1Olaplex no.4 fine bond maintenance shampoo
- Size: 250ml
- Key ingredients: Pro-vitamin B5, quinoa protein, hyaluronic acid, bis-aminopropyl diglycol dimaleate, glycerin, coconut oil-derived cleansers, fragrance
- Vegan and cruelty-free: Yes
- Why we love it
- Lathers well
- Smells like an old fashioned sweet shop
- Boosts volume
- Take note
- Takes a little patience to rinse out
Formula
Compared to its universal no.4 predecessor, Olaplex’s new no.4 shampoo for fine hair takes a gentler approach to cleansing. For instance, the new formula removes silicones to prevent weighing down strands and uses surfactants that are less likely to strip away natural moisture, like the sodium laurel sulphate used in the original product. The new iteration does away with the heaviness of avocado and grape seed oils, swapping these for more lightweight nourishment using apricot oil, which also works to strengthen. The formula is also designed to thicken your hair with a combination of agents that coat the hair shaft, including sclerotium gum, an addition to the formula, which acts as a body-building, flexible and volumising film. The no.4 fine iteration boasts the same candy-sweet scent as the original and appears identical.
Performance
I was pleased to report the same reliable lather I’ve grown used to with Olaplex and though it takes a little graft to rinse it out of the hair, it easily tackles oily roots and build-up. I’d argue that you can feel the formula working to thicken the hair as you massage it into the scalp, with the texture of the hair and bubbles at this stage akin to a chalky texturising spray.
After blow-drying, my hair felt fresh, soft and clean. I was also surprised at how well the thickening agent worked, as my roots appeared lifted and my entire head of hair noticeably fuller even after just one wash. After consistent use, these effects only amplified, and I found that the thickness of my hair pretty much doubled in a matter of weeks.