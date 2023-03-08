Charlotte Tilbury’s magic body cream has landed – and I tried it ahead of its launch

Sign up to our free weekly newsletter for insider tips and product reviews from our shopping experts Sign up for our free IndyBest email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Beloved by beauty buffs and editors alike, Charlotte Tilbury’s eponymous brand needs little introduction. Launched in 2016, the make-up artist’s roster of viral products includes pillow talk, flawless filter and beauty light wand but it all began with the award-winning magic cream.

Charlotte Tilbury’s very first launch, the innovative formula was originally used by the make-up artist as a primer on models and A-listers, to transform tired and dull skin. When the secret got out regarding its rejuvenating results, Tilbury bottled up the cream to sell and it cemented the brand’s success.

Rising to cult status, one pot of the magic cream (from £52, Charlottetilbury.com) now sells every two minutes across the world, despite being priced at the luxe end of the spectrum. Infused with eight “magic” skincare ingredients, the moisturiser is hailed as a hero skincare buy, thanks to its plumping and firming formula.

In the years since, the brand has expanded the bestselling magic range with an eye rescue (£49, Charlottetilbury.com), a night cream (from £35, Charlottetilbury.com), serum (£65, Charlottetilbury.com) and lip oil (£28, Charlottetilbury.com). Now, a highly anticipated body cream has joined the line-up.

The new skincare product promises to deliver the same hydrating, smoothing and nourishing results as the OG cream. Infused with caffeine, hyaluronic acid and shea butter, the moisturiser has been formulated for a healthy glow from head to toe. Naturally, IndyBest had to try it.

A staple in my own skincare regime, Charlotte Tilbury’s do-it-all magic cream is my go-to primer, moisturiser and instant radiance-booster. Costing £52 for a 30ml pot and an eye-watering £79 for 50ml, there’s no denying it’s a luxurious purchase – but well worth it for results that are genuinely visible. In short, I had high hopes for the brand’s first magic-cream-inspired body moisturiser.

How we tested

Trialling out the cream ahead of its launch, I wanted to see how the magic body cream stood up against the cult magic cream. Assessing how well it nourished, smoothed and hydrated my skin after initial application and how long-lasting the results were, keep reading for my full verdict on Charlotte Tilbury’s latest launch.