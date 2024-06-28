Sign up to our free weekly newsletter for insider tips and product reviews from our shopping experts Sign up for our free IndyBest email SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy

Want more coverage than a BB cream but don’t want to wear a heavy foundation? You’re in luck because Charlotte Tilbury has just launched its unreal skin foundation stick, which is sheer coverage and designed to make your skin look glowy, dewy and delicious.

Charlotte Tilbury has been taking the make-up world by storm since it was launched by the eponymous make-up artist to the likes of Kate Moss, Sofia Vergara and Salma Hayek in 2013. Its first big hits were the magic cream, which is a thick, luxurious moisturiser that was designed to sit beautifully under make-up and then the viral pillow talk lipstick, a light pink that suits a whole range of skin tones.

Since then, other seriously viral products to come from the brand have been the contour and blush wands which are perpetually sold out thanks to huge demand and the Hollywood flawless filter, which led other brands to replicate, including e.l.f and Rimmel.

Next on the agenda is the unreal skin foundation stick, which launched last week – just in time for the heatwave. With the promise of giving your skin a “ring light effect glow” from Charlotte Tilbury herself, it has a blend of skincare ingredients for added benefits just like other products in the range.

To see if this foundation stick is going to be the next viral sensation, I put it to the test.

How I tested

I was fortunate enough to get a sneak preview of the foundation before it launched, so I’ve had a couple of weeks to really put it to the test. When wearing it, I was looking to see how well it stayed put, what sort of coverage it offered, how it felt to wear and, most importantly, whether it gave me that all-important glow. Keep reading to find out if it’s worth the hype.