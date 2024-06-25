The best sweat-proof make-up to see you through the heatwave

Sign up to our free weekly newsletter for insider tips and product reviews from our shopping experts Sign up for our free IndyBest email SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy

For most of the year in the UK one thing we don’t need to think about is how the hot weather might impact our make-up, that luxury is generally saved for holidays abroad. But for a couple of precious months every year, the weather hots up, the sun shines and the humidity rises, which might give us pause for thought when it comes to the make-up we’re using.

Our heaviest foundations and creamiest blushers don’t seem to be hitting the mark all of a sudden thanks to increased humidity and sweating. Sweating and make-up combined means that some products struggle to set, inevitably leading to mascara slipping down your face or lipstick smudging. Not ideal.

So when we do have those few weeks of sunshine, our instinct is to pare back on our base products and choose lighter, powder formulas to encourage everything to stay in place. But this isn’t the only option because with thousands of make-up products out there, there are plenty that can beat the heat.

From long-lasting lip liners to foundations that don’t slip off throughout the day, read on to find out what some of our favourite sweat-proof make-up products are to try during the heatwave.

How we tested sweat-proof products

Each of the products included in this list are ones that make a regular appearance in our beauty kit, in fact some of them we’ve been fans of for years, so you can rest assured that they’re worth investing in. We only included products we know are guaranteed to stay put, or will help ensure your make-up doesn’t melt off, when the hot weather strikes.