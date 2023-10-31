Sign up to our free weekly newsletter for insider tips and product reviews from our shopping experts Sign up for our free IndyBest email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Navigating the world of skincare can feel overwhelming for some, with “must-have” ingredients, miracle-sounding marketing and shelves stocked full of products that many of us don’t quite know what to do with. But despite having access to a whole host of lotions and potions, my own skincare routine is actually rather simple, and this serum is one of my secrets to glowing skin success.

While “need” may be a bit of an exaggeration – SPF is probably the only product that’s absolutely essential to put on our faces – I’ve now been using this Medik8 vitamin C serum every day without fail for around two years, and I’m sure it’s the key to achieving a more radiant, dewy and even complexion while also reducing fine lines.

In fact, I’ve already named it the best vitamin C serum to buy in this round-up for two years in a row, proving my long-term love for the product and, to my delight, it’s now available to shop on Amazon.

What first tempted me to try it was how Medik8 makes skincare seem so simple, using a three-step CSA strategy focused on three key ingredients: vitamin C, SPF and vitamin A/ retinol. This is the routine I’ve found works best for me – applying a few drops of the vitamin C serum onto a cleansed face in the morning, followed by some sort of SPF, and using a moisturiser and occasionally a retinol product in the evening.

But while I regularly switch up the SPF, moisturiser and retinol (alongside a multitude of other skincare staples, all in the name of beauty research), the Medik8 vitamin C serum is the only product that I’ve stuck with, as the results really are that impressive. Keep reading below to see exactly why.

Known to be a great antioxidant, vitamin C serums neutralise free radicals (skin-harming particles) from a variety of sources, including pollution and UV rays, helping to reduce wrinkles, help prevent sun damage, increase collagen production and reduce scarring and dark spots.

However, as with almost every product, not all vitamin C serums are made equal. While some are incredibly potent, others have a fresh orangey scent and a handful are tailored specifically to sensitive skin. But after trying out over a dozen, this one is my favourite for a long list of reasons.

Firstly, it uses Tetrahexyldecyl Ascorbate as its source of vitamin C, one of the most stable and less irritating versions of the ingredient that you can find. This is then blended with a cocktail of skin-loving ingredients – including vitamin E, ​squalane, maracuja oil and red ginseng – which work to hydrate, brighten and boost the skin barrier.

Secondly, thanks to a small pipette, it’s incredibly easy to apply, and just a few drops are enough to cover the entire face with a serum that’s so lightweight it absorbs almost immediately. This means that one bottle should last you at least three months, if not more.

And thirdly, after around eight weeks of continual use, I noticed a visible reduction in fine lines, my skin tone was much more even and my complexion brighter and more radiant than ever before. And, after two years, it’s now become my one skincare essential, which I can’t even go on holiday without. So, if I can encourage you to buy only one item, I’d strongly push for it to be this one. There’s also a lower priced, less potent version for vitamin C beginners too coming in at £39.

