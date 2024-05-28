Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe now
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

I’ve tried loads of mascaras but Lancôme’s is one of the best

Ready to bring the drama?

Sponsored by
Olivia Perl
Tuesday 28 May 2024 11:25
It’s not the cheapest option, but it puts in the hard work to get your lashes looking their absolute best
It’s not the cheapest option, but it puts in the hard work to get your lashes looking their absolute best (The Independent)

While there are many beauty products that you’ll likely rely on for a full look, if there’s one product that can make or break a look it’s mascara. For a lot of people, it is a non-negotiable finishing touch in their make-up routine.

There are so many different types of mascara, whether that’s lengthening, volumising, lifting or curling and finding one that really enhances your lashes can transform a look. When it comes to brands to know, Lancôme is one of the best in the business at creating long-lasting formulas that have a dramatic effect on lashes.

Its newer formula is the widely loved lash idôle mascara, which is particularly good for volumising and “buildable” and “clump-free”, according to our reviewer. But if you take a step into the archives, there’s a hidden gem that will give you length, volume and a whole lot of drama. Enter hypnose doll eyes mascara, one of my ride-or-die favourite mascaras.

Related stories

31 best mascaras that will effortlessly lengthen and define your lashes31 best mascaras that will effortlessly lengthen and define your lashes
11 best eyelash curlers for lift and length, tried and tested by beauty experts11 best eyelash curlers for lift and length, tried and tested by beauty experts
14 best false eyelashes for all styles and budgets, from full kits to magnetic strips14 best false eyelashes for all styles and budgets, from full kits to magnetic strips
9 best eye creams to combat dark circles, puffiness and wrinkles9 best eye creams to combat dark circles, puffiness and wrinkles

How I tested the Lancôme hypnose doll eyes mascara

A pet peeve of mine is when mascaras drop throughout the day, or I can’t build up the intensity from day to night. To that end, what I was looking out for when wearing mascara was whether it flakes and drops, how much of a difference it makes to the appearance of my lashes and whether it’s clump-free. Here’s what I thought of the Lancôme hypnose doll eyes mascara.

Lancôme hypnose doll eyes mascara

Lancome hypnose doll eyes mascara.jpg
  • Lash effect: Volumising and curling
  • Vegan-friendly: No
  • Shades: Black
  • Waterproof version available: Yes
  • Why we love it
    • Doesn’t flake and drop
    • Smooth formula
    • Buildable

As with every Lancôme mascara, the doll eyes packaging is sleek and chic and will take pride of place in any make-up bag. The brush is in the shape of a pine cone, with bristles the whole way around meaning however you turn it, it coats the lashes giving them the doll eye drama the name promises.

The formula itself is smooth and creamy, gliding effortlessly along each lash, catching even the smallest ones along the top and bottom. It has a faint floral scent which didn’t irritate my eyes but may be worth noting if you are particularly sensitive.

After applying the first layer, I noticed my lashes immediately looked fuller, and more curled, providing enough definition for my everyday make-up look.

Read more: Best eye creams to combat dark circles, puffiness and wrinkles

Once the first coat had dried, I applied a second layer, which separated my lashes further without clumping, and turbo-boosted the effect of the first coat.

The doll eyes mascara didn’t feel heavy on my lashes and there was no fall out as I applied it, marrying with my initial impression that the formula wasn’t dry.

After wearing it for a day and then topping up to go out for dinner in the evening, it hadn’t smudged under my eyes or on my lid and my lashes still looked curled, voluminous and dramatic. A must-have that will transform your make-up look.

  1. £23 from Lookfantastic.com
Prices may vary
Back to top

The verdict: Lancôme hypnose doll eyes mascara

Overall, I’m really impressed with this mascara. It was my first mascara as a teenager and I’ve found myself going back to it time and time again thanks to its creamy formula and dramatic results. It’s not the cheapest option, but it puts in the hard work to get your lashes looking their absolute best, whether for a daytime enhancement or a bold nighttime transformation. If you’re all about the drama, this is the mascara for you.

We’ve also reviewed the best waterproof mascaras for when you need smudge-free lashes all day long.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in