This Charlotte Tilbury product is my favourite for a serious glow

When you think of Charlotte Tilbury, chances are that the Hollywood flawless filter comes to mind. It’s a TikTok sensation and, along with the contour wand and airbrush flawless setting spray, you’ll have yourself a perfect, long-lasting complexion – flawless, you might even say?

Indeed, the make-up artist’s eponymous collection is full of premium, high-performing products and, when it comes to your face base, you’ll have your pick of four different formulas, from sheer sticks to medium and full coverage liquids. Hollywood flawless filter is a primer and highlighter hybrid, promising to provide a finish akin to a skin veil when worn on its own, but does it live up to its viral hype?

I wanted to put it to the test, comparing it against its ride or die product claims and, more importantly, it’s slightly higher £39 price point. Read on for my full review, including key ingredients and more.

How I tested

open image in gallery I tested the foundation in the shade 2 fair on bare skin ( Lucy Smith )

Applying the foundation onto bare skin, I used around six swipes of the handy doe foot applicator before buffing the liquid into my skin until smooth. I tested the formula over a full eight-hour period with my usual accompanying beauty products – setting powder and bronzer – alongside. I paid attention to the feel, weight and texture, shade match and importantly, shade range, wear throughout the day and skin type compatability. I also looked closely and the ingredients list, considered the packaging and of course the finish on the skin. Here’s how I got on.