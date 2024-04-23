Sign up to our free weekly newsletter for insider tips and product reviews from our shopping experts Sign up for our free IndyBest email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

False eyelashes get a bad reputation. Words such as fiddly, messy and tacky come to mind, as do memories of heavy, spidery clusters weighing down our eyes on nights out as a teen. Not a great look.

Thankfully, this does not have to be your false lash experience in 2024. The quality and selection available have improved dramatically since the earlier days of the 2000s. You’ll find a wide range of different, flattering styles on the market – if showgirl glam isn’t quite your vibe, there are plenty of delicate, wispy styles on the market to add a little extra volume without full-on drama. You really can find something to suit all tastes and styles.

In terms of application, it has also never been easier. You’ll find great invisible adhesives and sophisticated magnetised applications on the market today. You’ll never have to deal with crusty old white glue again.

Lash artist and founder of I Love Lash Teresa Smith tells says: “For the best fit, cut the strips into sections if needed. Feathery and lighter textures will look more natural against paler skin tones. For medium skin tones, a more spiky, wispy texture will give just the right amount of enhancement. For darker skin tones, a slightly thicker, denser texture with a smooth top line will help the look pop.”

Lash application tools can also be handy – as they have a curved base, they will help grip the lash into place, resulting in fool-proof application, day and night.

How we tested the best false eyelashes

Some of the false eyelashes that secured a spot in our round-up ( Louise Whitbread )

We spent three weeks trialling a number of different styles, ensuring all of the chosen pairs stayed put throughout the day. Each pair was tested for 10+ hours, which included a full work day, wind and rain and occasional napping on public transport.

The best false eyelashes for 2024 are: