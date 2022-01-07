If you’ve noticed mould, condensation or a musty odour around your home, then it may be time to invest in a dehumidifier.

These machines work by removing any excess water from the air and lowering humidity levels, which can get rid of pollutants, mould, damp, and allergens. But if you’re thinking of investing you need to be mindful of the space and size you have for one. If you’re only planning to use it in a small area, for example, a bathroom or cupboard, then a mini-dehumidifier will suffice. If you want to cover a whole floor or a large room, you’ll need to look at a machine with a larger capacity – we suggest a machine that can capture between 18-25l a day.

When choosing the right dehumidifier for your property, you may also want to consider the amount of noise you’re willing to live with, especially if you’re planning on running it overnight. Many modern dehumidifiers have an eco mode that saves money on energy and will run quieter.

We’ve put together a list of the best dehumidifiers in a range of sizes, budgets and styles to help you protect your home and health against excess damp, mould and condensation – for good.

How we tested

To get the best from any dehumidifier, it’s best to run it continuously, so we set each dehumidifier up in its own room according to what size room it was suited to, and left it to run for at least 48 hours. We looked at how energy efficient each unit was, which is important in this climate of rising energy bills. We also checked the noise levels and whether we could work, relax and even sleep while the dehumidifier was running. We also tested each one to see how easy it was to move from room to room.

