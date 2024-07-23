Sign up to our free weekly newsletter for insider tips and product reviews from our shopping experts Sign up for our free IndyBest email SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy

Olaplex is one of the biggest haircare brands in the industry and, as a beauty writer, I consider myself pretty well-versed in the brand’s best-selling bond maintenance collection. However, there’s one product I wasn’t aware of until I had it styled in my hair at celebrity-loved salon Samantha Cusick London, and that’s the volumising blow dry mist (£28, Lookfantastic.com). I’m not quite sure how I’d missed this hero product – perhaps because it isn’t part of the signature numbers one through nine products – but, regardless, I’m thrilled to have it on my radar now.

If you’re not familiar with Samantha Cusick and her trio of London salons, the professional hair stylist tends to the locks of TikTok’s @summerfox____ and @glambyflo, as well as YouTube OGs Tanya Burr and Zoe Sugg. Cusick has been in the industry for around 20 years, starting her career as a hairdresser at just 17 and, as of this month, has been nominated for as many as six industry awards as well as working with product brand Authentic Beauty Concept as a stylist advocate.

Earlier this month, I visited Cusick’s Liverpool street salon – Stā Studios – for an appointment with senior stylist Raine Gannon. It was a routine cut and blow-dry, but the star of the show (aside from Gannon’s expertise) was the Olaplex volumising mist used on my hair pre-styling. Keep reading to hear my thoughts.

How I tested the Olaplex volumising blow dry mist

open image in gallery Gannon rough dried my hair with the mist distributed throughout my hair, before curling it into a loose wave ( The Independent )

My stylist misted the Olaplex volumiser into my hair while damp, brushing it through with a Wet brush (£9.09, Lookfantastic.com) before styling. Gannon didn’t use an excessive amount of the product and followed wth Authentic Beauty Concept’s airy texture spray after curling. After I left the salon, I kept watch to see how long my curls lasted and whether my light and airy-feeling roots fell flat throughout the evening – the ultimate test of the product’s staying power.