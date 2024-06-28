Charlotte Tilbury unreal skin sheer glow tint hydrating foundation stick
- Size: 9g
- Coverage: Sheer
- Finish: Glowy
- Longevity: Six/seven hours
- Why we love it
- Lightweight
- Very quick to blend
- Hydrating
- Take note
- Very sheer coverage
Application
On first use, I wasn’t entirely sure what to expect from the unreal skin foundation because it looked like a regular, full-coverage, matte foundation stick. When I swiped three stripes down either cheek, one along my chin and forehead and a touch on my nose, I was still feeling a little apprehensive about the payoff.
I needn’t have worried, because as soon as I picked up my brush (I have also blended this in with my fingers since and found the results to be similar, but I’d steer clear of sponges for this texture) it blended seamlessly and quickly, creating a film of glow across my face. And true to the brand’s word, it took seconds before it blended the product across my entire face.
Results
My first impressions were that it felt incredibly lightweight on my skin and I could feel the skincare ingredients working – the hyaluronic acid and daikon radish seed oil kept my skin hydrated. I also noticed that the coverage was incredibly sheer – perhaps even more sheer than the brand’s flawless filter, which is the product I would say unreal skin is closest to – so I needed to pull out my concealer for coverage on hormonal spots.
It stayed put throughout the day, although I did start to feel the product on my skin after a few hours of wear, but it was nothing a little spritz of a hydrating mist and a dab of powder couldn’t fix.
I didn’t need to do any top-ups of the foundation itself and I got multiple compliments on my skin when I wore the product, with a few different people asking me how I got my skin to look so glowy. There was no need for a highlighter thanks to the dewy finish, which reminded me of a wearable version of the viral Maison Margiela x Pat McGrath porcelain skin at Fashion Week. What’s more, it didn’t feel tacky on my skin, which was especially good in 30C heat.
After twisting the product the entire way up, I was pleasantly surprised by how much foundation was actually in the stick, especially because so little was needed to cover my whole face.