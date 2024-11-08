This Charlotte Tilbury product is my favourite for a serious glow

Hollywood flawless filter
- Size: 30ml
- Key ingredients: Water, glycerin, squalane and brightening hoya lacunosa flower extract
- Skin type: All bar dry skin
- Cruelty-free: Yes
- Fragranced: No
- Why we love it
- Weightless on the skin
- Buffs in quickly without streaks
- Doe foot applicator is a plus for on-the-go top ups
- Take note
- Only 12 shades
On the packaging front, flawless filter is – as with most Charlotte Tilbury products – a gorgeous addition to your make-up stash. Glittering rose gold and a pop of red cursive, what more could you want? Well, off the back of several TikTok pre-warnings, for the letters to not fall off. They do fall off after extended clunking around in your toiletry bag, but it’s nothing a bit of clear nail varnish can’t fix.
As for the formula, it’s feather-light on the skin and comes out in nice manageable quantities on the doe foot (no excess or unwanted spillage here). I used around six swipes to adequately cover from the forehead to the base of my neck and, with a tightly packed foundation brush, I then buffed the formula into my skin. This was a super quick process and I was pleasantly surprised by the lack of streaks or smudges after just a few seconds of blending. That said, as much as it’s quick to blend you yourself have to be quick, too, with the liquid losing its stretch/play relatively fast.
As for its other downsides, there admittedly weren’t many, but I wasn’t a huge fan of the shade range, with the darkest deep option appearing somewhat too light (and warm) for darker, cooler-toned individuals.
I loved the finish as it let my real skin shine through while concealing any sun spots or redness, and delivering a serious glow. I was pleased to find it worked well on my oily skin and, despite Tilbury’s claim of a ‘glossy oil’ make-up, I saw no excess shine as the day wore on. I do wonder if its quick-drying nature upon application would prove more tricksy for dryer skin types, but that’s a test for another time.