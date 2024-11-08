Jump to content
This Charlotte Tilbury product is my favourite for a serious glow

It’s an easy blending dream

Lucy Smith
Beauty writer
Friday 08 November 2024 19:54 GMT
It’s the perfect amount of coverage without weighing down the skin
It’s the perfect amount of coverage without weighing down the skin (Charlotte Tilbury/iStock/The Independent)

When you think of Charlotte Tilbury, chances are that the Hollywood flawless filter comes to mind. It’s a TikTok sensation and, along with the contour wand and airbrush flawless setting spray, you’ll have yourself a perfect, long-lasting complexion – flawless, you might even say?

Indeed, the make-up artist’s eponymous collection is full of premium, high-performing products and, when it comes to your face base, you’ll have your pick of four different formulas, from sheer sticks to medium and full coverage liquids. Hollywood flawless filter is a primer and highlighter hybrid, promising to provide a finish akin to a skin veil when worn on its own, but does it live up to its viral hype?

I wanted to put it to the test, comparing it against its ride or die product claims and, more importantly, it’s slightly higher £39 price point. Read on for my full review, including key ingredients and more.

How I tested

I tested the foundation in the shade 2 fair on bare skin
I tested the foundation in the shade 2 fair on bare skin (Lucy Smith)

Applying the foundation onto bare skin, I used around six swipes of the handy doe foot applicator before buffing the liquid into my skin until smooth. I tested the formula over a full eight-hour period with my usual accompanying beauty products – setting powder and bronzer – alongside. I paid attention to the feel, weight and texture, shade match and importantly, shade range, wear throughout the day and skin type compatability. I also looked closely and the ingredients list, considered the packaging and of course the finish on the skin. Here’s how I got on.

Hollywood flawless filter

charlotte tilbury hollywood flawless filter foundation indybest
  • Size: 30ml
  • Key ingredients: Water, glycerin, squalane and brightening hoya lacunosa flower extract
  • Skin type: All bar dry skin
  • Cruelty-free: Yes
  • Fragranced: No
  • Why we love it
    • Weightless on the skin
    • Buffs in quickly without streaks
    • Doe foot applicator is a plus for on-the-go top ups
  • Take note
    • Only 12 shades

On the packaging front, flawless filter is – as with most Charlotte Tilbury products – a gorgeous addition to your make-up stash. Glittering rose gold and a pop of red cursive, what more could you want? Well, off the back of several TikTok pre-warnings, for the letters to not fall off. They do fall off after extended clunking around in your toiletry bag, but it’s nothing a bit of clear nail varnish can’t fix.

As for the formula, it’s feather-light on the skin and comes out in nice manageable quantities on the doe foot (no excess or unwanted spillage here). I used around six swipes to adequately cover from the forehead to the base of my neck and, with a tightly packed foundation brush, I then buffed the formula into my skin. This was a super quick process and I was pleasantly surprised by the lack of streaks or smudges after just a few seconds of blending. That said, as much as it’s quick to blend you yourself have to be quick, too, with the liquid losing its stretch/play relatively fast.

As for its other downsides, there admittedly weren’t many, but I wasn’t a huge fan of the shade range, with the darkest deep option appearing somewhat too light (and warm) for darker, cooler-toned individuals.

I loved the finish as it let my real skin shine through while concealing any sun spots or redness, and delivering a serious glow. I was pleased to find it worked well on my oily skin and, despite Tilbury’s claim of a ‘glossy oil’ make-up, I saw no excess shine as the day wore on. I do wonder if its quick-drying nature upon application would prove more tricksy for dryer skin types, but that’s a test for another time.

  1.  £39 from Charlottetilbury.com
Prices may vary
The verdict: Charlotte Tilbury Hollywood flawless filter

Ultimately, Charlotte Tilbury Hollywood flawless filter is a product I’ll be reaching for in the coming months. Pre-testing, I had anticipated this being more of a summer-friendly formula, but I was happy to be proven wrong – and so I was.

It provides an ample amount of winter skin coverage (ideal come the inevitable fluey Rudolph nose) and stays put from morning until the evening. I love that its ingredients include squalane to stave off the cold weather dryness while the featured pressed powders absorb excess shine. Granted, it’s a little bit more premium, but it’s a helping hand in moisturising and setting your make-up, so I wholly think it’s worth it. Consider me converted.