Meaco arete dehumidifier & air purifier Best: Overall Rating: 10/10 This dehumidifier offers a quiet and effective way of getting rid of any damp, mould and condensation from your home. In fact, for its size, it’s one of the quietest units that we’ve tested, with a noise output of just 38dB, which Meaco claims is twice as quiet as industry standard. It has a generous 4.8l water tank and can capture up to 20l of water per day and, thanks to the pouring spouts on both the tank’s left and right-hand sides, it is easy to empty. The design is another outstanding feature as it takes the air in from the side, meaning you can push it up against a wall and still get the same benefits while saving space. It is heavy, and weighs around 15kg, so it’s not a machine you’ll want to move from room to room regularly, but the castors did make this a little easier. The control panel is situated on the top of the unit and is straightforward to use. We love that it offers a smart laundry mode where it runs its fans and dehumidification process at full speed for up to six hours. It also has a night mode which sets the fan to a low speed and disables any audio alerts, which is not just useful overnight but also when you’re trying to work and don’t want that buzz of white noise to distract you. It’s also very cheap to run. It costs around 3.3p per hour and has a smart mode that checks the current humidity levels. This means it only runs if it rises above the desired level, so it’s unlikely you’ll have this machine running 24 hours a day. Another huge plus point for this machine is it doubles up as an air purifier. It includes a medical-grade H13 HEPA filter that can remove dust, pollen, mould and pollutants, helping ease any asthma or allergy symptoms. The air purifying mode also gets rid of any lingering odours, which is ideal after cooking or if you have pets (or teenagers) living with you. Buy now £ 259.99 , Johnlewis.com {{#hasItems}} Price comparison {{/hasItems}} {{#items}} {{ merchant }} £{{ price }} Buy now {{/items}} {{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}} Russell Hobbs 2 in 1 portable air conditioner and dehumidifier Best: 2-in-1 air conditioner and dehumidifier Rating: 8/10 This 2-in-1 air conditioner and dehumidifier has you covered whatever the season. While this is a great machine, we’re not too sure about the use of the word portable that accompanies it. It’s by no means lightweight, coming in at 29kg, so if you want to transport it to an upstairs room, you may want to wait for help. But it does have a sleek look and can be placed up against a wall, so it’ll save plenty of floor space. This model is energy efficient too, even when used in air conditioning mode. Because of this being a 2-in-1 solution, there are some drawbacks. For instance, the water tank is just 1l, so you will need to make sure you empty it regularly. However it can remove up to 1.1l of moisture per hour and cover an area of up to 16 metres-squared, making it ideal for a bedroom or home office, although it is a little noisy, so isn’t one you would want to run while you’re asleep. It also comes with a remote control and a LED display so it can be programmed at a distance, which will be a handy feature during the summer months when you need cooling down, but want to switch back into dehumidifier mode when you’re at your desired temperature. Buy now £ 260.51 , Amazon.co.uk {{#hasItems}} Price comparison {{/hasItems}} {{#items}} {{ merchant }} £{{ price }} Buy now {{/items}} {{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}} UniBond aero 360º moisture absorber Best: Budget dehumidifier Rating: 9/10 This is a non-electric dehumidifier, and not only is it excellent value but it also works really well too. It has two refills included and each tablet lasts for around three months. Despite its small size, it can collect up to 500ml of water, which makes it ideal for small spaces such as kitchens, bathrooms, or even in damp spots like under the stairs. It works by encouraging air to circulate and flow through the tablet, which is similar in design to a dishwasher tablet. It then stores any moisture that is collected in the bottom tank, which can be simply tipped away when full. It’s really easy to use and changing the tablets was a breeze. We found this a great option to place by the windows, as it sucked up all the condensation that’s usually leftover by the morning. Just using this dehumidifier for a day left a fresher smell around the place. Of course, it doesn’t gather as much moisture as its electric counterpart, but it’s silent, doesn’t use any electricity and is easy to move around – so what’s not to love. Buy now £ 8 , Wilko.com {{#hasItems}} Price comparison {{/hasItems}} {{#items}} {{ merchant }} £{{ price }} Buy now {{/items}} {{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}} PureMate 2.2l digital dehumidifier Best: Dehumidifier with a timer Rating: 7.5/10 The PureMate 2.2l dehumidifier is sleek and uber portable. There is a handy carry handle on the back, and it weighs just under 3kg, so moving it around is no issue. It can capture up to 600ml of water per day, and is ideal for smaller spaces such as bedrooms or kitchens. It was also very quiet, so we barely heard it while it was on, which is partly down to the thermoelectric cooling fan, which doesn’t need a compressor to operate. Plus, its 2.2l tank with an auto-shut off function, so there’s no danger of it overflowing if you forget to empty it. There is a digital control panel on the front – it’s very simple to use and displays the current humidity level and temperature. It also has a 24-hour timer, so it’s easy to set up to run for a few hours after you’ve been cooking, or if you want to clear the air a bit before you go to sleep. The only downside is that because this is so lightweight it did feel a bit cheap and flimsy. Buy now £ 59.99 , Amazon.co.uk {{#hasItems}} Price comparison {{/hasItems}} {{#items}} {{ merchant }} £{{ price }} Buy now {{/items}} {{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}} Ebac powerdri 18ltr Best: Heavy duty dehumidifier Rating: 9/10 This dehumidifier doesn’t shrink into the background. Its bright yellow and black design is probably more suited to commercial settings, but it would be equally at home in a residential property too. It is heavy but not unmanageable, as it weighs around 14kg, and can remove up to 18l of water per day. There’s also an option for continuous drainage, so there are no worries about emptying the 3.5l tank. It has two low and high fan settings – it gets a bit noisy when it’s on the highest setting – and there are also three drying modes, including a laundry setting. We really loved the setting that can help paint and plaster dry, so if you’re about to embark on some DIY then this is the dehumidifier for you. However, there is no timer built in, which is a slight disappointment. This unit will work well in small properties with around three bedrooms, as it has a powerful extraction rate. Plus, it’s very economical as it has a hydrophilic coating which can collect up to 40 per cent more water without using any extra power. Buy now £ 239.99 , Screwfix.com {{#hasItems}} Price comparison {{/hasItems}} {{#items}} {{ merchant }} £{{ price }} Buy now {{/items}} {{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}} De’Longhi DEX216F dehumidifier Best: For drying clothes Rating: 9/10 The De’Longhi DEX216F dehumidifier is sleek and stylish. It comes in navy blue, so it looks more like a design feature than a functional piece of kit. It’s mid-sized, so it’s ideal for a large bedroom or living room, although according to De’Longhi it can manage rooms up to 75 metres-squared. It extracts up to 16l of water per day, and has a generous 2.1l water tank so you won’t feel like you’re constantly emptying it. This is an excellent dehumidifier for drying laundry too, as it draws all moisture and allergens away from your clothes and leaves them smelling fresh, and is also far more economical than using a tumble drier. We found that it was very quiet and could easily be left running while working or sleeping. It’s very easy to use too, with a control panel on the front of the unit that is self-explanatory. This dehumidifier is also perfect for cold areas such as outhouses, as it has an anti-freeze function that allows it to operate under extreme weather conditions. It’s a great choice for those with allergies thanks to a double-action filtration system and an anti-dust filter to block dust and allergens. This one proved so popular it’s currently out of stock, but Ao assure us it’ll be back in stock soon. Sign up for email notifications to grab it as soon as it’s back. Buy now £ 250 , Ao.com {{#hasItems}} Price comparison {{/hasItems}} {{#items}} {{ merchant }} £{{ price }} Buy now {{/items}} {{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}} Black + Decker BXEH60002GB dehumidifier Best: For small rooms Rating: 8.5/10 This dehumidifier is best for rooms up to 15 metres-squared, so it is best suited to an average-sized bedroom or home office. It’s not the quietest dehumidifier on our list and not one you would want to have running overnight while you sleep. But, you can leave it running during the day and still see excellent results. It can extract up to 500ml of water per day and has a 2l capacity tank. There is an auto switch off mode, so if the tank gets full, you don’t have to worry about it overflowing, and it has a built-in UV light which helps to improve the air quality and purify the air that’s being processed. It is very lightweight and has a handle built into the back of the unit to make it easy to pick up. Operating this dehumidifier is so easy, just plug it in, set the humidity level and let it run. And don’t worry, costing as little as 12p per 12 hours to run, it’s very economical. Buy now £ 79 , Ao.com {{#hasItems}} Price comparison {{/hasItems}} {{#items}} {{ merchant }} £{{ price }} Buy now {{/items}} {{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}} Duux bora DXDH02UK smart dehumidifier Best: Smart dehumidifier Rating: 9.5/10 This dehumidifier can extract up to 20l of water in a 24-hour period in a space of up to 40 metres-squared. It has a very generous 4l tank but also comes with a hose that will offer continuous drainage, while the self-cleaning function ensures that mould and bacteria don’t just get removed from the air but also keeps the unit clean. There is an option to set the desired humidity level between 30 and 80 per cent, and the auto mode will stabilise that humidity level. Operating this dehumidifier couldn’t be easier, it can be controlled via the LED operating panel or by using the Duux smart app. It also includes a carbon filter so it’s excellent for getting rid of any unwanted odours, and we found it especially effective at getting rid of lingering smells from the kitchen. There are three operation modes: auto, continuous, and drying, plus there is a built-in timer. The drying mode works well, although this unit is very noisy, which does let it down. It weighs 15kg, and there is an extendable handle and castor wheels to make transportation a little easier. While it may be a bit on the large side the design of this dehumidifier means it will seamlessly blend into any room. Buy now £ 299.99 , Currys.co.uk {{#hasItems}} Price comparison {{/hasItems}} {{#items}} {{ merchant }} £{{ price }} Buy now {{/items}} {{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}} Meaco low energy 12l dehumidifier Best: Low energy dehumidifier Rating: 8.5/10 This dehumidifier is an excellent energy-saving option. It has a 24-hour timer, so you get to set it to run continuously or turn it off at a time to suit you. It’s small, portable and very lightweight. It has a great curved design, and as such is so unobtrusive, it wouldn’t look out of place in your living area. There is a digital control panel on top of the unit, which is very easy to use – in fact, it only has four buttons. It has an option to use a HEPA filter, so it’s definitely worth making the additional purchase for allergy sufferers. It’s 2.5l water tank is impressive, considering its small size, and there is an option for continuous draining, but this is an additional purchase. Whilst this model is great at sorting out the build-up of condensation, it didn’t really perform well when it came to drying laundry, but that could be down to there only being one fan speed. Unfortunately, it isn’t very quiet – and you will definitely hear it even if you have the TV or radio on in the background. But this dehumidifier is cheap to run and it does do a good job when used in a small room. Buy now £ 190 , Argos.co.uk {{#hasItems}} Price comparison {{/hasItems}} {{#items}} {{ merchant }} £{{ price }} Buy now {{/items}} {{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}}

