Sign up to our free weekly newsletter for insider tips and product reviews from our shopping experts Sign up for our free IndyBest email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

IndyBest email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Hair oil is an often unsung haircare hero. Those who are aware of its strand-smoothing powers will need no tempting to run it through their locks, while others yet to hear about its benefits may take a little more convincing.

The main cause of concern for those hesitant about hair oil seems to be an aversion to adding extra grease. After all, who wants to ruin a beautiful blow-dry by adding excess oil or emphasising shiny roots?

But allow me to explain that this certainly isn’t the case, so long as you use it correctly. A great hair oil, like my favourite Kérastase’s elixir ultime, should actually help to fight frizz, add shine and help battle breakage, not exacerbate oil.

As a top tip, on dry hair, apply one pump at a time, then warm it up in your hands and gently smooth product through from the mid-length to ends. Depending on thickness and length, you may need a bit more, but always err on the side of caution and avoid the roots and scalp.

Tempted to try? Just keep reading below to see why this particular hair oil is my top pick and was even named our IndyBest best buy.

Read more: Sign up to our money-saving deals newsletter

Kérastase elixir ultime hair oil: Was £45.80, now £34.10, Amazon.co.uk

(Amazon)

It’s always exciting to see an IndyBest best buy on sale, especially one I’ve tested and loved myself. So, a saving of over 25 per cent is certainly not to be missed on this reduced-price beauty pick, which was named best overall in our best hair oils review round-up. Not only does the gorgeous golden packaging add a little luxury to an everyday routine, but this product really does work to tame my often-unruly mane. And it’s suitable for all hair types, too – coily and curly girls, rejoice.

Hero ingredients include amla extract, camellia and argan oil, which all help to strengthen strands, stimulate hair growth and even prevent dust and dirt from sticking, meaning your hair will look shinier and healthier. It’s also lightweight, so you would need to add a rather hefty amount for any greasiness to appear – a definite bonus for those with fine locks, too. Plus, when using it on wet hair, it does a great job of detangling and provides heat protection up to 230C.

The trait I probably love the most about this pick is the sweet fragrance it leaves behind with whiffs of violet leaf, freesia, mandarin and musc extract. For the eagle-eye shoppers out there, it is currently listed as unscented at Amazon, but this hair oil does have a fragrance. Not only will it make your hair feel soft and silky but smelling like you’ve just spritzed perfume too. Who doesn’t love a great all-rounder?

Buy now

Voucher codes

For the latest offers on beauty and more, try the links below:

Looking for more top beauty buys? This is the one product you need for brighter, healthier skin