).

But the brand’s appeal isn’t just aesthetic, with its flexible subscription model, vegan-sensitive strips and nifty holders, it’s tempting millions to cast aside disposable razors for good. Created with sustainability at its heart, the razor’s steel handle has been designed with longevity and reusability in mind, plus the packaging is 100 per cent recyclable and the hydration strip is fully vegan.

How we tested Estrid’s razor

Estrid’s razer in its holder and with the four blade delivery ( Daisy Lester )

With so much hype around Estrid’s subscription service and razors, I was keen to see whether it really is a game-changer. Testing it for more than two months, both at home and away (thanks to the handy portable case), I assessed how kind the blades are against the skin, how sturdy the razor is and how it compared to other models on the market.

I have quite tough, dark hair and am prone to some irritation when shaving (especially with disposable razors), so I was keen to see if the hydration strip and five blades on Estrid’s razor helped with a closer and smoother shave. Here’s my verdict.