Synonymous with luxury, Charlotte Tilbury’s products are adored by A-listers, editors and beauty fanatics alike. From its pillow talk lipstick to its coveted magic cream, the brand’s cult products are hailed as hero skincare buys.

But with their lavish price tags, a roster of budget alternatives have grown acclaim on TikTok, from Collection’s £6.99 Hollywood filter dupe to Aldi’s (yes, the supermarket) lip oil formula. But it was Revolution that arguably produced the most sought-after dupe of 2022.

Launched last May, the brand’s £10 alternative to Charlotte Tilbury’s £65-dearer cream rapidly became a TikTok-approved sensation (the tag has a huge 1.5 billion views and counting) and racked up a waiting list of more than 10,000. The dupe lived up to expectation in our head-to-head review, where we concluded that Revolution’s affordable formula is a “perfectly worthy alternative that won’t see you digging too deep into your pocket.”

Now, Revolution has unveiled its follow-up: a £10 pro miracle serum that is said to rival Charlotte Tilbury’s magic serum (£65, Charlottetilbury.com). Packed with skincare benefits, the formula features a supercharged blend of niacinamide, vitamin C, hyaluronic acid and polyglutamic to keep skin looking and feeling smooth, firm and radiant. In fact, it shares all these hero ingredients with Charlotte Tilbury’s cult buy.

Whether you’re after a much-needed radiance boost after a long winter or want a budget alternative to Charlotte Tilbury’s magic serum crystal elixir, here’s what you need to know about Revolution’s new pro miracle serum.

Revolution pro miracle serum: £10, Revolutionbeauty.com

Revolution

Though it’ll set you back just £10, Revolution’s vegan formula shares many of the same components as Charlotte Tilbury’s £65 serum and is full of skin-loving ingredients. Niacinamide helps to reduce dullness and even out your skin tone, vitamin C brightens your complexion, hyaluronic acid helps to keep skin hydrated and polyglutamic acid helps to firm and plump.

It’s designed for daily application after cleansing in both the morning and evening, it will slot seamlessly into your existing skincare regime. Perfect for giving your skin some TLC, Revolution’s serum is touted to nourish, smooth, brighten, hydrate and plump your complexion – all on a budget.

Charlotte Tilbury magic cream crystal elixir: £65, Charlottetilbury.com

Charlotte Tilbury

If you’re looking for luxury, Charlotte Tilbury’s magic serum crystal elixir is one of the brand’s bestsellers for good reason. Earning a spot in our round-up of the best anti-ageing serums, our tester praised it as “silky, lightweight and not at all oily.” Better still, it smells “divine and immediately relaxed us.”

In the hours after applying, they found their skin was soft to the touch and glowing, with significant improvement in texture. Formulated with polyglutamic acid (a hydrating hero) and replexium (Charlotte Tilbury’s peptide duo for wrinkle targeting), it promises to rejuvenate your face – and it delivered on that promise.

