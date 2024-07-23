Olaplex volumising blow dry mist
- Size: 150ml
- Key ingredients: Humidity-proofing pea peptides, Olaplex-patented bis-aminopropyl diglycol dimaleate to reduce the appearance of damage, and jackfruit for a stronger-to-the-touch feel
- Fragranced?: Yes
- Cruelty-free?: Yes
- Why we love it
- Doesn’t weigh the hair down
- Added moisture doesn’t prevent curls from holding
- Take note
- Didn’t tame flyaways as much as I’d have like
Misted into my hair – a fine mist, I might add – before my stylist rough dried and then curled my hair, the Olaplex volumising blow dry mist has got to be one of the most barely-there feeling products I’ve had in my hair for quite some time. It doesn’t leave hair feeling crunchy, nor does its added moisture promote curl droppage. And, of course, it has that wonderful Olaplex smell.
Read more: How does Aldi’s £11.50 bonded haircare compare with Olaplex’s £78 range?
For Olaplex, the 150ml size is quite generous – when you compare to the best-selling No.3 (£28, Lookfantastic.com) – and, an added bonus, the volumising mist promises to work on second-day hair too, for a bit of oomph between wash days.
It does claim to be suitable for all hair types, but as someone with type 2A hair (which is nowhere near the tight coils end of the hair spectrum), I suppose the jury’s still out on that one.