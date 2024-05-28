Lancôme hypnose doll eyes mascara
- Lash effect: Volumising and curling
- Vegan-friendly: No
- Shades: Black
- Waterproof version available: Yes
- Why we love it
- Doesn’t flake and drop
- Smooth formula
- Buildable
As with every Lancôme mascara, the doll eyes packaging is sleek and chic and will take pride of place in any make-up bag. The brush is in the shape of a pine cone, with bristles the whole way around meaning however you turn it, it coats the lashes giving them the doll eye drama the name promises.
The formula itself is smooth and creamy, gliding effortlessly along each lash, catching even the smallest ones along the top and bottom. It has a faint floral scent which didn’t irritate my eyes but may be worth noting if you are particularly sensitive.
After applying the first layer, I noticed my lashes immediately looked fuller, and more curled, providing enough definition for my everyday make-up look.
Read more: Best eye creams to combat dark circles, puffiness and wrinkles
Once the first coat had dried, I applied a second layer, which separated my lashes further without clumping, and turbo-boosted the effect of the first coat.
The doll eyes mascara didn’t feel heavy on my lashes and there was no fall out as I applied it, marrying with my initial impression that the formula wasn’t dry.
After wearing it for a day and then topping up to go out for dinner in the evening, it hadn’t smudged under my eyes or on my lid and my lashes still looked curled, voluminous and dramatic. A must-have that will transform your make-up look.