Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe now
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

The Independent's journalism is supported by our readers. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission. Why trust us?

Ghd’s launched its first new straightener in six years – but does it live up to the hype?

We put it to the test on three different hair types

Lauren Cunningham,Vanese Maddix,Emma-Jade Stoddart
Thursday 01 February 2024 10:38
<p>We put the new styling tool to the test on fine, thick and coily hair types to see if it’s worth investing in </p>

We put the new styling tool to the test on fine, thick and coily hair types to see if it’s worth investing in

(The Independent)

Hair hot tool fans are sure to be excited today as Ghd has just unveiled a brand new styler, the Ghd chronos. Said to be three times faster, twice as frizz reducing and able to offer triple the amount of breakage protection compared to the Ghd original, its marketing claims are certainly bold. But does it really deliver?

Three of our beauty buff testers took on the task of finding out, playing around with the latest launch to see whether it left them with a poker-straight hairstyle or chic curls as promised and, while we won’t give too much away here, it seems the results speak for themselves.

So what makes this straightener different to the others in Ghd’s roster? Using a patented motion-response technology, the chronos is said to identify exactly how you’re styling your hair so it can keep the temperature consistently at 185 degrees for every stroke. This temperature is thought to be the least damaging for strands while still delivering a highly styled result, so keeping it consistent is key to achieving a sharp, sleek finish without worry of heat damage.

Plus, the chronos also comes with ultra-gloss plates, which are said to allow the styler to smooth over strands without any tugging. This not only makes the styling more seamless, but it should take a lot less time, too.

Putting the chronos to the test was our fashion and beauty editor, Lauren Cunningham – who has long, thick, wavy hair – beauty journalist Vanese Maddix – who has coily 4C hair – and beauty journalist Emma-Jade Stoddard, whose hair is fine, fragile and prone to breakage. So, keep scrolling to see how it fared for these different hair types.

Related stories

10 best hair dryers for beautiful blow-dries, sleek straight styles and big, bouncy curls
The haircare products I’m using to achieve healthy, shiny locks in 2024
12 best hair straighteners, tried and tested for every hair type and budget
8 best hot brushes for every hair style: From poker-straight looks to bouncy blow-dries
Dyson airwrap review: We tested the new hair styler to see if it’s as good as the original

How we tested the GHD Chronos:

Here at IndyBest, we’re always one of the first to try new products, and the Ghd chronos was no exception

(Lauren Cunningham)

Here at IndyBest, we’re always one of the first to try new products, and the Ghd chronos was no exception. All three of our testers tried out the new hot tool two weeks before it launched on 1 February to see how well it straightened, smoothed and curled their locks.

Covering three different hair types, we wanted to see exactly how the styler performs for different people, and the results are pretty impressive. Keep reading to see exactly how it fared.

Ghd chronos - Lauren’s review

Lauren Cunningham-ghd-chronos-indybest
  • Plate material: Ceramic
  • Variable temperature control: No
  • Why we love it
    • Very easy to use
    • Fast working
  • Take note
    • No heat protection mat or accessories

Any new hair tool from Ghd is sure to garner a lot of attention. After all, it’s been the go-to hair styling brand for many, for more than 20 years. But extravagant marketing claims and stats sometimes make me suspicious, so I couldn’t wait to give the Ghd chronos a go for myself to truly see whether it held up.

On first impressions, it’s pretty sleek and stylish. Having only one button, it’s incredibly easy to use so even beginners can’t go too far wrong, and I love the fact that you can’t adjust the temperature yourself, so there’s little risk of scorching your strands. It also heats up within 30 seconds, so no time is wasted when you want to get ready in a flash.

To prep my hair for the heat, I used the Ghd bodyguard heat protecting spray (£17.88, Amazon.co.uk) and grabbed the Ghd all-rounder paddle hairbrush (£21.25, Amazon.co.uk) to help guide the chronos over my strands and got to work with straightening. To my surprise, it was almost effortless. The tool is lightweight, gently glides with no pulling or tugging, and my hair did look sleek and shiny after just one stroke.

While I can’t confirm it made my hair look exactly 85 per cent shinier or worked three times as fast as my normal hot tool, it was incredibly quick. I only needed to use one stroke per section and I loved the smooth, healthy looking final result, which lasted all day with no kinks coming through whatsoever. So, if you’re searching for a new styler, I would definitely encourage you to give this one a go, although at close to £300 it is quite the investment.

