In the words of Fleabag: “hair is everything”. It’s the difference between a good day and a bad day, how confident we feel and whether our outfit sings or whimpers. With that in mind, a good blow dry can be make or break.

Whatever your hair type, heading to the salon and having a professional work their magic on your strands to produce the hairstyle of your dreams is unmatched – and is incredibly difficult to recreate at home, especially if, like me, you find the gymnastics of manoeuvring a round brush and hairdryer challenging. But thankfully, brands are constantly innovating so creating the ultimate blowout at home without damaging your hair is easier and quicker than ever before.

One such brand that’s at the forefront of this innovation is ghd. Legendary in the world of hair, this signature brand is most famous for its hair straighteners and in 2022 launched the first-ever version that could be used on wet hair without leading to breakage and damage. Now, it has released its next pioneering invention: the duet blow dry.

The first ever two-in-one hair dryer brush promises to take all hair types from wet to blow-dried without any heat damage thanks to heat-air Xchange technology which uses airflow to heat the barrel and create a salon-worthy blowout. Sounds pretty good, but does it work? I was lucky enough to get my hands on the tool a couple of weeks before launch to put it to the test.

How I tested

open image in gallery It took me around seven minutes to get around my entire head while testing the duet blow dry ( Olivia Perl )

The first thing to note is I have quite a lot of fine, wavy hair that sits around two inches below my shoulders and tends to get quite frizzy when blow-dried. Over the course of two weeks, I used the duet blow dry after washing my hair instead of letting it dry naturally or blow drying with a regular hair dryer and round brush.

Each time I only used the ghd volumizing cream (£18.95, Lookfantastic.com) as a heat protectant and used the same shampoo and conditioner on wash day. When using the tool, I was looking out for how it felt on my hair, how it dried, how my hair felt afterwards and whether it gave me that salon blowout at home.