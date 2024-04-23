Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.
Whether you want a little extra volume or full-on drama, these falsies will do the trick
False eyelashes get a bad reputation. Words such as fiddly, messy and tacky come to mind, as do memories of heavy, spidery clusters weighing down our eyes on nights out as a teen. Not a great look.
Thankfully, this does not have to be your false lash experience in 2024. The quality and selection available have improved dramatically since the earlier days of the 2000s. You’ll find a wide range of different, flattering styles on the market – if showgirl glam isn’t quite your vibe, there are plenty of delicate, wispy styles on the market to add a little extra volume without full-on drama. You really can find something to suit all tastes and styles.
In terms of application, it has also never been easier. You’ll find great invisible adhesives and sophisticated magnetised applications on the market today. You’ll never have to deal with crusty old white glue again.
Lash artist and founder of I Love Lash Teresa Smith tells says: “For the best fit, cut the strips into sections if needed. Feathery and lighter textures will look more natural against paler skin tones. For medium skin tones, a more spiky, wispy texture will give just the right amount of enhancement. For darker skin tones, a slightly thicker, denser texture with a smooth top line will help the look pop.”
Lash application tools can also be handy – as they have a curved base, they will help grip the lash into place, resulting in fool-proof application, day and night.
We spent three weeks trialling a number of different styles, ensuring all of the chosen pairs stayed put throughout the day. Each pair was tested for 10+ hours, which included a full work day, wind and rain and occasional napping on public transport.
Touted as being an easy and affordable DIY alternative to eyelash extensions, we were curious to check out the Amor Lashes quick lash system, which boasts up to seven days of wear. For an affordable price, the kit includes enough for three full applications, a smart double-ended adhesive and seal, remover and application tool.
Unlike typical individual eyelashes we’ve tried before, the Amor Lashes adhesive comes on a wand similar to a mascara brush, although it should not be distributed through the lashes as you would do with a mascara - a small amount at the base of your lashes is all that is needed. Despite our initial hesitation, these were surprisingly easy to apply, although we’d recommend giving yourself some extra time to get acquainted with the slightly different application process – it helps that the brand has heaps of helpful videos on TikTok.
We had a great overall experience with these, and loved the professional look, which rivaled the cost of £80+ eyelash extensions.
Whilst we removed the lashes after two days, that’s not to say they wouldn’t have lasted longer. A great new discovery.
If you’re looking for a high-impact lash on a lower budget, Eyelash Emporium’s money shot strips will be the ones for you. The strands on these falsies are thick and evenly distributed, making them a great all-rounder pair for most eye shapes.
The thicker length might fool you into thinking these will be a nuisance on the lids, but we found quite the opposite. Full-on, thick and fluttery, the style is not one for the faint-hearted, but if you’re looking for a pair to make your eyes the prime focus, these are the ones to go for. They are also reusable up to 20 times, which is pretty impressive, considering the low price.
While these do not come with adhesive, the brand’s own two-in-one long-wear adhesive boasts 24-hour wear and comes with a vegan, latex-free formula.
Preferring the look of a delicate flutter over full glam, we were intrigued by the idea of using half lashes, which are intended to be worn nearer to the outer corners – ideal for those of us who live in a constant state of fear of the inner corners peeling away. Our first thought upon unboxing these falsies was how lightweight and soft they felt. The style HL1 is the most subtle offering in the five-strong half-lash range.
As far as longevity goes, these stayed in place throughout the day with the help of Lily Lashes clear brush-on adhesive (£13, Beautybay.com). As newbies to the half lash, we found getting the perfect placement for these a little tricky, but once they were on, they were truly adored. We loved the sultry definition they gave. We’re also really looking forward to trying them out with a slick of inky black eyeliner, to perfect that sultry look that brand founder Jamie Genevieve is known for.
Wispy and fluffy, at first glance, these might be one of the more delicate pairs in our line up, but once they are on, be prepared for some seriously flattering length and volume. We found these easy to wear and extremely lightweight. The boost of volume made these great for day-to-night wear – extra glamour without looking OTT. Doll Beauty also claims these lashes are reusable up to 20 times.
We also loved the cute pink branded box they are housed in – which will encourage us to put them back carefully after wear.
While these do not come with adhesive included, the brand sells their own quick-drying clear adhesive (£8, Dollbeauty.com) cleverly designed as an eyeliner pen.
Having tried magnetic-strip lashes before, we were intrigued to see how the individual clusters fared. The kit only includes 12 individual flares, in medium and long clusters, however, Eylure claims the lashes can be used up to 15 times. It’s worth noting that, as there is no sticky adhesive involved in the process, they remove quickly and cleanly. The subtle flare design makes them flattering on everyone, and easy to create a custom look with your desired intensity.
The instructions recommend applying three thin coats of magnetic liner (included). The only issue we had with the liner was creating a precise wing, but that could be remedied with some practice. We found the lashes attached to the magnetic liner instantly and most importantly, precisely. The three lashes that we secured on each lid stayed on until the evening, and the magnetic liner was easily removed with regular oil-based eye-make-up remover. We’ll definitely be using these again.
