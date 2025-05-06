Sign up to our free weekly newsletter for insider tips and product reviews from our shopping experts Sign up for our free IndyBest email Sign up for our free IndyBest email Email * SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our Privacy notice

If you’re a haircare fanatic, you’ll know that Olaplex makes some of the best products on the market. Whether it’s the pre-shampoo No.3 treatment (£19.50, Amazon.co.uk) or the cult No.7 bonding oil (£22.40, Amazon.co.uk), everything I’ve tested from the brand has transformative results – it’s no surprise Kim Kardashian and Margot Robbie are fans.

Now, less than three months since the launch of Olaplex’s No.0.5 scalp longevity treatment (£41, Sephora.co.uk), the brand has treated us to two more 2025 releases designed for fine hair. The new drops are variations on the existing No. 4 and 5 shampoo and conditioner (£56 for both, Cultbeauty.co.uk), swapping heavier conditioning ingredients like amodimethicone (a type of silicone) for lighter alternatives such as behentrimonium chloride (derived from rapeseed).

I wanted to see how this change, alongside more than 50 other ingredient modifications, impacted the feel and appearance of fine hair. As one of the first people to get my hands on the new fine bond maintenance formulas (£30 each, Olaplex.com), I did just that. Scroll on for my first impressions after several weeks of hair washing.

How I tested

I got my hands on the all-new fine hair formulas ahead of their 1 May launch ( Lucy Smith )

After receiving Olaplex’s new formulas, I immediately got to work using the fine hair-specific shampoo and conditioner. I solely used these products on wash days for several weeks and made sure to rinse and repeat at the shampoo stage. As I do in my usual conditioning routine, I then left the No. 5 fine bond maintenance conditioner on my hair for two to three minutes to do its thing while combing through any tangles in the shower. I then rinsed and blow-dried as normal.

Why you can trust IndyBest reviews

In addition to heading up The Independent’s guide to the very best shampoo and conditioners, I’ve reviewed dozens of hair wash formulas, including those by Monday and The Ordinary. I’ve also covered Olaplex’s blow-dry mist and the top deals on the brand’s bestselling No. 3 hair perfector. I have plenty of know-how when it comes to key ingredients and have interviewed a variety of trichologists and expert hair stylists in my years as a beauty journalist.