Ghd chronos - Lauren’s review
- Plate material: Ceramic
- Variable temperature control: No
- Why we love it
- Very easy to use
- Fast working
- Take note
- No heat protection mat or accessories
Any new hair tool from Ghd is sure to garner a lot of attention. After all, it’s been the go-to hair styling brand for many, for more than 20 years. But extravagant marketing claims and stats sometimes make me suspicious, so I couldn’t wait to give the Ghd chronos a go for myself to truly see whether it held up.
On first impressions, it’s pretty sleek and stylish. Having only one button, it’s incredibly easy to use so even beginners can’t go too far wrong, and I love the fact that you can’t adjust the temperature yourself, so there’s little risk of scorching your strands. It also heats up within 30 seconds, so no time is wasted when you want to get ready in a flash.
To prep my hair for the heat, I used the Ghd bodyguard heat protecting spray (£17.88, Amazon.co.uk) and grabbed the Ghd all-rounder paddle hairbrush (£21.25, Amazon.co.uk) to help guide the chronos over my strands and got to work with straightening. To my surprise, it was almost effortless. The tool is lightweight, gently glides with no pulling or tugging, and my hair did look sleek and shiny after just one stroke.
While I can’t confirm it made my hair look exactly 85 per cent shinier or worked three times as fast as my normal hot tool, it was incredibly quick. I only needed to use one stroke per section and I loved the smooth, healthy looking final result, which lasted all day with no kinks coming through whatsoever. So, if you’re searching for a new styler, I would definitely encourage you to give this one a go, although at close to £300 it is quite the investment.