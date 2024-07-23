Jump to content
UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSupport Now
Independent
US election
Support Now
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

A professional hair stylist used this Olaplex mist on my hair and I can’t get enough

Weightless glossy locks, incoming

Sponsored by
Lucy Smith
Beauty writer
Tuesday 23 July 2024 15:24 BST
It gave my roots volume and made my mid-lengths and ends glossy (Lucy Smith)
It gave my roots volume and made my mid-lengths and ends glossy (Lucy Smith) (Olaplex/Theindependent)

Olaplex is one of the biggest haircare brands in the industry and, as a beauty writer, I consider myself pretty well-versed in the brand’s best-selling bond maintenance collection. However, there’s one product I wasn’t aware of until I had it styled in my hair at celebrity-loved salon Samantha Cusick London, and that’s the volumising blow dry mist (£28, Lookfantastic.com). I’m not quite sure how I’d missed this hero product – perhaps because it isn’t part of the signature numbers one through nine products – but, regardless, I’m thrilled to have it on my radar now.

If you’re not familiar with Samantha Cusick and her trio of London salons, the professional hair stylist tends to the locks of TikTok’s @summerfox____ and @glambyflo, as well as YouTube OGs Tanya Burr and Zoe Sugg. Cusick has been in the industry for around 20 years, starting her career as a hairdresser at just 17 and, as of this month, has been nominated for as many as six industry awards as well as working with product brand Authentic Beauty Concept as a stylist advocate.

Earlier this month, I visited Cusick’s Liverpool street salon – Stā Studios – for an appointment with senior stylist Raine Gannon. It was a routine cut and blow-dry, but the star of the show (aside from Gannon’s expertise) was the Olaplex volumising mist used on my hair pre-styling. Keep reading to hear my thoughts.

Related stories

How I tested the Olaplex volumising blow dry mist

Gannon rough dried my hair with the mist distributed throughout my hair, before curling it into a loose wave
Gannon rough dried my hair with the mist distributed throughout my hair, before curling it into a loose wave (The Independent)

My stylist misted the Olaplex volumiser into my hair while damp, brushing it through with a Wet brush (£9.09, Lookfantastic.com) before styling. Gannon didn’t use an excessive amount of the product and followed wth Authentic Beauty Concept’s airy texture spray after curling. After I left the salon, I kept watch to see how long my curls lasted and whether my light and airy-feeling roots fell flat throughout the evening – the ultimate test of the product’s staying power.

Olaplex volumising blow dry mist

Olaplex volumizing blow dry mist hair stylist recommends Indybest
  • Size: 150ml
  • Key ingredients: Humidity-proofing pea peptides, Olaplex-patented bis-aminopropyl diglycol dimaleate to reduce the appearance of damage, and jackfruit for a stronger-to-the-touch feel
  • Fragranced?: Yes
  • Cruelty-free?: Yes
  • Why we love it
    • Doesn’t weigh the hair down
    • Added moisture doesn’t prevent curls from holding
  • Take note
    • Didn’t tame flyaways as much as I’d have like

Misted into my hair – a fine mist, I might add – before my stylist rough dried and then curled my hair, the Olaplex volumising blow dry mist has got to be one of the most barely-there feeling products I’ve had in my hair for quite some time. It doesn’t leave hair feeling crunchy, nor does its added moisture promote curl droppage. And, of course, it has that wonderful Olaplex smell.

Read more: How does Aldi’s £11.50 bonded haircare compare with Olaplex’s £78 range?

For Olaplex, the 150ml size is quite generous – when you compare to the best-selling No.3 (£28, Lookfantastic.com) – and, an added bonus, the volumising mist promises to work on second-day hair too, for a bit of oomph between wash days.

It does claim to be suitable for all hair types, but as someone with type 2A hair (which is nowhere near the tight coils end of the hair spectrum), I suppose the jury’s still out on that one.

  1.  £28 from Lookfantastic.com
Prices may vary
Back to top

The verdict: Olaplex volumizing blow dry mist

As someone who struggles to keep a curling-tong curl in my hair on day two (when the hair is at its dryest), I was genuinely impressed with the staying power granted by Olaplex’s volumizing mist. Even by around 11pm (my hair was styled at 6pm), I had remaining waves throughout my hair and, I might add, this is after a two-hour commute on a sweaty London train. From the texture to the hold and, of course, the signature Olaplex scent, I’ve been thoroughly impressed with this product. Olaplex, you’ve done it again.

Looking for more hair tips? We think this heatless curler kit is the key to low maintenance wavy locks

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in