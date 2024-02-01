Sign up to our free weekly newsletter for insider tips and product reviews from our shopping experts Sign up for our free IndyBest email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Hair hot tool fans are sure to be excited today as Ghd has just unveiled a brand new styler, the Ghd chronos. Said to be three times faster, twice as frizz reducing and able to offer triple the amount of breakage protection compared to the Ghd original, its marketing claims are certainly bold. But does it really deliver?

Three of our beauty buff testers took on the task of finding out, playing around with the latest launch to see whether it left them with a poker-straight hairstyle or chic curls as promised and, while we won’t give too much away here, it seems the results speak for themselves.

So what makes this straightener different to the others in Ghd’s roster? Using a patented motion-response technology, the chronos is said to identify exactly how you’re styling your hair so it can keep the temperature consistently at 185 degrees for every stroke. This temperature is thought to be the least damaging for strands while still delivering a highly styled result, so keeping it consistent is key to achieving a sharp, sleek finish without worry of heat damage.

Plus, the chronos also comes with ultra-gloss plates, which are said to allow the styler to smooth over strands without any tugging. This not only makes the styling more seamless, but it should take a lot less time, too.

Putting the chronos to the test was our fashion and beauty editor, Lauren Cunningham – who has long, thick, wavy hair – beauty journalist Vanese Maddix – who has coily 4C hair – and beauty journalist Emma-Jade Stoddard, whose hair is fine, fragile and prone to breakage. So, keep scrolling to see how it fared for these different hair types.

How we tested the GHD Chronos:

Here at IndyBest, we’re always one of the first to try new products, and the Ghd chronos was no exception. All three of our testers tried out the new hot tool two weeks before it launched on 1 February to see how well it straightened, smoothed and curled their locks.

Covering three different hair types, we wanted to see exactly how the styler performs for different people, and the results are pretty impressive. Keep reading to see exactly how it fared.