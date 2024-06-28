Jump to content
Is Charlotte Tilbury’s new foundation stick worth the hype? I put it to the test to find out

The formula delivers on its promises of glow and

Olivia Perl
Freelance beauty writer
Friday 28 June 2024 11:15 BST
I was fortunate enough to get a sneak preview before it launched, so I’ve had a couple of weeks to really put it to the test
Want more coverage than a BB cream but don’t want to wear a heavy foundation? You’re in luck because Charlotte Tilbury has just launched its unreal skin foundation stick, which is sheer coverage and designed to make your skin look glowy, dewy and delicious.

Charlotte Tilbury has been taking the make-up world by storm since it was launched by the eponymous make-up artist to the likes of Kate Moss, Sofia Vergara and Salma Hayek in 2013. Its first big hits were the magic cream, which is a thick, luxurious moisturiser that was designed to sit beautifully under make-up and then the viral pillow talk lipstick, a light pink that suits a whole range of skin tones.

Since then, other seriously viral products to come from the brand have been the contour and blush wands which are perpetually sold out thanks to huge demand and the Hollywood flawless filter, which led other brands to replicate, including e.l.f and Rimmel.

Next on the agenda is the unreal skin foundation stick, which launched last week – just in time for the heatwave. With the promise of giving your skin a “ring light effect glow” from Charlotte Tilbury herself, it has a blend of skincare ingredients for added benefits just like other products in the range.

To see if this foundation stick is going to be the next viral sensation, I put it to the test.

How I tested

(Olivia Perl)

I was fortunate enough to get a sneak preview of the foundation before it launched, so I’ve had a couple of weeks to really put it to the test. When wearing it, I was looking to see how well it stayed put, what sort of coverage it offered, how it felt to wear and, most importantly, whether it gave me that all-important glow. Keep reading to find out if it’s worth the hype.

Charlotte Tilbury unreal skin sheer glow tint hydrating foundation stick

Charlotte Tilbury Unreal Skin foundation stick.jpg
  • Size: 9g
  • Coverage: Sheer
  • Finish: Glowy
  • Longevity: Six/seven hours
  • Why we love it
    • Lightweight
    • Very quick to blend
    • Hydrating
  • Take note
    • Very sheer coverage

Application

On first use, I wasn’t entirely sure what to expect from the unreal skin foundation because it looked like a regular, full-coverage, matte foundation stick. When I swiped three stripes down either cheek, one along my chin and forehead and a touch on my nose, I was still feeling a little apprehensive about the payoff.

I needn’t have worried, because as soon as I picked up my brush (I have also blended this in with my fingers since and found the results to be similar, but I’d steer clear of sponges for this texture) it blended seamlessly and quickly, creating a film of glow across my face. And true to the brand’s word, it took seconds before it blended the product across my entire face.

Results

My first impressions were that it felt incredibly lightweight on my skin and I could feel the skincare ingredients working – the hyaluronic acid and daikon radish seed oil kept my skin hydrated. I also noticed that the coverage was incredibly sheer – perhaps even more sheer than the brand’s flawless filter, which is the product I would say unreal skin is closest to – so I needed to pull out my concealer for coverage on hormonal spots.

It stayed put throughout the day, although I did start to feel the product on my skin after a few hours of wear, but it was nothing a little spritz of a hydrating mist and a dab of powder couldn’t fix.

I didn’t need to do any top-ups of the foundation itself and I got multiple compliments on my skin when I wore the product, with a few different people asking me how I got my skin to look so glowy. There was no need for a highlighter thanks to the dewy finish, which reminded me of a wearable version of the viral Maison Margiela x Pat McGrath porcelain skin at Fashion Week. What’s more, it didn’t feel tacky on my skin, which was especially good in 30C heat.

After twisting the product the entire way up, I was pleasantly surprised by how much foundation was actually in the stick, especially because so little was needed to cover my whole face.

The verdict: Charlotte Tilbury unreal skin foundation stick

The unreal skin foundation stick delivers a glow, adding a subtle highlight to the high points of your face without looking greasy or oily. The coverage is incredibly sheer, so if you have spots or redness, you’ll need a concealer to pinpoint those areas but it does feel lightweight on the skin and took a matter of seconds to blend out for that film of glow.

If it’s between this and the flawless filter, I’d be tempted to go for this foundation stick in summer because it’s quicker to apply and feels more weightless throughout the day. Has Charlotte Tilbury done it again? I think it might have done.

Get more foundation recommendations by reading our guide to the best foundations, tried and tested.

