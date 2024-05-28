Sign up to our free weekly newsletter for insider tips and product reviews from our shopping experts Sign up for our free IndyBest email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy Thanks for signing up to the

While there are many beauty products that you’ll likely rely on for a full look, if there’s one product that can make or break a look it’s mascara. For a lot of people, it is a non-negotiable finishing touch in their make-up routine.

There are so many different types of mascara, whether that’s lengthening, volumising, lifting or curling and finding one that really enhances your lashes can transform a look. When it comes to brands to know, Lancôme is one of the best in the business at creating long-lasting formulas that have a dramatic effect on lashes.

Its newer formula is the widely loved lash idôle mascara, which is particularly good for volumising and “buildable” and “clump-free”, according to our reviewer. But if you take a step into the archives, there’s a hidden gem that will give you length, volume and a whole lot of drama. Enter hypnose doll eyes mascara, one of my ride-or-die favourite mascaras.

How I tested the Lancôme hypnose doll eyes mascara

A pet peeve of mine is when mascaras drop throughout the day, or I can’t build up the intensity from day to night. To that end, what I was looking out for when wearing mascara was whether it flakes and drops, how much of a difference it makes to the appearance of my lashes and whether it’s clump-free. Here’s what I thought of the Lancôme hypnose doll eyes mascara.