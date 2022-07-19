There’s no denying that the skin on our faces gets much more attention than that on our bodies. Every morning and evening you’re probably spending time cleansing, toning, exfoliating and layering on an indulgent mix of serums and creams – and while having a good skincare routine is paramount, it’s just as important to give your body the same level of attention.

After all, having perpetually dry elbows, ashy knees or flaky legs is less than ideal, but despite that, body moisturising remains an afterthought for the majority of people.

Sure, you might be somebody who’ll occasionally use a body scrub, but really we should all be in the habit of using a nourishing body lotion at least once or twice a week, if not more often. And ideally, they should be applied post-shower while skin is still damp.

But if you still haven’t found the perfect product to help you get into that routine, let us help you out. There are so many different moisturisers available now – from thick, nourishing textures to lightweight hydrators that absorb instantly, as well as formulas that smell so good that they can be used in place of perfume.

Keep scrolling to discover some of the very best that we’ve found and come to rely upon.

How we tested

When testing these body lotions we took price, texture, ease of use and absorption into account. We also looked at how they left skin looking and feeling, and whether or not there was any residue left behind once the product had absorbed.

These are the best body moisturisers for 2022:

Garnier body superfood avocado and omega 6 nourishing body cream Best: Overall Rating: 10/10 Despite only launching very recently, this body moisturiser has shot straight to the top of our list of favourites. Coming in at under a tenner for a huge 380ml tub (which is partly why we love it so much), it's available in a few different varieties, but we reckon the avocado one is the best – and it really does work magic. It absorbs into skin really easily, and it's incredibly hydrating from the off – it left our tester's dry legs looking nourished and feeling a lot softer than they have in a while. We also quite liked the fact it needed scooping out with hands, too, rather than having to squeeze it out of a bottle. Sol de Janeiro beija flor elasti-cream Best: For scent Rating: 9/10 Sol de Janeiro is most famous for its cult classic Bum Bum cream (£20, Boots.com) – which really is the scent of summer – but, for our tester, this new variety pips the original to the post. While we can't account for its body firming claims (although the brand does say its clinically proven to boost collagen levels), we can tell you that it's super hydrating, is incredibly nourishing and leaves skin feeling super soft – but it's the scent that makes us go crazy for it. Some may say it could be inspired by Maison Francis Kurkdijan's much-loved Baccarat Rouge 540, and we would be inclined to agree. It's beautiful on its own, and it lasts well enough to replace perfume if you wanted it to. The Body Shop shea body butter Best: For dry skin Rating: 10/10 You can't go far wrong with The Body Shop's body butters. Last year the brand relaunched the whole range and now they are better than ever. Our tester's favourite is the shea butter-based cream, which is thick and indulgent but not greasy. It smells beautiful and absorbs into skin easier than you'd expect, and we noticed a marked improvement in the state of our dry elbows within a few days of consistent use. It's best for very dry skin types, anybody else might find it a bit too heavy, but we found that it didn't leave a trace once fully absorbed which is a huge bonus compared to other moisturisers formulated for those skin types. Clarins eau extraordinaire revitalizing silky body cream Best: For a moment of self-care Rating: 9/10 There are a few things we instantly loved about this Clarins' body moisturiser. The fact it smells incredibly fresh and zingy was one of the first things that made our tester love it – especially because it wasn't an overwhelming smell, noticeable but not too heavy or headache-inducing. We also really enjoyed the texture: more of a lotion than a traditional cream, it sunk into skin quickly and easily and felt refreshing on skin. It's a great choice for taking on holiday or for using in the midst of a British heatwave. It's packed with essential oils, too, which is what makes it feel perfect for indulging in a few minutes of me-time. Nécessaire the body serum Best: Lightweight formula Rating: 8.5/10 New to the UK, Nécessaire has been available in the USA for a couple of years now, and as soon as we heard it was making its way over the pond our tester was super excited. A minimalist brand with effective formulas, it's not the cheapest by any stretch but this serum is a real standout. Lightweight but a lot more hydrating than you'd expect, it's formulated with hyaluronic acid, ceramides and niacinamide. We liked that it's fragrance-free, and while some people may prefer to use a scented lotion, it means this one is suitable for skin conditions including eczema. We also liked that it can be layered with another moisturiser for a more intensive hit of hydration if it's needed. Ole Henriksen beamcream smoothing body moisturizer Best: For smoothing and brightening Rating: 9/10 If you're somebody who suffers with textured skin on your arms and legs, using a body lotion loaded with AHAs (alpha hydroxy acids) will help to smooth and even things out with minimal effort. This product from Ole Henrikson will do just that, the whipped texture is a joy to use and over time, our tester noticed the keratosis pilaris on the back of her arms was slowly beginning to disappear. It smells great, feels satisfying to apply, isn't thick or heavy and doesn't leave any kind of residue on skin. And when our tester used it after shaving, her legs were left feeling super nourished and smoother for longer, too. Maison Francis Kurkdjian baccarat rouge 540 body cream Best: For indulgence Rating: 10/10 The body lotion of the fragrance that people will always comment on. Baccarat Rouge is a modern day icon, but if you can't afford to shell out over £200 for a bottle, believe us when we say this is the next best thing. It feels silky smooth on skin, is nourishing and moisturising and it really does make skin feel incredible – but it's the scent that you'd be buying it for. If you're already the owner of the perfume, you could definitely layer this underneath for a more incredible depth of scent, or it could definitely be worn alone. But be aware, it obviously won't last as long as the perfume does, but it lingers longer than most body lotion scents. Ouai body crème Best: For texture Rating: 9/10 Possibly one of the most underrated brands, alongside Ouai's hair range is a selection of body care products that truly deliver. This body cream is everything an indulgent treat should be, from the packaging it's housed in to the butter-like texture, smell and the application. It's formulated with cupuacu butter and coconut oil, two ingredients that nourish and hydrate skin almost instantly. It's the perfect formula to take on holiday thanks to the way it makes limbs look and feel, and the tell tale Ouai smell makes for the perfect base layer of scent – and our tester is pretty sure it'll work beautifully with almost any fragrance you want to apply on top of it. Drunk Elephant wonderwild miracle butter Best: For dry elbows and knees Rating: 9/10 If you're somebody who suffers with perpetually dry elbows, knees, cracked heels or other random patches, invest in a tube of this. At just 60ml, it's a fairly small tube when you consider the price, but you only need a little bit of this thick cream for a hearty dose of hydration – be warned, though, if you use too much, it can eer on the greasy side but don't let that put you off. Massage it in and watch it transform dry skin in an instant. Our tester suggests using any excess left on your hands on cuticles to nourish those, too. Packed with a blend of kind-to-skin, nourishing ingredients, it'll replenish skin and help rebuild the skin's delicate barrier. CeraVe SA smoothing cream Best: For textured skin Rating: 9/10 If there's one brand that you can wholeheartedly trust, it's CeraVe. This SA smoothing cream is loaded with salicylic and lactic acid to gently exfoliate skin and slough away the surface layer of dead skin cells without ripping your skin barrier to shreds. As with all CeraVe products, the formulation also includes ceramides to support and protect skin, restore hydration and nourish it. Our tester is an avid fan of the brand, and this is up there with her favourite products – ideal for use in the summer months, it targets bumpy, rough skin and evens out keratosis pilaris without clogging pores or irritating skin. It really is a hero product that should be in everybody's bathroom cabinet. Buy now £ 18 , Cultbeauty.co.uk {{#hasItems}} Price comparison {{/hasItems}} {{#items}} {{ merchant }} £{{ price }} Buy now {{/items}} {{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}}