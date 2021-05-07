8 best hand creams to soothe dry skin

Cold weather is never kind to hands, and after the past year of ladling hand sanitiser has our knuckles more dry and cracked than ever.

The skin on your hands often shows clear signs of ageing, as though it is delicate and exposed, it isn’t treated with the same routine of serums and oils we apply to our faces.

Many of the brands we’ve tested also make other skincare products too, and use similar ingredients for treating common issues such as loss of elasticity, fine lines and dark spots in their hand creams.

We’ve been testing formulas for your handbag, your bedside table and your bathroom sink to find those that offer the holy grail of maximum relief for dry, flaky skin and red knuckles, with minimum greasiness, tackiness or residue.

Read more:

If you don’t like the feeling of a rich cream, try a lotion instead for something more lightweight, or apply at night to wake up with beautifully soft hands.

You can trust our independent reviews. We may earn commission from some of the retailers, but we never allow this to influence selections, which are formed from real-world testing and expert advice. This revenue helps us to fund journalism across The Independent.

The best hand creams to buy in 2021:

Best overall – The Body Shop hemp hand protector: £12, Thebodyshop.com

– The Body Shop hemp hand protector: £12, Thebodyshop.com Best for natural ingredients – Skandinavisk hav hand cream: £20, Johnlewis.com

– Skandinavisk hav hand cream: £20, Johnlewis.com Best fragrance – Sol de Janeiro Brazilian touch hand cream: £15, Cultbeauty.co.uk

– Sol de Janeiro Brazilian touch hand cream: £15, Cultbeauty.co.uk Best long-lasting hand cream – Aesop resurrection aromatique hand balm: £21, Aesop.com

– Aesop resurrection aromatique hand balm: £21, Aesop.com Best lightweight hand cream – Byredo suede hand lotion: £40, Byredo.com

– Byredo suede hand lotion: £40, Byredo.com Best for anti-ageing – Margaret Dabbs intensive anti-ageing hand serum: £30, Margaretdabbs.co.uk

– Margaret Dabbs intensive anti-ageing hand serum: £30, Margaretdabbs.co.uk Best for on-the-go – Laura Mercier ambre vanille hand cream: £16, Johnlewis.com

– Laura Mercier ambre vanille hand cream: £16, Johnlewis.com Best for sensitive skin – Kiehl’s ultimate strength hand salve: £16, Kiehls.co.uk

The Body Shop hemp hand protector Best: Overall This is a very thick paste straight out of the tube but thins as it warms and absorbs very quickly. It contains hemp oil, which is highly moisturising and plumping, and rich in omegas; it has a subtly herby scent, too. The Body Shop’s hemp is grown in France and provides a natural habitat for wildlife. It is the most nourishing hand cream we’ve ever found, and deals with papery, rough or cracked skin like nothing else. Those who work with their hands will particularly appreciate its protecting and soothing effects. Buy now £ 12 , Thebodyshop.com {{#hasItems}} Price comparison {{/hasItems}} {{#items}} {{ merchant }} £{{ price }} Buy now {{/items}} {{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}} Skandinavisk hav hand cream Best for: Natural ingredients This hand cream from the scandi-chic Danish brand, is made with 99 per cent natural ingredients, including 20 per cent certified organic. It’s quite thick but melts in well and just one application lasts us for a whole day. Our favourite part is the fresh, salty, sea-spray scent, which transports us to coastal walks in freer times. Buy now £ 20 , Johnlewis.com {{#hasItems}} Price comparison {{/hasItems}} {{#items}} {{ merchant }} £{{ price }} Buy now {{/items}} {{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}} Sol de Janeiro Brazilian touch hand cream Best: Fragrance We love slathering Sol de Janeiro’s Brazilian bum bum cream over our entire bodies, so we were always going to like the brand’s hand offering. It has the same addictive, sweet, nutty scent, bringing sunny holiday vibes to the dreariest of days. It’s also non-sticky and melts into hands right away, leaving them silky and soft. Buy now £ 15 , Cultbeauty.co.uk {{#hasItems}} Price comparison {{/hasItems}} {{#items}} {{ merchant }} £{{ price }} Buy now {{/items}} {{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}} Aesop resurrection aromatique hand balm Best: Long-lasting hand cream We couldn’t write about hand creams without mentioning this cult product. It has great spread, so a little bit goes a long way, and sinks in beautifully, melting away dryness without leaving residue behind. It combines mandarin, cedar and rosemary for a citrusy, woody, herbaceous scent. Our only quibble is the aluminium tube, which can split with wear. Buy now £ 21 , Aesop.com {{#hasItems}} Price comparison {{/hasItems}} {{#items}} {{ merchant }} £{{ price }} Buy now {{/items}} {{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}} Byredo suede hand lotion Best: Lightweight hand cream This appears pricier than our other picks, but our 450ml bottle has lasted all year. It’s a lighter option in texture than some of the heavier duty creams we tested; perfect for regular use after washing your hands. It sinks in immediately so you can get on with your day, and the scent – elegant and slightly woody – lasts so long it’s almost like applying perfume. Buy now £ 40 , Space NK {{#hasItems}} Price comparison {{/hasItems}} {{#items}} {{ merchant }} £{{ price }} Buy now {{/items}} {{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}} Margaret Dabbs intensive anti-ageing hand serum Best for: Anti-ageing Margaret Dabbs specialises in hands and feet, so this isn’t just a nice-smelling cream. Like skincare for your hands, this serum radically improves the texture of skin. Ours went from rough and dry to the softest they’ve been in years, and we also saw improvement in fine lines and age spots on the backs of our hands. Keep a pot by your bed and apply at night. Buy now £ 30 , Margaretdabbs.co.uk {{#hasItems}} Price comparison {{/hasItems}} {{#items}} {{ merchant }} £{{ price }} Buy now {{/items}} {{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}} Laura Mercier ambre vanille hand cream Best for: On-the-go Buttery and hydrating but not greasy or tacky, this is a really beautifully formulated cream. Its creamy, warm, vanilla scent is gorgeous and lingers so long we’re often asked what perfume we’re wearing. We like to keep a tube in our handbag for a moment of luxury after all that alcohol-heavy sanitising. Buy now £ 16 , Johnlewis.com {{#hasItems}} Price comparison {{/hasItems}} {{#items}} {{ merchant }} £{{ price }} Buy now {{/items}} {{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}} Kiehl’s ultimate strength hand salve Best for: Sensitive skin Avocado, eucalyptus and sesame seed oils come together in this rich, deeply hydrating cream. It’s unfussy, gentle and soothing, so works for sensitive skins and conditions such as eczema, and has a very light scent, for those who don’t want a strong, perfumed experience. Buy now £ 16 , Kiehls.co.uk {{#hasItems}} Price comparison {{/hasItems}} {{#items}} {{ merchant }} £{{ price }} Buy now {{/items}} {{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}}

IndyBest product reviews are unbiased, independent advice you can trust. On some occasions, we earn revenue if you click the links and buy the products, but we never allow this to bias our coverage. The reviews are compiled through a mix of expert opinion and real-world testing.