The Charlotte Tilbury Black Friday sale is always a good one to bookmark with deals typically spanning the make-up artist’s bestselling skincare and make-up. Indeed, from the cult Hollywood flawless filter foundation (£39, Charlottetilbury.com) to the viral contour wand (£30, Charlottetilbury.com), Charlotte Tilbury is our go-to destination for the ultimate face base.

Naturally, with a CT wishlist as long as our arms, we’re itching for the brand’s famed Black Friday offering to go live. Last year we were treated to 30 per cent off everything, plus half price on the annual sell-out, the Charlotte Tilbury mystery box. This November, while the summer mystery box is now out of stock, our keen detective skills led us to a ‘Black Friday mystery box 2024’ hub page. So, here’s hoping there’s another 50 per cent off beauty box on the horizon.

Though the full sale’s not live yet, the Charlotte Tilbury website is still hosting some mega deals with up to 30 per cent off, plus two for one on a selection of customer faves – so scroll on for our top picks ahead of Black Friday weekend.

Charlotte Tilbury beautiful skin glow kit: Was £69, now £55.20, Charlottetilbury.com

The Charlotte Tilbury beautiful skin foundation is a top pick if you’re after a lightweight yet buildable skin tint. It’s creamy, easy to blend and, when tested in our review, we found that it “lasted nearly as well as our favourite full coverage foundations,” adding that “this is impressive considering you’d usually have to give up longwear for a glowy finish”. Together with the bestselling beauty light wand in your choice of shade, you’ll be left with a smoothed, glowy complexion from dawn till dusk.

Charlotte Tilbury soft radiance kit: Was £105, now £89.25, Charlottetilbury.com

If you’re even more subtle coverage than the beautiful skin formula above, then the Hollywood flawless filter foundation will be just the ticket for you. In our review (versus a Collection-brand dupe), we described how it “blurs any imperfections perfectly and leaves your skin looking as though it’s fresh from a facial”. Paired with the more concealing airbrush flawless for those sweat-heavy nights out or eight-hour office days, you’ll be equipped for all scenarios – even a pesky pimple with the magic away concealer.

Charlotte Tilbury flawless, poreless skin secrets: Was £77, now £61.60, Charlottetilbury.com

If you’ve not tried the Charlotte Tilbury airbrush flawless pressed powder, then take this as your sign to give it a go. It’s so finely milled that it seamlessly sets your face base without caking and, as far as using it on the move goes, it’s pretty hardy and crack-proof even after being lugged about day after day. If you suffer with midday shine or patchy foundation, this duo will be the solution to your woes and is even more lucritive with 20 per cent off.

Charlotte Tilbury award-winning complexion trio: Was £85, now £59, Charlottetilbury.com

As setting sprays go, airbrush flawless has got to be one of the best we’ve tried. It’s so good that it was awarded our best buy title in our guide to the best setting sprays and, therein, our reviewer remarked how “it offers a finish somewhere between matte and glowy, in that we saw refreshed radiance but without overt dewiness or a powder-like finish.” This and the brand’s renowned magic cream will make for a your-skin-but-better finish and, with a generous 30 per cent off, now’s the perfect time to snap them up for yourself or a luxury Christmas gift.

Charlotte Tilbury pillow talk lipstick duo: Was £56, now £44.80, Charlottetilbury.com

Last but certainly not least, the Charlotte Tilbury pillow talk range offers shoppers the sort of ‘just bitten’ colour that’s hard to pinpoint. The brand acheives this perfectly for fair skin in the original shade and, with the included medium fill shade, we imagine the same would be true of darker skin tones (watch this space for future testing...). With 20 per cent off right now, consider your Christmas party pout sorted.

When is the Charlotte Tilbury Black Friday sale?

While the full Charlotte Tilbury Black Friday sale hasn’t kicked off, some of the included reductions are live now, with two for one offers on a handful of best-sellers (think: beauty light wands and pillow talk eyeshadows). As for the official Black Friday bonanza, our industry experts let slip that some big offers will be going live on 19 and 28 November, so get your reminders ready. What can we reveal? Well, from Tuesday 19 November, shoppers can delight in up to 40 per cent off the brand’s skincare and make-up bundles, plus the chance to secure up to three free gifts with a spend over £180.

Usually, the main deals last until the end of Cyber Monday, but we have it on good authority that Charlotte Tilbury’s reductions will extend until the Tuesday (3 December). One final tidbit to leave you on: the mystery boxes (plural!) will be returning on 2 December with a whopping 50 per cent off. Mark your calendars and clear your schedules, these boxes won’t stay in stock for long – trust us.

