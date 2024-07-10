Ghd duet blow dry
- Best: Ghd duet hair dryer brush
- Temperature: 120C
- What’s included: Heat resistant bag and cleaning brush
- Why we love it
- Speedy results
- Lightweight
- Our wet hair didn’t sizzle
- Noticeably less frizz
- Bristles didn’t snag on our hair
- Take note
- It’s a large tool
- Expensive
- We recommend still using a heat protectant just to be on the safe side
The tool itself is quite big with a large round head and fuss-free design with nothing more than just the on and off switch and power cord to note. When I initially turned it on, it was as loud as a regular hair dryer, but the airflow sounded softer thanks to the heat-air Xchange technology. I had to wait around 10 seconds for the two beeps to tell me that it had heated up and was ready to start styling.
I always use heat protection when I style my hair, and I wouldn’t recommend anything different with this tool, despite the promise that it will take your hair from wet to dry with no heat damage, why take the risk? The one I opted for was also by ghd, which has a volumizing element on top of protecting my strands against the heat of the brush.
My first impression was that the soft, plastic bristles didn’t catch on my hair, even when it was wet. The tool itself wasn’t heavy to hold, and I found it easy to guide through my strands, twisting and turning the brush to create movement and enhance the natural volume of my hair. I don’t dry my hair when it’s sopping wet, so I allowed it to dry about 20 per cent before I started styling, but I noticed that any dampness had disappeared after just a few strokes, and, in its place, I was left with smooth, shiny and frizz-free strands – impressive on my naturally wavy hair.
Compared to other hot brushes I’ve used, it didn’t scorch my hair and I was relieved not to hear the dreaded sizzle that I used to get when I’d accidentally start straightening my hair before it was completely dry. Instead, it felt like it was gently drying and styling, even though it only took around seven minutes to get around my entire head which is a vast improvement over my normal blow-dry time. Even better, the lack of frizz was noticeable and on top of that, my hair looked voluminous and peppy.
Once finished with my super speedy blow dry, my hair felt soft – similar to that in-salon feeling that always makes my heart sing. One thing that took me by surprise was that when you flick the switch off (which I accidentally did a couple of times whilst I was styling) the air runs through for a few seconds before it switches off, and that air sounds a lot like a plane taking off.
It’s a pricey investment at nearly £400, but thanks to its genuinely groundbreaking technology and impressive results I saw that matched the promises of more volume, no frizz and more shine, I think it’s worth the investment.