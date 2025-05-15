1Rare Beauty stay vulnerable melting blush
- Key ingredients: Moisture-boosting meadowfoam oil, vitamin E, fatty acid-rich sunflower seed oil, soothing lotus flower and waterlily extracts, antioxidant gardenia Florida fruit, blurring silica, synthetic mica for shimmer
- Shades: Five
- Cruelty-free and vegan: Yes, both
- Why we love it
- Shape of blush in compact moulds to brush
- Quite forgiving/easy to apply as a beginner
- Flattering and natural hue
- Free of artificial fragrance and alcohols
- Take note
- Goes on a little patchy
The formula
With nourishment, skin-smoothing and skin-soothing elements, the stay vulnerable blush undoubtedly justifies its price point from an ingredients POV. Then again, I’m not sure I look to meet my skincare needs within my make-up routine, and especially not in the products that touch my cheeks alone. Of course, antioxidants and anti-inflammatories are always welcome and preferable to the alternative – comedogenic or irritating filler ingredients.
Upon swatching, the texture of the blush is creamy with a good amount of stretch, and the domed shape of the balm perfectly cradles a round make-up brush. Though, I do wonder if this allows the brand to skimp on product quantity. The outer packaging is a little cheap with a baby pink acrylic-type shell, but the mirror compact proved handy.
Performance
In practice, Rare Beauty’s stay vulnerable blush (I tested the shade ‘nearly mauve’) left the perfect amount of product onto my brush. I often err on the side of caution with cream blushes – lest I become subject to TikTok’s ‘blush blindness’ criticism– but this formula allowed me to be confident when swirling my brush into the palette. When patting it onto the arches of my cheekbones, I was quite firm in stamping it on and enjoyed a flattering rosy-pink glow as a result.
I will say that the formula proved slightly patchy on a few more textural areas of my face, so I’m not sure how it would fare on particularly dry skin. But, on the whole, the finish was healthy and natural. I’d even go as far as to say it mimicked the appearance of real flushed cheeks.