Having previously used the brand’s more dramatic strips, we were looking forward to trying this new offering, which comes presented in an attractive keepsake box. The style (foxy) is part of the lighter daze collection and features a graduated half lash that still adds considerable volume without being OTT.
We applied the inky black magnetic eyeliner, which works as an adhesive (but also works as a great eyeliner in general – we can confirm the perfect flick was created). The lashes attach to the liner seamlessly and, importantly, are mess-free. However, if you do go in a little heavy-handed with the liner, the inclusion of a removal pen is handy for fixing any smudges. There’s also an added lash spoolie, for blending together your natural lashes and falsies.
With four different lengths included, this set is great for beginners and accomplished users alike. The petite 8mm/10mm clusters are ideal for adding a subtle boost of volume, whereas the length of the 12mm/14mm clusters is great for turning it up a notch.
While, admittedly, being more time-consuming than a regular strip lash, we enjoyed being able to customise our look, and found that these adhered to the lash line securely. The benefit of having lots of leftovers to use on future occasions also makes these a smart purchase. While there is no adhesive included, we used the brand’s latex-free brush-on eyelash adhesive (£6, Sosubysj.com).
Ardell’s naked lash range is the one to look out for if you’re just looking to enhance your natural lashes. Attached to an invisible band, these falsies look incredibly natural but still give the length and curl that’ll make others envious. The application wasn’t as tricky as expected – the thin band on these made the strip flexible, which resulted in an easy process.
Once on, they felt feather-light and comfortable – we almost forgot we were wearing them. As the band on these is very thin, extra care should be taken while removing the lashes, if you want to try and re-use them.
If it’s a quick fix of volume you’re looking for (and mascara isn’t cutting it), consider Sephora Collection’s volume lashes. While being true to their name, the elongated length is also great for adding the illusion of larger eyes.
We enjoyed the overall thickness and instant volume boost this style gave, and found it to be a versatile style that could take us from day to night. The strip adhered to our lids easily with no mishaps throughout the day.
A reliable pair that’ll instantly elevate any look, removal was easily done without disturbing the rest of our look. With a little smoothing out in the box, these will be ready to wear again.
Adenuga’s own eyelash line draws on the glamorous make-up looks she often creates for bridal and celebrity clients. Perfect for adding voluminous drama, we tried the snapdragon style made from cruelty-free mink hair.
As these are half-lashes, they add volume to the outer edge for a cat-eye look and pair nicely with winged black eyeliner – an easy way to hide glue, too. Our top tip for ensuring these apply as easily as possible? Wait 30 seconds after applying lash glue before placing the strip at the centre of your lids and pressing down to hold in place.
As the name suggests, they’re very lightweight and easy to trim to match the length of your natural lash line.
This kit comes with a black magnetic liquid liner, one set of magnetic lashes and a touch-up pen that allows you to fix any smudges you may make when applying the liner.
The liner itself is a jet black shade with a very fine nib. Simply apply an even coat across your lashline, wait until it’s tacky and then apply the lashes as normal. This was one of the easiest pairs to apply, thanks in part to the liner, which makes the end result look cleaner and more natural, too. Once the lashes are on, it feels like you’re wearing nothing, but they lasted all day without budging.
If you’re new to using false eyelashes, this kit has everything you need to make the process as easy as possible. It comes with 10 individual eyelash clusters, which Kiss calls ‘wisps’, an applicator tool and dual-ended bond and seal glue.
First, apply a coat of the bond onto your natural lashes, gently place a wisp under your lashes until you have your desired length, then dab a thin coat of the seal glue to hold them in place and remove any sticky residue. Applying them underneath your lashes, instead of over the top like traditional designs is much easier, as your own hair doesn’t get in the way. The angled applicator is also much simpler to manoeuvre than tweezers.
Ardell produces some of the best affordable lashes you can buy, and we were left impressed with its natural babies strip lashes. They’re featherlight and fairly easy to apply, we found trimming them to fit our natural lash line made it much simpler. Even when worn with no other make-up, these still looked natural and wispy. Better yet, you don’t have to wear eyeliner to conceal any mistakes made with lash glue, they sit comfortably alongside your own lashes with no bother. The only downside is the pack doesn’t come with lash glue, so you will need to buy it separately.
Voluminous and fluffy, these long cluster, individual lashes allow you to customise the length to your eye shape and preference. They’re particularly good at creating a voluminous outer-corner for a cat-eye finish. Sitting on a flexible cotton band, they’re easier to apply than strip lashes and can be as dramatic or natural as you like. There’s 12 clusters in total, an ample amount to practise with and the thin band blends seamlessly with your own lash line. Our only gripe is they are all the same length, which means they can look unnaturally long when placed nearer the inner corner of your eye.
We had the best experience using the Amor Lashes quicklash starter kit. While initially intimidated by the process, it turned out to be a great success, and good value for money, considering how long-lasting these could be. Vieve’s half lash was another winner – we loved the flattering, sultry effect. Doll Beauty’s wispies are also a great option for a subtle flutter for those days when you need a little extra fix of glam.
