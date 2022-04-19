The one beauty rule dermatologists tell us time and time again is to wear SPF every day – yes, even on cloudy days and yes, even when you’re indoors. Yet, so many of us skip this vital skincare step that’s not only the key to keeping our complexion happy and healthy but also preventing premature signs of ageing.

Advances in cosmetic science mean you don’t even have to add another step to your morning routine anymore, as there are so many two-in-one forumlas these days. Make the swap and you’ll never forget to apply sunscreen again with these double-duty day creams.

Ideally, you should use one with a high SPF rating (30 or above) to keep you well covered from dangerous UVB rays. But it’s equally as vital to make sure the product gives you adequate protection from UVA rays. Look for products labelled “broad-spectrum” to make sure you’re well protected.

For those who don’t already know, UVA rays travel deeper into the skin’s layers and are responsible for ageing the skin – often showing up in the form of brown spots, wrinkles and skin sagging. These can also penetrate through the clouds, even on the greyest days, as well as through windows and reinforce why you should make it a priority to wear SPF on your face daily.

If you’ve avoided adding an extra step to your routine – be that because they’ve made your skin look greasy and caused breakouts, or they’ve been so thick they’ve left a white cast that’s impossible to blend – rest assured that these next-generation formulations have come a long way. You’ll only find lightweight, non-greasy and zero chalky moisturisers in our winning edit.

How we tested

Our tester has tried all these moisturisers with SPF for a minimum of seven consecutive days and all using the same skincare routine and foundation for the most accurate trial. We looked at the cream’s texture, how easy it was to apply, how it felt and looked on the skin and how long the results lasted. These are the ones we’re adding to our bathroom shelf.

The best moisturisers with SPF for 2022 are:

Best overall – RoC multi correxion hydrate + plump moisturiser SPF30: £26.95, Feelunique.com

