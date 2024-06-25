The best sweat-proof make-up to see you through the heatwave

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in
The Independent's journalism is supported by our readers. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission. Why trust us?
Beat the heat with these long lasting heroes
For most of the year in the UK one thing we don’t need to think about is how the hot weather might impact our make-up, that luxury is generally saved for holidays abroad. But for a couple of precious months every year, the weather hots up, the sun shines and the humidity rises, which might give us pause for thought when it comes to the make-up we’re using.
Our heaviest foundations and creamiest blushers don’t seem to be hitting the mark all of a sudden thanks to increased humidity and sweating. Sweating and make-up combined means that some products struggle to set, inevitably leading to mascara slipping down your face or lipstick smudging. Not ideal.
So when we do have those few weeks of sunshine, our instinct is to pare back on our base products and choose lighter, powder formulas to encourage everything to stay in place. But this isn’t the only option because with thousands of make-up products out there, there are plenty that can beat the heat.
From long-lasting lip liners to foundations that don’t slip off throughout the day, read on to find out what some of our favourite sweat-proof make-up products are to try during the heatwave.
Each of the products included in this list are ones that make a regular appearance in our beauty kit, in fact some of them we’ve been fans of for years, so you can rest assured that they’re worth investing in. We only included products we know are guaranteed to stay put, or will help ensure your make-up doesn’t melt off, when the hot weather strikes.
When the temperatures rise, one of the key products in any make-up arsenal is a really good setting spray. This one from MAC feels somewhere between a mist and a spray. It doesn’t sit too heavily on skin when you spray it on and it dries down quickly, meaning you can get on with the rest of your make-up without too much fuss.
In the hot weather, spritz this all over, dousing your face in the product to make sure it lasts all day. And feel free to pop it in your handbag for when you need a burst of hydration or a little cooling on-the-go.
Whether you’re opting for foundation or not, a touch of concealer can transform the overall appearance of your skin. Forever correct is a full coverage concealer that feels lightweight when its first applied while still effectively covering blemishes and redness.
Throughout the day, it doesn’t dry out and stays put come rain or shine. It has a creamy, blendable texture, but sets well on its own, although for sweatier days, its worth dabbing a little powder over the top for extra staying power.
Even with foundation, this concealer doesn’t feel like you’re adding layers and a little goes a long way. It may be a little pricier than you might normally expect for a concealer but this hardworking product lasts for months, even when used every day.
An absolute stalwart in the world of setting powders there’s no better choice for those sweaty days. Finely milled and lightweight, it helps to set make-up in place for up to 16 hours, giving off just a hint of irridescence so as not to entirely take the life out of your skin while still mattifying and perfecting areas that tend to get shiny.
When the humidity is high, use just a little of this powder, firmly pressed in, focussing particularly around the smile lines around the mouth and under the eyes to help prevent eyeshadow or mascara from slipping.
On hot days, this setting powder is a non-negotiable to make sure everything stays in place without feeling heavy or cakey on the skin.
On hotter days, opt for a waterproof mascara to help prevent fallout as much as possible. The sky high mascara from Maybelline is a fan and beauty editor favourite alike thanks to its lengthening formula and affordable price tag. The sleek, minimal wand catches every lash, drawing each one up and out while the black pigment makes the lashes look fuller and thicker.
The waterproof formula feels lightweight and doesn’t clump and once it’s on, it doesn’t budge until you want it to. Unlike lots of waterproof mascaras, you won’t be battling to get it off your lashes when you wash your make-up off. The best of both worlds.
Eye pencils can be a little tricky in the heat, but if you can’t live without eyeliner then this super affordable option from Essence is great option. Although it has a creamy formula, which you wouldn’t normally associate with the heat, it glides on seriously easily and blends out with just a few swipe of a brush or your finger. It doesn’t set immediatley so you have a little bit of play time, but once it does, it has impressive staying power. It comes in eight shades that are pigmented and for less the £2, you can’t really go wrong.
Many people might opt against wearing foundation in the heat, but there are some occasions like weddings or birthdays where you might want a little more coverage and the skin fetish foundation has got you covered. This is a beautiful foundation that was used on the set of Bridgerton to create flawless looking skin, and is a light liquid formula that feels weightless when applied.
It is medium coverage and, after going on quite wet, it dries down quickly into a satin finish foundation. It creates a stunning base for the rest of your make-up and doesn’t feel uncomfortable in the heat. A must-have for more coverage in the summer.
In keeping with the pared back approach, when it comes to brows in the heat, a gel that will keep them in place all day is all you really need and Refy’s famous brow sculpt does exactly that.
A hybrid between gel and wax, it slicks the hair in place without making them feel heavy or crusty and there’s none of the white residue that you can sometimes get when brow gels dry. With three brushes in one, you can sculpt and mould as you see fit to get slick but natural brows that don’t budge.
Instead of going for a full, creamy lipstick or a gloopy lip gloss, simply use a lip liner with a slick of lip balm to keep things simple and lightweight. The lip definer from Victoria Beckham Beauty is one of the best on the market thanks to its hydrating formula that glides easily over lips (even if they’re a bit dry) defining and enhancing as it goes.
It comes in six shades and once it’s on, it’s on. Lipsticks and glosses fall by the wayside throughout the day, but this lip liner doesn’t. Opt for the shade closest to or just a little darker than your natural lip colour for an illusion of plumpness and then fill in with your favourite lip balm or oil. A summer staple.
If there are two products that you really can’t go without during a heatwave it’s a setting spray and a powder and the MAC prep + prime fix+ mattifying mist and Laura Mercier translucent loose setting powder are the ultimate duo for sweaty skin, keeping the make-up underneath stuck in place all day. Dior’s forever skin correct concealer gives the little oomph your skin might need without becoming cakey or sliding around your face. This trio in hot, humid weather? Unbeatable.
For the latest offers on make-up and more, try the links below:
Get an all-over glow by following this dermatologist-approved morning skincare routine for your skin type
Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in