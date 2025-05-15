Jump to content
This £13 blush is on par with Rare Beauty's £23 formula, according to a beauty expert

Lucy Smith
Beauty writer
Thursday 15 May 2025 15:21 BST
The affordable and high-end formulas look indistinguishable from one another
The affordable and high-end formulas look indistinguishable from one another (Rare Beauty/No7/iStock/The Independent)

As if Selena Gomez’s stellar voice and acting skills weren’t enough, the “bluest flame” singer proved a triple threat in 2020 when she launched her very own cosmetics brand, Rare Beauty. The products went down a treat with fans and make-up maestros alike and, in particular, saw huge success in the cream, liquid and powder blush department.

From the incredible pigments in the soft pinch formula (£24, Spacenk.com) to the lip, cheek and eye versatility of stay vulnerable (£23, Space.com), it would seem there’s nothing the 32-year-old can’t do. Then again, these products aren’t the cheapest, so when I caught wind of a potential alternative for £10 less, I had to get my hands on it – in the name of hard-hitting journalism, of course.

The product in question? No7’s velvet cloud cream-to-powder blush (£12.95, Boots.com), which launched in December 2024. From the uncanny pink casing to the same mauve and rose hues, there’s no denying No7 had a goal in mind here. But, appearances can be misleading, so I wanted to get stuck in with both formulas for a true comparison. Scroll on for my honest review.

How I tested

(Lucy Smith)

After applying foundation, concealer, cream bronze and setting powder, I proceeded to apply the No7 and Rare Beauty blushes. For context, I used each blush on a different day (versus testing side-by-side) and used a domed fluffy brush to swipe and press the product onto the apples of my cheeks. Though some people prefer to use cream blush products before a loose powder, I’ve found this method dulls the pigment, especially with my oily skin melding the two shades. As the days wore on, I paid attention to any fading (or lack thereof), patchiness or pigments sinking into pores, and noted any key discrepancies between the two formulas. Here’s how I got on.

Why you can trust IndyBest reviews

With several years of review experience spanning bronzers, mascaras and more, Lucy Smith is across all the best (and worst) beauty brands, including No7 and Rare Beauty. She’s even tested No7’s Bobbi Brown primer dupe and, in her guide to the best bronzers, described Rare Beauty’s warm wishes formula as weightless and flattering. She’s interviewed make-up artists, like Hollie Ellis and Mira Parmar, and knows her stuff when it comes to application and skin-loving ingredients.

1
Rare Beauty stay vulnerable melting blush

rare beauty stay vulnerable melting blush nearly mauve review indybest
  • Key ingredients: Moisture-boosting meadowfoam oil, vitamin E, fatty acid-rich sunflower seed oil, soothing lotus flower and waterlily extracts, antioxidant gardenia Florida fruit, blurring silica, synthetic mica for shimmer
  • Shades: Five
  • Cruelty-free and vegan: Yes, both
  • Why we love it
    • Shape of blush in compact moulds to brush
    • Quite forgiving/easy to apply as a beginner
    • Flattering and natural hue
    • Free of artificial fragrance and alcohols
  • Take note
    • Goes on a little patchy

The formula

With nourishment, skin-smoothing and skin-soothing elements, the stay vulnerable blush undoubtedly justifies its price point from an ingredients POV. Then again, I’m not sure I look to meet my skincare needs within my make-up routine, and especially not in the products that touch my cheeks alone. Of course, antioxidants and anti-inflammatories are always welcome and preferable to the alternative – comedogenic or irritating filler ingredients.

Upon swatching, the texture of the blush is creamy with a good amount of stretch, and the domed shape of the balm perfectly cradles a round make-up brush. Though, I do wonder if this allows the brand to skimp on product quantity. The outer packaging is a little cheap with a baby pink acrylic-type shell, but the mirror compact proved handy.

