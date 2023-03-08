Charlotte Tilbury’s magic body cream has landed – and I tried it ahead of its launch

Charlotte Tilbury magic body cream
- Sizes available: 50ml, 200ml
- Key ingredients: Caffeine, hyaluronic acid and Algaktiv Uplift
- Results after use: Hydrated, radiant and soft skin
The formula
Designed to hydrate, smooth and firm skin, the long-awaited magic body cream is infused with Charlotte Tilbury’s coveted “magic” eight matrix of skin-loving ingredients – from hydrating hyaluronic acid and soothing aloe vera to brightening vitamins C and E. Touted as boosting hydration in just 28 seconds while delivering skin that looks and feels firmer in just eight weeks, it is designed to be used in tandem with the brand’s original magic cream.
Just like the facial moisturiser, it promises to brighten and tighten skin, with the formula benefiting from the energising effects of caffeine. This hero ingredient also helps to reduce the appearance of cellulite, while the Algaktiv Uplift simultaneously works to firm, lift and tone skin.
There’s also rose extract for evening skin tone, damask rose water and oil for radiance, glycerin for plumping, sunflower oil for suppleness and magnolia oil, which is responsible for the subtle yet sweet essential oil aroma. As always, Charlotte Tilbury appears to have every front covered.
The perfect companion to the magic cream, the new body moisturiser is packaged in the same signature rose gold and white style, coming in either 50ml (£20) or 200ml (£49).
The results
First things first: the scent. If you steer clear of overly sweet or overpowering body lotions, you’ll love the subtleness of this cream’s fragrance. Infused with magnolia oil, you’re met with an elusive sweet floral essential oil aroma with notes of cooling green mint. The scent has a soothing effect and is impressively long-lasting.
Designed for application on clean, dry skin, the brand recommends massaging the cream in upward sweeping motions, using the palm of your hand. The cream has a relatively thick consistency (great for fans of the magic cream’s similar formula), and a little went a long way, gliding smoothly on skin.
Unlike my current go-to, the formula isn’t at all sticky – meaning I could dress immediately after application (a big plus) – and it absorbs quickly and easily.
After initial application, my skin had a flattering shine and non-greasy glow to it. Once fully dried, my skin felt hydrated, smooth and soft, with an almost silky effect. The long-lasting results left my body feeling and looking fully hydrated far into the following day.