Charlotte Tilbury’s magic body cream has landed – and I tried it ahead of its launch

Does the brand’s first body moisturiser live up to the cult magic cream?

Daisy Lester
Wednesday 08 March 2023 17:24
Costing £49, it's at the premium end of the market

Costing £49, it’s at the premium end of the market

(iStock/The Independent)

Beloved by beauty buffs and editors alike, Charlotte Tilbury’s eponymous brand needs little introduction. Launched in 2016, the make-up artist’s roster of viral products includes pillow talk, flawless filter and beauty light wand but it all began with the award-winning magic cream.

Charlotte Tilbury’s very first launch, the innovative formula was originally used by the make-up artist as a primer on models and A-listers, to transform tired and dull skin. When the secret got out regarding its rejuvenating results, Tilbury bottled up the cream to sell and it cemented the brand’s success.

Rising to cult status, one pot of the magic cream (from £52, Charlottetilbury.com) now sells every two minutes across the world, despite being priced at the luxe end of the spectrum. Infused with eight “magic” skincare ingredients, the moisturiser is hailed as a hero skincare buy, thanks to its plumping and firming formula.

In the years since, the brand has expanded the bestselling magic range with an eye rescue (£49, Charlottetilbury.com), a night cream (from £35, Charlottetilbury.com), serum (£65, Charlottetilbury.com) and lip oil (£28, Charlottetilbury.com). Now, a highly anticipated body cream has joined the line-up.

The new skincare product promises to deliver the same hydrating, smoothing and nourishing results as the OG cream. Infused with caffeine, hyaluronic acid and shea butter, the moisturiser has been formulated for a healthy glow from head to toe. Naturally, IndyBest had to try it.

A staple in my own skincare regime, Charlotte Tilbury’s do-it-all magic cream is my go-to primer, moisturiser and instant radiance-booster. Costing £52 for a 30ml pot and an eye-watering £79 for 50ml, there’s no denying it’s a luxurious purchase – but well worth it for results that are genuinely visible. In short, I had high hopes for the brand’s first magic-cream-inspired body moisturiser.

How we tested

Trialling out the cream ahead of its launch, I wanted to see how the magic body cream stood up against the cult magic cream. Assessing how well it nourished, smoothed and hydrated my skin after initial application and how long-lasting the results were, keep reading for my full verdict on Charlotte Tilbury’s latest launch.

Charlotte Tilbury magic body cream

  • Sizes available: 50ml, 200ml
  • Key ingredients: Caffeine, hyaluronic acid and Algaktiv Uplift
  • Results after use: Hydrated, radiant and soft skin

The formula

Designed to hydrate, smooth and firm skin, the long-awaited magic body cream is infused with Charlotte Tilbury’s coveted “magic” eight matrix of skin-loving ingredients – from hydrating hyaluronic acid and soothing aloe vera to brightening vitamins C and E. Touted as boosting hydration in just 28 seconds while delivering skin that looks and feels firmer in just eight weeks, it is designed to be used in tandem with the brand’s original magic cream.

Just like the facial moisturiser, it promises to brighten and tighten skin, with the formula benefiting from the energising effects of caffeine. This hero ingredient also helps to reduce the appearance of cellulite, while the Algaktiv Uplift simultaneously works to firm, lift and tone skin.

There’s also rose extract for evening skin tone, damask rose water and oil for radiance, glycerin for plumping, sunflower oil for suppleness and magnolia oil, which is responsible for the subtle yet sweet essential oil aroma. As always, Charlotte Tilbury appears to have every front covered.

The perfect companion to the magic cream, the new body moisturiser is packaged in the same signature rose gold and white style, coming in either 50ml (£20) or 200ml (£49).

The results

First things first: the scent. If you steer clear of overly sweet or overpowering body lotions, you’ll love the subtleness of this cream’s fragrance. Infused with magnolia oil, you’re met with an elusive sweet floral essential oil aroma with notes of cooling green mint. The scent has a soothing effect and is impressively long-lasting.

Designed for application on clean, dry skin, the brand recommends massaging the cream in upward sweeping motions, using the palm of your hand. The cream has a relatively thick consistency (great for fans of the magic cream’s similar formula), and a little went a long way, gliding smoothly on skin.

Unlike my current go-to, the formula isn’t at all sticky – meaning I could dress immediately after application (a big plus) – and it absorbs quickly and easily.

After initial application, my skin had a flattering shine and non-greasy glow to it. Once fully dried, my skin felt hydrated, smooth and soft, with an almost silky effect. The long-lasting results left my body feeling and looking fully hydrated far into the following day.

The verdict: Charlotte Tilbury magic body cream

Delivering on its luxurious promises, Charlotte Tilbury’s new magic body cream is an indulgent treat for your skin. Hydrating and nourishing, it left me looking dewy and radiant while feeling soft and smooth. Plus, these impressive results carried over into the next day.

At £49 for 200ml, it’s a steep price to pay for a body product you’re likely to get through quite quickly. As such, I’d be more inclined to use it as a midweek pick-me-up for tired skin, rather than an everyday staple. Whether you’re a loyal Charlotte Tilbury fan (and familiar with its premium pricing) or are after a pampering body product with long-lasting results, the brand’s first body cream is a stellar addition to the magic line-up and well worth trying out – particulaly for those who love the original facial cream.