  1. £289 from Ghdhair.com
Prices may vary
Back to top

Ghd chronos - Vanese’s review

Vanese Maddix--ghd-chronos-indybest
  • Why we love it
    • Speedy heat up time
    • Very lightweight
  • Take note
    • Only heats to 185 degrees
    • Hard to get to the root

I’m pretty selective when it comes to the hair styling tools I use on my 4C hair. It’s taken me years to get comfortable styling my natural hair, although there is the odd occasion when I’ll straighten it myself, so for those times I like to have a good pair of straighteners on hand. I was excited to try out Ghd’s latest innovation, the chronos, which claims to offer three times faster styling for one-stroke results that last 24 hours.

Right off the bat, I love that the straighteners heat up in 30 seconds, which is one of the fastest heat-up times I’ve seen from a hair tool. The straightener in itself is super lightweight, which meant I didn’t have to take any breaks due to arm aches – something I’ve had with other tools in the past. I separated my hair into two and made my way through small sections. I found that each piece straightened nicely in just one stroke, however, I did need to pass through the hair more than once to get it sleeker.

Interestingly, the straightener is at a constant temperature of 185 degrees in comparison to other stylers which often have several temperature settings to choose from. Typically I tend to opt for a temperature of 200 degrees, which leaves each section much straighter and usually without much leftover frizz. Due to the plate size, I wasn’t able to straighten the roots of my hair, which left quite a noticeable frizz. So, next time I’ll use the chronos alongside a mini styler so that I can get a better precision on the roots and stop any frizzing.

Overall, the Ghd chronos wasn’t a one-stroke wonder for me, but it glided easily through my hair, left it with a noticeable shine and left me with the desire to pick it up more frequently and become a pro at straightening my hair.

  1. £289 from Ghdhair.com
Prices may vary
Back to top

Ghd chronos - Emma Jade’s review

Emma-Jade Stoddart-ghd-chronos-indybest
  • Why we love it
    • Smaller and lighter than other ghd models
    • Great for beachy curls
    • Was kind on my fragile hair
  • Take note
    • More expensive than ghd’s other stylers

Because my hair is fine, fragile and prone to breakage, I try to limit my use of heat styling tools. But on the rare occasion when I do decide to switch up my look, I like to reach for a tool that promises minimal damage with the latest tech. Enter: the Ghd chronos professional styler.

The brand’s latest styler, the chronos, uses clever ‘predictive HD motion-responsive technology’ to provide a personalised experience – adjusting to both hair type and styling motion for superior results. What this means is that damage is minimised and hair is styled in record-time, without the need to go over the same section again, and again.

Truly a godsend for my delicate hair, I fell in love with the chronos from first use. Easy to handle with its lightweight design, I got to grips with using the tool in a matter of seconds. And as the brand claims, the styler – which features a rounded barrel-shape – can create straight, smooth looks as well as bouncy curls and beachy waves. Opting for the latter, I twisted a section of hair around the tool before rotating it a full turn and gliding it down the length of my hair. Alternating directions (the pro’s top tip for achieving a beachy look), it took just five minutes to style my whole head.

The results? Voluminous waves that looked seriously shiny. And, while I’ve tried and been impressed by the ghd platinum+ (£239, ghdhair.com) and ghd gold (£189, ghdhair.com), it’s the chronos I’ll be turning to for the foreseeable. Eight hours after styling, my waves were still intact with heaps of volume – I’m impressed!

  1. £289 from ghdhair.com
Prices may vary
Back to top

The verdict: Ghd chronos

Our three testers had a lot of thoughts to share on the new Ghd chronos. They all loved the simplicity of the styler, sharing how easy it was to operate and how they were impressed by the quick heat-up time. Lauren and Emma-Jade both loved how quickly it smoothed, straightened and curled their strands, although Vanese found it wasn’t quite the “one-stroke wonder” she was hoping for.

All testers, however, found it left their strands noticeably more shiny and the long-lasting results were incredibly impressive. So, if you’re in the market for a new hair tool, the Ghd chronos is certainly one we’d recommend.

Buy now

For more tips and tricks for getting those locks lucious check out our round up of the best hair straightners of 2024

Voucher Codes

TUI Discount Code
£100 off all bookings over £1000 - TUI discount code
ASOS Discount Code
20% off everything in the app - ASOS discount code
Travelodge Discount Code
5% off all bookings with this Travelodge discount code
The Body Shop Discount Code
20% off everything with The Body Shop discount code
The Perfume Shop Discount Code
15% of all orders with The Perfume Shop birthday discount
Domino's Voucher Code
Get 40% off mains, sides, and desserts - Domino's voucher code

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in