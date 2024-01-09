Sign up to our free weekly newsletter for insider tips and product reviews from our shopping experts Sign up for our free IndyBest email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

The new year brings with it a whole host of good intentions, from eating a bit more healthily to exercising more often, and my own list of 2024 resolutions is incredibly long. Of course, all the popular picks are on there, including spending less money and walking up the stairs rather than taking the escalator, but I’ve added beauty-focused actions as well.

This is the year I vow to always have my nails looking nice, finish products I love before swapping them out for something new, and stick to body brushing, the results of which I’ll be sure to share soon.

At the top of these beauty-themed resolutions is a new-found focus on having healthy, shiny hair. After months of seeing people show off their silky, smooth locks on social media, praising one hair oil or another as their saviour, it’s time I try these techniques for myself. Whether it’s twice-weekly hair masks, more regular trims, rosemary oil or even sticking a filter on my shower to combat harsh London water, I’m firmly set on making this new-year goal stick.

To make sure I’m well equipped to succeed, I’ve sought out the best products that promise to boost hair health in every way. Keep reading to see the selection I’m adding to my bathroom shelf.

Straand the crown cleanse concentrated anti-dandruff prebiotic shampoo: £20, Sephora.co.uk

There was a buzz around prebiotic skincare last year, but the health-focused ingredient has now made its way into haircare, and it’s certainly caught my attention. This Aussie-based brand claims its shampoo will boost the scalp microbiome while removing sebum, product build-up and dead skin, leaving you with soft, silky hair without any itchiness. There’s also a matching conditioner, and best believe both are already in my shower.

Color Wow dream coat supernatural spray: Was £27, now £23, Amazon.co.uk

Color Wow’s dream coat was certainly marked as a must-have last year on social media. Beloved by a whole host of celebrities, including Kim Kardashian, it claims to make hair near waterproof, reducing frizz caused by moisture, and extending the longevity of blow-dries. What many people don’t know is it’s also a heat protector, and we all know by now that heat is one of the biggest causes of damage.

Hello Klean shower filter: £65, Cultbeauty.co.uk

If you live in a hard-water area (with high levels of calcium and magnesium compounds leading to limescale), your hair-washing routine could probably benefit from a shower filter, such as this one. Hello Klean’s handy attachment should screw into any standard shower head and claims to reduce 90 per cent of chlorine, hard minerals and impurities. It’s at the top of my wishlist.

K18 biomimetic hairscience leave-in molecular repair hair mask: £30, Amazon.co.uk

I’ve already tested this hair mask and noted a visible reduction in breakage after just one use. But, as is the life of a beauty editor, I quickly moved on to the next product to test without giving it enough time to truly work its magic. So, on the list it goes, to see how wonderful the long-term results will be.

Centred en-route scalp oil: £36, Sephora.co.uk

Experts say that the key to healthy hair is a healthy scalp, so, a flake-free, clear and cleansed head is a must for me this year. Blending 11 oils, including rosemary, peppermint and tea tree, along with salicylic acid, this hair oil not only nourishes the skin on the scalp but lifts away dry and dead patches, so new hair can grow freely.

Davines nounou nourishing repair mask: £10.50, Cultbeauty.co.uk

I have plenty of hair masks and do try to use one at least once a week already, which does make a big difference to the softness of my strands, but I’m yet to use this Davines formula. Made with olive butter, jojoba oil, cherry oil and rhizobian gum, it boasts a rather impressive list of hydrating ingredients that I can’t wait to get my hands on.

Ghd duet 2-in-1 hot air styler: Was £379, now £322.15, Lookfantastic.com

While heat styling isn’t going to aid hair health, it can be a really fun way to experiment with styles and textures, and this ghd two-in-one styler takes you from wet to dry (and styled) in minutes. Ever since Lucy Partington dubbed it as a gamechanger, I’ve been desperate to try it, so it has earned itself a spot on this list.

Beauty Pie super healthy hair oil: From £15, Beautypie.com

Hair oils are a must for achieving silky, smooth locks. Although the Kérastase option is my long-time favourite, one look at this Beauty Pie oil’s ingredients list and I think I could be swayed. Macadamia, peach kernel, rosehip, jojoba, wheat germ, olive and rice oils are just a handful of the superfoods included, promising a huge boost of nutrients.

Gisou honey infused leave-in conditioner: £26, Cultbeauty.co.uk

Gisou has launched a pop-up in Harrods and is releasing a new line of hair perfume. Naturally, the brand’s leave-in conditioner is high on my mind, helping to hydrate, smooth and detangle while protecting strands from breakage and even pollution. Plus, an easy throw-on-and-go product will always be among my favourites.

Moroccanoil intense hydrating mask: £27.85, Amazon.co.uk

Yes, I already have a hair mask on this list, but when using them twice a week, I’m bound to need a couple of options. This Moroccanoil is already one of my favourites. Thanks to its blend of fatty acids and vitamin E, it was dubbed best for thick hair in my guide to the best hair masks. Plus, it’s sure to work wonders on softening straggly ends.

Looking for a skincare cop? Take a look at our guide to the best night creams