Performance

Rare Beauty stay vulnerable blush review indybest
I tested Gomez's stay vulnerable blush alongside my day-to-day make-up (Lucy Smith)

In practice, Rare Beauty’s stay vulnerable blush (I tested the shade ‘nearly mauve’) left the perfect amount of product onto my brush. I often err on the side of caution with cream blushes – lest I become subject to TikTok’s ‘blush blindness’ criticism– but this formula allowed me to be confident when swirling my brush into the palette. When patting it onto the arches of my cheekbones, I was quite firm in stamping it on and enjoyed a flattering rosy-pink glow as a result.

I will say that the formula proved slightly patchy on a few more textural areas of my face, so I’m not sure how it would fare on particularly dry skin. But, on the whole, the finish was healthy and natural. I’d even go as far as to say it mimicked the appearance of real flushed cheeks.

2
No7 velvet cloud cream to powder blush

rare beauty blush dupe no7 velvet cloud cream to powder blush indybest
  • Key ingredients: Sunflower seed oil, vitamin E, silica, synthetic mica, shea butter, squalane, coconut oil, soothing aloe vera, silicone
  • Shades: Three
  • Cruelty-free and vegan: Not vegan but cruelty-free, though its parent company isn't
  • Why we love it
    • Also forgiving/a beginner-friendly formula
    • Product mould mimics domed brush shape
    • Less prone to shifting on oily skin
    • Free from artificial fragrance and alcohol
  • Take note
    • Lacks moisture/slip for dryer skin types
    • Also a little patchy

The formula

As above, I don’t generally look to my make-up for first-class skincare ingredients, but I have to hand it to No7 here. For £10 less than the Rare Beauty blush, your skin can enjoy the added bonus of shea butter, squalane, coconut oil and aloe vera – and that’s on top of Gomez’s blend of vitamin E and sunflower seed oil.

Rare Beauty vs No7 blush dupe review indybest
(Left) No7 velvet cloud and (right) Rare Beauty stay vulnerable (Lucy Smith)

From a texture perspective, No7’s velvet cloud is considerably more powdery. Regarding packaging, it mimics Rare Beauty’s domed mould and oblong compact, though you will lose 0.5g of product. Side by side, the products are practically indistinguishable and it’s merely the gold (versus silver) inner that differentiates the two.

Read more: The Ordinary has relaunched its divisive SPF, so I put it to the test

Performance

Rare Beauty blush dupe No7 velvet cloud cream to powder blush review indybest
No7's cream to powder blush had a more subtle colour payoff (Lucy Smith)

After one swipe of No7’s velvet cloud blush I couldn’t see much pigment on my cheeks but, after being a bit firmer with my make-up brush in the compact, I was able to create a gentle sweep of colour across my cheekbones. Just like Rare Beauty’s version, this more affordable blush also applied with a slight patchiness that required a fair amount of blending.

No7’s formula doesn’t have as much stretch or creaminess as the stay vulnerable blush, but that’s not necessarily a bad thing. As the day wore on, my blush stayed put (without a powder touch-up) and wasn’t separated by the midday shine I’m normally prone to. In short, for normal to oily skin types, No7’s cream blush created the same just-pinched pop of colour as its high-end counterpart.

It’s worth noting that, while the extra hydrating ingredients in No7’s iteration make it seem like a better suit to dryer complexions, the less creamy feel could counteract these effects. I personally have skin that falls on the oilier side, so I don’t have any dehydration or flakiness to test with. So, if in doubt, I’d recommend giving it a swatch in your local Boots.

The verdict: Rare Beauty vs No7 blush

While these two formulas may sit at opposite ends of the price spectrum, the results after using each were somewhat more closely aligned. Though the Rare Beauty stay vulnerable blush had a creamier texture, No7’s velvet cloud created a similar finish, albeit with a more powdery consistency. What’s more, the cheaper of the two boasted extra skin nourishment and almost indistinguishable packaging. Overall, if you’re in a money bind, I don’t see why you wouldn’t look to No7’s more affordable alternative.