Dehumidifier FAQs What causes high humidity? And should it concern me? High humidity often occurs due to excess moisture and condensation which can be caused by various factors such as drying your clothes on the radiators, leaks, and poor ventilation. This warm, damp environment makes an ideal breeding ground for mould and bacteria. If left untreated, this can lead to unpleasant odours, damaged furniture, mould spots, wood rot, and even structural damage – not to mention the negative impact it can have on your health, with high humidity levels making conditions such as asthma and allergies worse. How does a dehumidifier work? Dehumidifiers work by removing any excess water from the air and lowering humidity levels, which can get rid of pollutants, mould, damp, and allergens. The moisture pulled from the air gets collected into a drip tray, and warm, dry air is pushed back out into the room. What are the different types of dehumidifier? There are two main types of dehumidifiers; refrigerant and desiccant. Refrigerant models remove moisture from the air by cooling and condensing it and depositing excess water into a tank. While desiccant dehumidifiers remove excess water vapour from the air by absorbing it into chemicals such as silica gel. How much do dehumidifier's cost to run? Dehumidifiers are a cost-effective and straightforward way of making your home feel drier and more comfortable. Depending on the size and energy efficiency of the model, they don't cost much to run, even if you have them on for an extended period of time. They can also offer an eco-friendly alternative to a tumble drier, help dry your laundry faster by sucking the water out of your wet clothes, without releasing the moisture back into the room. The verdict: Dehumidifiers Damp, condensation and mould can turn your dream home into a nightmare. And while a dehumidifier can't solve the most serious damp issues (i.e. rising damp), they can go a long way to keeping moisture out of the air and mould, allergens and bacteria at bay. We really rated the Meaco arete dehumidifier and air purifier, which is energy efficient and does a great job of tackling high humidity levels. It has a very generous 4.8l water tank and can capture up to 20l of water per 24 hour period. This model also looks very stylish and can be placed up against a wall thanks to its side airflow feature. As it's also an air purifier, it is an ideal choice for anyone who has allergies. The UniBond aero 360º moisture absorber is another favourite, it's very basic and simple but can be used anywhere in the home as it doesn't need to be plugged in. It also captures a lot of moisture considering it's such a small unit, and we found that our space smelt fresh and clean when using it.

